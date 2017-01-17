Tuesday’s Roundup: No. 1 Charlotte Christian stops Cannon School on road, gains confidence

Elevator
↑Covenant Day shooting: Covenant made 12 3-pointers at Providence Day Tuesday, including six from junior guard Josh Price, and nearly upset the No. 3 Chargers.
↑Charlotte Christian toughness: Facing the possibility of 3-game losing streak, the Knights, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, went to Concord’s Cannon School, the preseason Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 No. 1, and pulled out a win in double overtime.
↑Joey Knox, Community School of Davidson: Scored his 1,000th career point, became his school’s all-time leading scorer and had 27 points in an 73-50 win over Thomas Jefferson. CSD is 12-5 overall, 8-1 in league play.
↑Terron Dixon, Queens Grant: became his school’s all-time leading scorer Friday. Tuesday, he started trying to put his record out of reach -- 30 points, 12 rebounds, six steals, four assists in a 97-60 win over Bradford Prep. And he had help. Khalil Chapman had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jah’Quez Sanders had 21 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals.
↑Jaden Springer, Rocky River: 37 points, 12 rebounds, five assists for the freshman in an 84-66 win over Porter Ridge last week. Springer continues a brilliant rookie season.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Boys Performers
Devon Dotson, Providence Day: 36 points, seven rebounds, six assists in a 75-72 win over Covenant Day. Dotson made 12-of-15 shot attempts.
Stephen Edoka, Concord First Assembly: 24 points, 13 rebounds, five steals, four assists, three blocks in a 99-68 win over Metrolina Christian.
Jackson Gabriel, Lincoln Charter: 27 points, including making 6-of-11 3-point attempts, in a 88-51 win over Mountain Island Charter. Gabriel had five rebounds and four steals.
Nate Hinton, Gaston Day: 26 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 82-58 win over Hickory Grove. Quan McCluney (18 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists), MJ Armstrong (18 points, three steals and two assists) and Brandon Reeves (14 points, six assists, five rebounds) also had strong games.
Najir Underwood, Woodlawn School: 40 points, 10 assists in an 86-80 win over North Hills. Kevan Nikolich added 13 points and 10 rebonds. Collin Lewis (30 points) and Dean Gilmore (26) led North Hills.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Girls Performers
Janelle Bailey, Providence Day: McDonald’s All-American had a game-high 23 points in a 54-15 win over Covenant Day.
Katie Baich, Lincoln Charter: 22 points, seven rebounds in a 63-38 loss to Mountain Island Charter.
Eleah Parker, Northside Christian: 24 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks in a 69-33 win over SouthLake Christian. Kylie Stinson added 19 points, two assists and two steals.
MaKayla Smith, Hickory Grove: 22 points in a 69-31 win over Gaston Day.
Zaria Wright, Concord First Assembly: 22 points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds in a 57-21 win over Metrolina Christian. CFA is 17-3.
Tuesday’s Boys Roundup
No. 1 Charlotte Christian 76, Cannon 71, 2 OT: After losing back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, Christian coach Shonn Brown didn’t like his team’s position early in an important game at Cannon School. Starters B.J. Mack, Kayle Mason and Blake Preston were in foul trouble and the Knights’ CISAA conference title hopes seemed to be fading.
But Christian’s bench, led by Terrelle Brown, Seth Bennett and Ricky Kofoed played wonderfully and helped the Knights get a four-point halftime lead.
“I told them as soon as I got into the locker room,” Brown said, “that ‘These guys, the way they just played, is why you’re still smiling.’”
In the second half, the Knights (17-4, 2-1 CISAA) hung tough behind Preston (20 points) and Mason (19) and Rob Peterson (14). The Knights missed shots to win in regulation and overtime, and Qon Murphy (20 points) hit some big 3-point shots for Cannon on a night when star forward Jairus Hamilton went for 30 points, on 11-for-17 shooting, and eight assists.
But in the second overtime, Christian got an advantage and Cannon had to foul. Christian made its free throws and tied Cannon (13-10, 2-1) for second place in the league behind Providence Day (16-7, 4-0). Christian will be probably rooting for Cannon to beat Providence Day on the road Friday. But, more than that, Christian is celebrating an important win.
“I think it’s just really big mentally for our kids,” Brown said. “It’s big from a confidence standpoint and...in terms of state (playoff) seeding and being in the hunt to win the conference, it helps us. We told the guys that if (winning conference) is still part of the team goal, you have to win this one tonight.”
And they did.
No. 3 Providence Day 75, Covenant Day 72: The Chargers (16-7, 4-0 CISAA) played their fourth game in five nights, across two states, and looked very tired. Covenant Day (3-11, 0-3) played inspired basketball, 24 points from Josh Price and 22 points from Chase Dixon -- as Price’s father, Mark, the Charlotte 49ers coach, looked on from a few rows up behind Covenant’s bench. Covenant Day made 12 3-point shots in the game and one that would’ve tied it near the buzzer rimmed out. Trey Wertz was 9-for-9 from the free throw line and had 15 points for Providence Day, which won its 35h straight conference game. Issac Suffren added 11. JP Corser had 11 for Covenant Day.
No. 14 Fort Mill 55, Clover 41: Ryan DeLuca had 12 points and Ryan Heriot 10 for Fort Mill (14-3, 2-0) in a comfortable win. Aaron Milner and Quise Robbins had 12 each for Clover.
No. 16 Lincoln Charter 88, Mountain Island Charter 51: Jehlon Johnson had 17 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks; Kody Shubert had 16 points, seven assists; London England had 10 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals; and Levontae Knox added 10 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks in an easy win. Shaddai Boots had 14 for Mountain Island.
Tuesday’s Girls Roundup
Charlotte Christian 44, Cannon 13: The Knights held Cannon to one point in the first quarter and none in the fourth en route to a CISAA conference win. Lindsay Noonan (16 points) and Gerlea Patton (12) led Christian (4-13). Christal Walker had seven for Cannon.
