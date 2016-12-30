Friday’s Hoodies House Roundup: Providence Day pulls off second mega upset to win championship

Elevator
↑Hamsah Nasirildeen’s dunks: Concord senior, a football All-American committed to South Carolina, easily threw down the most impressive dunks of the tournament, including two Friday that left the rim shaking after he’d run back up the court.
↓Hamsah Nasirildeen’s dunks: The 6-5 wingman didn’t enter the dunk contest Thursday night. He would’ve been our favorite to win.
↑Local boys all-tournament: Trey Kloiber, Charlotte Catholic; DeAngelo Epps, Charlotte Country Day; Hamsah Nasirildeen, Concord; Tracus Chisholm, York Prep; DJ Burns, York Prep, MVP
↑National boys all-tournament: Josh Carlton, DeMatha; Kobe Brown, Lee (AL); Khaleem Bennett, Sunrise Christian; Trey Wertz, Providence Day; Devon Dotson, Providence Day, MVP
↑What’s Water Ice: In Philadelphia, this low-calorie frozen treat is commonplace, but owners Debra and Eric Brooks brought this delicious concoction to Charlotte sporting events and malls. The website explains it better than I can, but know this, What’s Water Ice is the best thing at any concession stand you’ll find.
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
Khaleem Bennett, Sunrise (KS) Christian: all-tournament pick had 16 points, five rebounds, two assists in a 39-37 loss to Providence Day in the championship game. He also won Thursday’s dunk contest.
Malik Burnett, Lee (Ala.): 27 points, on 12-for-16 shooting, plus three rebounds and two assists in a 71-45 win over Asheville Christian.
Devon Dotson, Providence Day: all-tournament pick had game-high 23 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39-37 upset of Sunrise, ranked No. 18 in USA Today’s national poll.
Reid Walker, Seffner (Fla.) Christian: 18 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals in a 72-58 win over Carmel Christian.
Trey Wertz, Providence Day: 16 points, on 7-for-11 shooting, plus four rebounds and two assists for all-tournament pick in the Sunrise Christian upset.
Friday’s Roundup
Providence Day 39, Sunrise (KS) Christian 37: Last year, the Chargers became the first Mecklenburg County team in the 15-year history of the Hoodies tournament to win the national bracket championship. This season, Providence Day won it again.
The Chargers did it in dramatic fashion, rallying from double digits points down to beat USA Today No. 11 DeMatha Catholic 77-72 Thursday in the semifinals. Friday, Providence Day rallied to beat national No. 18 Sunrise (Kansas) Christian 39-37.
Tournament MVP Devon Dotson made two free throws with under five seconds left to give his team a lead and Sunrise 6-9 center Isiah Jasey, a Texas A&M recruit, missed a jump hook at the buzzer that would’ve tied it.
All game, Sunrise loaded its defense to stop Dotson and all-tournament guard Trey Wertz. After a slow start, the two close friends figured it out, helping Providence Day rally and get back in the game. In the two nationally ranked upsets, Dotson and Wertz, a pair of junior guards, combined for 99 of the Chargers 116 points. They scored all 39 points for Providence Day in the championship game.
Charlotte Catholic 46, Charlotte Country Day 42: Neither team could shoot well in this one. Both shot 28 percent. Catholic’s second half pressure defense helped the Cougars rally to tie the game and force overtime. In OT, Catholic didn’t make a field goal, but made 7-for-9 free throw attempts. Trey Kloiber had 14 points and Jimmy Abate 13 points and six rebounds for Catholic. Country Day got 14 points, 12 rebounds from DeAngelo Epps and 11 points each from Ryland McLaurin and Alex Tabor.
Concord 61, York Prep 59: Concord got 16 points, five rebounds and three assists from Jacob Irby, 12 points, seven rebounds from Jalen O’Neal and 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists from Hamsah Nasirildeen in a narrow win. Concord overcame 24 turnovers, mainly by holding York Prep to 36 percent shooting. Jaron Williams had 17 points, four rebounds for York Prep and local boys tournament MVP DJ Burns had 16 points, five rebounds and two assists.
DeMatha (MD) Catholic 62, St. Mary’s (MD) Ryken 58: DeMatha rallied to win the third place game in overtime, led by 15 points and five rebounds from Justin Moore, 11 points and 12 rebounds from UConn recruit Josh Carlton and 11 points from Notre Dame recruit DJ Harvey. St. Mary’s got 19 points, three rebounds and two assists from Wynston Tabbs.
Lee (Al) 71, Asheville Christian 45: Troy recruit Malik Burnett had 27 points as Lee won the seventh place game. Lee held Asheville Christian to 11 points in the second half on 16.7 percent shooting. Max Spurling had 13 points and Caleb Mills 11 for Asheville Christian.
Seffner (Fla.) Christian 72, Carmel Christian 58: Reid Walker had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead Seffner to the win in the fifth place game. Seffner led 20-7 after the first quarter and maintained it working margin. Donovan Gregory had 17 points and five rebounds for Carmel, which shot 37 percent for the game and made just 7-of-27 3-point attempts.
Friday’s Summaries
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 46, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 42 OT
Charlotte Catholic 10 7 11 11 7 -- 46
Country Day 6 11 17 5 3 -- 42
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 46 -- McArdle 2, McKinstry 9, Harkins 6, Trey Kloiber 14, Jimmy Abate 13, Scibelli 2
COUNTRY DAY 42 -- DeAngelo Epps 14, Rylan McLaurin 11, Aelex Tabor 11, Bernard 3, Browner 3
CONCORD 61, YORK PREP 59
York Prep 9 17 11 22 -- 59
Concord 10 22 9 20 -- 61
YORK PREP 59 -- Jaron Williams 17, Wright 7, Honeycutt 5, DJ Burns 16, Chisholm 7, Mims 4, White 3
CONCORD 61 -- Hamsah Nasirildeen 10, Rotan 5, Lippard 1, Threadgill 9, Jalen O’Neal 12, Stowe 4, Nicholson 4, Jacob Irby 16
LEE (AL) 71, ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 45
Lee 21 14 22 14 -- 71
Asheville Christian 17 17 6 5 -- 45
LEE 71 -- Smith 7, Brandon Powell 12, Ellison 4, Malik Burnett 27, Tyner 2, McCaulley 3, Kobe Brown 16
ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 45 -- Caleb Mills 11, Max Spurling 13, Clayton 8, Jenkins 2, Calvo 2, McMahan 5, Hefner 4
PROVIDENCE DAY 39, SUNRISE (KS) CHRISTIAN 37
Sunrise 14 7 7 9 -- 37
Providence Day 8 6 14 11 -- 39
SUNRISE 37 -- Bujdoso 2, Khaleem Bennett 16, Nelson 2, Jasey 6, Ellis 5, Jordan 6
PROVIDENCE DAY 39: Devon Dotson 23, Trey Wertz 16
SEFFNER (FL) CHRISTIAN 72, CARMEL CHRISTIAN 58
Carmel 7 18 19 14 -- 58
Seffner 20 17 20 15 -- 72
CARMEL 58 -- Marten Maide 10, Morrison 9, Donovan Gregory 17, Myles Pierre 14, Cooper 8
SEFFNER 72 -- Donald Jorden 13, Lue 7, Christian Nskey 13, Reid Walker 18, Derek Webster 11, Grasse 4, Waleed 2, Hopkins 4
Comments