Thursday’s Hoodies House Roundup: Providence Day upsets nationally ranked DeMatha (MD)

Elevator
↑Providence Day: Chargers upset national No. 11 DeMatha (MD) Catholic to reach the finals of the Hoodies House national tournament for the second straight season.
↑Josh Carlton, DeMatha (MD) Catholic: UConn recruit was 11-for-12 from the field against Providence Day, often powering home dunks and layups with multiple defenders hounding him. He finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds.
↑Khaleem Bennett, Sunrise Christian: Won the dunk contest by jumping over a tall teammate for a left-handed flush that brought a huge crowd to its feet.
Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers
DJ Burns, York Prep: 16 points, on 8-for-13 shooting, in a 60-42 win over Country Day, plus 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Devon Dotson, Providence Day: 37 points -- one off the career-high he set earlier this season -- plus five rebounds, six assists in a 77-72 win over DeMatha (MD) Catholic, the No. 11 ranked team in USA Today’s national poll.
Malik Hall, Sunrise (KS) Christian: 16 points, six rebounds in a 56-43 win over St. Mary’s (MD) Ryken.
Shawn Morrison Jr., Carmel Christian: 20 points, four rebounds in a 69-64 win over Lee (AL) High. He made 11-of-12 free throw attempts.
Trey Wertz, Providence Day: 23 points, eight assists, six rebounds in upset win over DeMatha. Wertz hit 5-of-7 3-point attempts.
Thursday’s Roundup
Providence Day 77, DeMatha (MD) Catholic 72: The Chargers got down early by as many as 11 to a much taller and more talented DeMatha team, ranked No. 11 in USA Today’s national poll. But guards Devon Dotson and Trey Wertz kept the game close and Wertz’s 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter gave the Chargers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Dotson, who made 16-of-19 free throws in the game, made several key ones in the final two minutes of the upset. DeMatha got 14 points from sophomore guard Justin Moore, 14 from senior Notre Dame recruit D.J. Harvey and out-rebounded Providence Day 32-24. But DeMatha made 2-of-14 3-point shots and 10-of-19 free throws. The Chargers made 10-of-17 3-point attempts and 17-of-21 free throws.
Carmel Christian 69, Lee (AL) 64: Donovan Gregory had 17 points and six rebounds to help lead Carmel to the win in overtime. The Cougars got 13 points and four rebounds from Myles Pierre. Lee’s Malik Burnett had 22 points and six rebounds. Teammate Kobe Brown added 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Concord 51, Charlotte Catholic 45: Jalen O’Neal had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Jackson Threadgill added 11 points for the Spiders, who shot 39 percent but limited Catholic to 28 percent shooting. Concord out-rebounded Catholic 42-30 and Catholic made just 2-of-24 3-point shot attempts. Trey Kloiber had 16 points and five rebounds for the Cougars. Concord’s Hamsah Nasirildeen had 17 points, on 7-for-10 shooting, plus nine rebounds.
Seffner Christian 48, Asheville Christian 40: Reid Walker had 14 points and Donald Jorden 12 to lead Seffner Christian, which advanced to Friday’s fifth place national game. Asheville got 18 points and nine rebounds from Justin Tene.
Sunrise (Fla.) Christian 56, St. Mary’s (MD) 43: Sunrise, ranked No. 18 in USA Today’s national poll, dominated the game with defense, limiting St. Mary’s to 28 percent shooting and outrebounding St. Mary’s 35-25. Khaleem Bennett and Malik Hall had 16 points each for Sunrise. Wynston Tabbs had 13 points and six rebounds for St. Mary’s.
York Prep 60, Charlotte Country Day 42: York Prep limited Country Day to 34 percent shooting and out-rebounded the Bucs 43-29. Tracus Chisholm had 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals for York Prep. Ryan McLaurin had 12 points, three assists for Country Day and Alex Tabor added 12 points and four rebounds, making 4-of-11 3-point attempts.
