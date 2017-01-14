All-time great multi-sport athletes in N.C. high school history

A sampling of some of the best multi-sport athletes in N.C. high school history, including the year they graduated:
Ray Durham, Harding (1990): 92-yard kickoff return for score as a sophomore on first high school play. ...Scored five touchdowns in game at wide receiver. ... Had 14 interceptions as a senior. ... Stole 119 consecutive bases in baseball. ...Played 14 years in Major League Baseball, eight with the White Sox.
Bobby Jones, South Mecklenburg (1970): Two-time state high-jump champion (lost to future UNC basketball teammate Bob McAdoo as junior). ...Set state record at 6-feet, 8 inches as senior). ...Two-time Charlotte basketball player of year. ...Member of 1972 U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team. ... Five-time NBA All-Star and N.C. Sports Hall of Famer.
Randy Jordan, Warren County (1988): 200-meter dash record stood for more than 25 years; also set 100-meter record and won six outdoor state track titles. ...Football standout played at North Carolina, followed by nine seasons in NFL with the Raiders and Jaguars. Scored Jacksonville’s first TD in 1995.
Rusty LaRue, Northwest Guilford (1992): All-state in baseball, basketball and football as a senior, he was N.C. Athlete of Year. ...At Wake Forest, became second player in ACC history to play three sports in one year. ...Set NCAA passing records in football. ...Played in the NBA with Bulls, Jazz and Warriors.
John Lucas, Durham Hillside (1972): Three-time state tennis champion won 92 straight matches. ... In college at Maryland, he won an ACC tennis singles championship as a sophomore. ...Was All-ACC in basketball at Maryland and later played 14 seasons in the NBA. ... Coached the NBA’s Spurs and 76ers.
Bob McAdoo, Greensboro Smith (1969): Led Smith to state basketball title in ’69 and set state record in high jump, winning another state title. ...Lede North Carolina to 1972 NCAA Final Four . ...Was NBA Rookie of the Year and later MVP. ...N.C. Sports Hall of Famer.
Keith Matkins, West Charlotte (1998): 1997 Mecklenburg County Player of the Year in basketball. ... Two-time AP all-state in basketball and football ... ESPN All-America QB as junior. ... Threw for 5,242 yards, 66 touchdowns in two seasons. ...Played in college at South Carolina, N.C. A&T.
Mark Maye, Independence (1983): All-state in football, basketball and baseball as a senior. That football season threw for 481 yards in game, a record that stood 20 years. ...Maye ended career as the No. 6 passer all-time and made Parade All-America. ... Played quarterback at UNC. ... His son, Luke, attends UNC on a basketball scholarship.
Julius Peppers, Southern Nash (1998): Known more for his defense in football, he rushed for 3,501 yards, 46 TDs ...Starred on basketball, football, track teams. ...NCHSAA Male Athlete of the Year in ’98. ...Played at UNC and for Carolina Panthers. ...Now with Packers, has Pro Football Hall of Fame resume.
Danny Talbott, Rocky Mount (1963): Led school to state titles in football, basketball and baseball in the 1962-63 season. ...Was ACC’s football player of the year at UNC in 1965. ...Was All-ACC in baseball, helping Tar Heels to 1966 College World Series.
