Monday’s HS Basketball Roundup: Hoodies House event kicks off with community service

↑Hoodies House Of Hope: The annual high school basketball tournament, considered one of the nation’s best, kicked off Sunday with an event to feed needy families as well as provide free haircuts and Chrismas toys. Event organizer Jeff Hood said more than 850 people showed up, a record for the event, which included as volunteers Charlotte mayor Jennifer Roberts, N.C. state senator and members of the Carmel Christian boys basketball team. The basketball portion of the tournament kicks off next week at Providence Day School.
↑Cox Mill: Chargers, ranked No. 14 in the Sweet 16, handed No. 7 Hickory Ridge its first loss of the season. Cox Mill won 71-58 at Hickory Ridge Monday.
Monday’s #BIG5 Performers
Jacob Lee, Mount Pleasant: Career-high 29 points in a 61-51 win over West Montgomery. Teammate Jacorey Alston had eight points and 14 rebounds. Javius Morrison had 18 points for West Montgomery.
Wendell Moore, Cox Mill: 26 points, 14 rebounds, five assists in a 71-58 win over Cabarrus County rival Hickory Ridge.
Zailan Peeler, Myers Park: Peeler, an Observer high school basketball player of the week, continued his hot play Monday. He came into the game averaging 25 points per game over his previous five games. Monday in a 56-53 overtime win over Charlotte Catholic, Peeler made four 3-point shots in the first quarter, seven in the game and scored 28 points
Lindsay Perillo, Weddington girls: Career-high 15 points in a 77-21 win over Cannon School.
Gabby Smith, Hickory Ridge girls: 20 points, 13 rebounds in a 61-26 win over Cox Mill.
Monday’s Roundup
Ferguson (Fla.) girls 65, Carmel Christian 42: Ferguson (11-2), a Florida power from Miami, dominated Carmel Christian at the Crescom Bank Holiday Invitational Monday behind 18 points from Natalia Pineda. Carmel Christian got 15 points and 10 assists from Carrie Barnett and Christiana McLean had 12 points and six assists in her first game back from ACL surgery.
Hopewell 56, Ardrey Kell 53: Zack Dixon had 20 points to lead Hopewell to a narrow win, holding off a late Ardrey Kell push. Wes Morgan had 22 and David Kasanganay 11 for the Knights.
Piedmont 69, Central Academy 19: Hunter Tyson had 24 points to lead Piedmont (7-4) to an easy win. Piedmont led 25-3 after the first quarter and 54-12 at halftime. Central fell to 2-8.
Tuesday’s Schedule
Carmel Christian vs. TBD (in Crescom Invit. at Myrtle Beach Convention Ctr.) (Girls)
Carson at Hickory Ridge
Charlotte Catholic at Rocky River
Cherryville at Sugar Creek Charter
Concord at Northwest Cabarrus
East Gaston at Hunter Huss
East Lincoln at Bunker Hill
East Rowan at Central Cabarrus
Elevation Prep at Comenius (Boys)
Fort Mill at Chester
Garinger at Mallard Creek
Jay M. Robinson at South Rowan
Lake Norman Charter at Stuart Cramer
Lincolnton at Bandys
Metrolina Christian at Union Academy
Monroe at Weddington
Nation Ford at Forest Hills
Newton Conover at West Lincoln
North Gaston at Forestview
Providence at Hough
South Point at Ashbrook
Statesville at Carver
Statesville Christian vs. Lakewood (SC) (in Panther Classic at Carolina Forest) (Boys), 1:30
Victory Christian vs. Fayetteville Academy (in Greenfield Tournament) (Boys), 3
West Iredell at Bessemer City
West Rowan at Cox Mill
York Prep at McBee (Girls)
Wednesday, December 21