Thursday’s Scores
National field consolation: Carmel Christian 69, Lee (AL) 64
National consolation: Seffner (Fla.) Christian 48, Asheville Christian 40
Local round-robin: York Prep 60, Charlotte Country Day 42
Local round-robin: Concord 51, Charlotte Catholic 45
National semifinals: Sunrise (Kan.) Christian 56, Ryken (Md.) St. Mary’s 43
National semifinals: Providence Day 77, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 72
Friday’s final day pairings
National 7th Place: Huntsville (Ala.) Lee vs. Asheville Christian, 11 a.m.
National 5th Place: Carmel Christian vs. Seffner (Fla) Christian, 12:45 p.m.
Local round robin: Charlotte Catholic vs. Charlotte Country Day, 2:30 p.m.
Local round robin: York Prep vs. Concord, 4:15 p.m.
National 3rd Place: DeMatha (MD) vs. Sunrise Christian/St. Mary’s loser, 6 pm.
National championship: Providence Day vs. Sunrise Christian, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Boxscores
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 69, LEE (AL) 64 OT
Lee 18 12 18 11 5 -- 64
Carmel Christian 14 16 12 17 10 -- 69
LEE 64 -- Smith 8, Tyner 2, Malik Burnett 22, Kobe Brown 18, Langham 4, Powell 5, Ellison 5
CARMEL 69 -- Maide 4, Shawn Morrison Jr. 20, Donovan Gregory 17, Myles Pierre 13, Prevette 7, Cooper 6, Bryan 2
CONCORD 51, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 45
Concord 17 9 9 16 -- 51
Charlotte Catholic 7 17 11 10 -- 45
CONCORD 51 -- Hamsah Nasirildeen 17, Rotan 1, Lippard 2, Jackson Threadgill 11, Jalen O’Neal 12, Stowe 4, Irby 4
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 51 -- R. Berger 3, Trey Kloiber 16, Ciccone 5, Abate 6, Robble 2, Luke Harkins 5, B. Berger 3, Newman 3, Scibelli 2
PROVIDENCE DAY 77, DEMATHA (MD) CATHOLIC 72
DeMatha 23 15 16 18 -- 72
Providence Day 11 24 16 26 -- 77
DEMATHA 72 -- Allen 5, Justin Moore 14, McRae 6, DJ Harvey 14, Josh Carlton 26, Richmond 4, Dickinson 3
PROVIDENCE DAY 77 -- Suffren 6, Stankavage 3, Miralia 2, Devon Dotson 37, Trey Wertz 23, Ferris 3, Muhamad III 3
SEFFNER (FLA) CHRISTIAN 48, ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 40
Asheville Christian 9 9 7 15 -- 40
Seffner Christian 15 10 13 10 -- 48
ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 40 -- Caleb Mills 10, Compton 1, Spurling 3, Clayton 8, Justin Tene 18
SEFFNER 48 -- Donald Jordan 12, Noskey 4, Reid Walker 14, Webster 7, Grasse 8, Hopkns 3
SUNRISE (FLA) CHRISTIAN 56, ST. MARY’S (MD) 43
St. Mary’s 11 12 8 12 -- 43
Sunrise 11 17 11 17 -- 56
ST MARY’S 43 -- de Pree 3, Young 6, Wynston Tabbs 13, Long 9, Greene 4, Eackles 2, Steward 6
SUNRISE 56 -- Bujdoso 7, Khaleem Bennett 16, Nelson 1, Jasey 7, Malik Hall 16, Ducasse 3, Ellis 4, Jordan 2
YORK PREP 60, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 42
York Prep 17 12 23 8 -- 60
Country Day 10 9 12 11 -- 42
YORK PREP 60 -- Houston 3, Jaron Williams 10, Tracus Chisholm 15, DJ Burns 16, Walls 6, Jacob Wright 10
COUNTRY DAY 42 -- Epps 9, Ryan McLaurin 12, Alex Tabor 12, Browner 9
