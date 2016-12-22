Cox Mill duo sweeps All Observer volleyball player, coach of the year awards

The 2016 high school volleyball season, at least in North Carolina, belonged to Cox Mill’s Chargers.
After going 54-4 in the previous two seasons, Cox Mill was 34-0 this season and ranked in the top 10 in at least one national poll. Today, Cox Mill coach Michelle Phillips is named Charlotte Observer high school volleyball coach of the year. Junior All-American Taylor Rowland is the player of the year.
Phillips’ Chargers were dominant all season, going a perfect 34-0, capping it with Cabarrus County’s first volleyball state championship.
Cox Mill, which won 97 of 102 sets this season, swept Chapel Hill 3-0 in the state finals.
Rowland had 532 kills, 216 digs and 55 aces this season. She already owns the school record for kills with 1,336 (career) with one season to go.
Cox Mill, 88-4 in the last three seasons, lost only two sets in six playoff games.
Coach Phillips returns 10 players next year from the 3A state champions, including what will be a strong rising senior class, led by Rowland, Courtney Weber, Lauren Philips and Alison Siersma.
2016 All Charlotte Observer high school volleyball team
FIRST TEAM
Taylor Rowland, Cox Mill, Jr.: 3A state finals’ MVP is Auburn commit who led Chargers with 532 kills, including 22 in the state championship game.
Courtney Weber, Cox Mill, Jr.: South Carolina commit fueled Charger offense with 1,151 assists.
Sarah Billiard, Covenant Day, Sr.: University of Virginia signee, all-state pick had another monster season with 525 kills, 466 digs.
Emily Konchan, Providence, Sr.: George Mason University signee and SoMeck8 conference player of the year orchestrated Panther offense with 855 assists; led Providence to 27-3 record, league (SoMeck8) title.
Skyy Howard, Mallard Creek, So.: Mavericks’ standout dominated with 385 kills, 203 digs, 49 blocks; led Mallard Creek to school-record 24-5 record with first MECKA 4A conference tournament title, a major Division I recruit.
Quin Sutphin, Nation Ford, Sr.: S.C. coaches’ all-state pick led Falcons to 5A state quarterfinals and Region IV (5A) title with 435 kills.
Maddie Sweeney, Ardrey Kell, Sr.: Middle Tennessee State signee excelled at both setter (635 assists) and on the outside (133 kills) to lead Knights.
Hattie Rodriguez, Charlotte Catholic, Jr.: Davidson College commit led Cougar offense with 328 kills.
Ashley Cruise, Providence, Jr.: outside hitter played a major role in offense with 337 kills; Division I recruit.
Sehrena Hull, Davidson Day, Sr.: Virginia Tech signee led Patriots to NCISAA 2A state championship with 328 kills, 74 aces.
Karlie Redfern, Cannon School, Sr.: Flagler College signee (FL) led Cougars to 27 wins, a CISAA conference title, NCISAA 3A state semifinals
Sara Labadorf, Community School of Davidson, Jr.: Spartans’ junior outside hitter helped lead CSD to a 28-1 record, 1A state championship with 227 kills.
Ali Smallwood, Hough, Sr.: MECKA 4A conference player of the year led Huskies to 24-4 record with 153 digs, 49 aces.
Carly Owens, Marvin Ridge, Jr.: Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC) player of year a major force in loaded, Mavericks’ lineup with 362 kills, 268 digs.
SECOND TEAM
Erin Hundley, Butler, Sr.
Erin Cooke, Hough, Jr.
Ashley Hawkins, North Iredell, Sr.
Lauren Gedney, Lake Norman Charter, Sr.
Kennedy Smith, So./Kylee Garrison, SouthLake Christian, Jr.
Alison Siersma, Cox Mill, Jr.
Maddie Grace Hough, Providence Day, Sr.
Chiderah Udeh, Mallard Creek, Sr.
Noelle Soldo, Marvin Ridge, Jr.
Chanel Turner, Nation Ford, Sr.
Aasia McNeill, So./Hannah Phillips, Statesville Christian, Sr.
Shannon Bradley, United Faith, Sr.
Grace Erskine, Community School of Davidson, Jr.
Bentley Earnest, Lincoln Charter, Jr.
