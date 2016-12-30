Friday’s high school roundup: Sun Valley, Vance, Indy win tournament titles

Elevator
↑Concord Robinson shooting: Robinson shot 60 percent in an 86-75 win over Cannon.
↑Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus: surpassed Appalachian State alumus Nathan Cranford for second place on the school’s all-time scoring list for boys and girls players. She only trails Anthony Harris now.
↑Woodlawn Christian: beat Tri City Christian 64-57 despite having to play the final two minutes and thirty seconds with only four players because of players fouling out. Najir Underwood had 27 pionts and finished the tournament averaging 31.5 points, four assists and two steals.
↑Vance: beat Irmo 56-51 in the championship game of the Cougar Holiday Classic. Cam Hamilton had 28 points, four steals and two assists.
↑Independence: Boys won the Holiday In the Pines tournament in Pinecrest, beating host Pinecrest 52-49. Justyn Hamilton and Chase Fairfax made all-tournament. Senior point guard Chea Johnson was tournament MVP.
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
Janelle Bailey, Providence Day girls: All-America center had 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 50-41 win over Salem (VA) at the Title IX tournament in Washington, D.C. Teammate Kennedy Boyd added 18 points.
Bryant Thomas, South Mecklenburg: 13 points, 14 rebounds, seven blocks in a 56-46 win over Cuthbertson. Teammate Paul Hudson had 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Lavar Batts, Concord Robinson: VCU recruit had 35 points, making 12-of-18 free throw attempts, in an 86-75 win over Cabarrus County private school power Cannon. Batts had seven assists, five rebounds and two blocks
Quan McCluney, Gaston Day: 23 points, 12 rebounds, two assists in a 78-62 win over Keenan.
Zaria Wright, Concord First Assembly girls: Wright had 19 points, three rebounds and three assists in a 57-45 win over Hampton (TN) in the Dominos Carolina Invitational championship game. She averaged 20 points for the tournament and was named MVP. Teammate Shamani Stafford made the all-tournament team.
Friday’s Girls Roundup
Butler 50, Weddington 38: Rinnah Green had 18 points and Megan Flowers 11 to lead the Bulldogs (11-5) to the win at the South Meck New Year’s Classic. Erin Addison had 18 for Weddington (9-4).
Hickory Ridge 50, Ardrey Kell 48: Nia Daniel had 13 points, Gabby Smith 12 and Jiera Shears and Alyssa Wagner had 10 each to lead unbeaten Hickory Ridge (13-0), a 3A team to a win over a quality 4A opponent. Journey Muhammad had 17 for Ardrey Kell (10-3).
Piedmont 46, Providence 36: Piedmont won the Laurie Ann Cruse Christmas Classic defeating Providence. Piedmont led 22-11 at halftime. Providence’s Jaylynn Askew and Liliu Bowen made all-tournament.
Friday’s Boys Roundup
Concord Robinson 86, Cannon School 75: Robinson limited Cannon to 33 percent shooting to win at the John Wall Tournament in Raleigh. Robinson, the smaller team, outrebounded Cannon 47-44 and got 13 points each from Jamari Roberts and Torraine Simpson. Cannon got 26 points and eight rebounds from Qon Murphy and 18 points and eight rebounds from Jairus Hamilton. For the game, Robinson shot 60 percent.
Gaston Day 78, Keenan 62: Gaston Day won the third place game at the Farm Bureau Classic at Dorman (SC) High in Roebuck. Nate Hinton and Quan McCluney made the all-tournament team. Hinton had 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists Friday. MJ Armstrong added 14 and John Crump and Brandon Reeves had 13 apiece.
Statesville Christian 73, Community Christian 36: Freshman Christian Bailey had a game-high 29 points, 14 rebounds, eight blocks, four steals and three assists as Statesville Christian (13-4) won easily, leading 39-15 at halftime. Brennan Settle, Logan Mosley, Jordan McCray and Hazien Campbell each had 11 points.
Sun Valley 56, Weddington 51: Sun Valley (9-4) won the Cox Mill Christmas tournament, beating its Union County rival. Sun Valley’s Jeremiah Miller had 16 points in the final and was named tournament MVP. Weddington’s Ryan Schwieger had 23 points. Weddington is 8-5.
