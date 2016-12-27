Hoodies House tournament to feature national talent at Providence Day

When he was in high school at Charlotte Christian, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry said he always looked forward to playing in what’s now known as the Hoodies House National High School Hoops Classic.
The basketball tournament returns for a 16th season, tipping off Wednesday at Providence Day.
“It’s something you looked forward to every year,” said Curry, now in his seventh season with the Golden State Warriors. “It was around the holiday season and was a chance to play in front of huge crowds.
“There was big anticipation for the game. You wanted to play well and hopefully win the tournament because there was some great talent there.”
Former Charlotte Latin star Anthony Morrow also has fond memories of the event.
“It was bright lights for me,” said Morrow, who played at Georgia Tech and is now with the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder. “ It was like playing in Madison Square Garden or something. I played in quite a few tournaments in high school, but that’s the best tournament I played in.”
Other future NBA players to play in the tournament include LaMarcus Aldridge, Ben Simmons, D’Angelo Russell, Tristan Thompson and Seth Curry.
MaxPreps has listed the Hoodies House as one of the nation’s best high school tournaments for 2016. Formerly known as the Bojangles’ Shootout, the tournament has been in Charlotte since 2000. In 2010, USA Today named it the nation’s best post-Christmas high school tournament.
More than 25 Division I college recruits will be in this week’s field, including DeMatha Catholic (Md.) 6-foot-9 senior Josh Carlton, who signed with Connecticut. DeMatha is ranked No. 11 nationally by USA Today.
Sunrise Christian Academy of Wichita, Kan., is also in the tournament. Sunrise Christian, No. 18 in USA Today’s poll, is led by 6-9 senior forward Isah Jasey, who signed with Texas A&M.
This week’s tournament will also feature a dunk contest hosted by WPEG-FM personality Larry “No Limit” Mims.
Hoodies House Tournament Schedule
Site: Providence Day School, 5800 Sardis Rd.
Dates: Wednesday-Friday
Admission: $12 adult daily or $30 three-day passes; $10 student/youth or $25 three-day passes
Wednesday’s first round
Concord vs. Charlotte Country Day, 11 a.m.
Charlotte Catholic vs. York Prep, 12:45 p.m.
St. Mary’s Ryken (MD) vs. Lee (AL), 2:30 p.m.
Sunrise Christian (KS) vs. Carmel Christian, 4:15 p.m.
DeMatha Cathlolic (MD) vs. Asheville Christian, 6 p.m.
Seffner Christian (FL) at Providence Day, 7:45 p.m.
