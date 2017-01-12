Mallard Creek boys join Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 basketball poll

Mallard Creek isn’t just a football school anymore.
Known for an often nationally ranked football team that’s won three of the past four N.C. 4AA state championships, the Mavericks are also good in basketball. Mallard Creek’s girls are No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, and this week, the boys are ranked, too.
The Mavericks’ boys team got off to a slow start this season, losing its first two games and eventually falling to 3-5 after a 65-53 loss to No. 6 Vance on Dec. 16. But Mallard Creek has won seven in a row since then, including winning the East Lincoln Winter Jam holiday tournament. Senior Eric Reed (18.5 points per game) and junior Jordan Campbell (17.9) provide a 1-2 punch for No. 15 Mallard Creek which faces No. 5 North Meck Friday at home.
Charlotte Observer Boys Basketball Sweet 16 01.12.16
Rk.
School (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1 (tie)
Butler (4A)
17-0
1
1 (tie)
Charlotte Christian (IND)
16-2
1
3.
Providence Day (IND)
14-5
3
4.
Independence (4A)
12-3
4
5.
North Mecklenburg (4A)
13-2
5
6.
Vance (4A)
15-2
6
7.
Lincolnton (2A)
9-0
7
8.
Concord Robinson (3A)
9-5
11
9.
Rock Hill Northwestern (5A)
6-3
9
10.
Cox Mill (3A)
11-5
12
11.
Weddington (3A)
10-6
14
12.
Hickory Ridge (3A)
10-3
13
13.
Forest Hills (2A)
13-3
8
14.
Fort Mill (5A)
12-3
15
15.
Mallard Creek (4A)
10-5
NR
16.
Lincoln Charter (1A)
13-2
16
Dropped out: Cannon (IND, 11-9). Also receiving consideration: Rocky River (4A, 11-5); Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A, 11-3); South Iredell (3A, 11-3); Lake Norman (4A, 9-5); Myers Park (4A, 8-5); Bessemer City (1A, 11-3)
Note: records through Wednesday’s games
Comments