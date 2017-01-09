High School Sports

January 9, 2017 4:27 PM

Myers Park’s girls back in Observer Sweet 16 basketball poll

By Langston Wertz Jr

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Myers Park High’s girls basketball team is back in the Observer Sweet 16 poll.

The Mustangs began the season ranked No. 9 but lost four of their first seven games – all to teams ranked in the top 10. Myers Park, however, has won five of its past six games – including going 2-1 in a tough Christmas tournament in Florida – and is tied with Independence for first place in the Southwestern 4A conference.

Myers Park (8-5, 3-0) will play Garinger Tuesday at home if Charlotte-Mecklenburg is in session.

▪ The boys’ poll runs Friday.

Charlotte Observer Girls Basketball Sweet 16 Poll

Rk.

Team (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1

Mallard Creek (4A)

15-0

1

2

Providence Day (IND)

13-1

2

3

Hickory Ridge (3A)

13-0

3

4

Berry (4A)

9-2

6

5

Davidson Day (IND)

7-3

5

6

Ashbrook (3A)

10-1

7

7

North Iredell (3A)

13-0

8

8

Hopewell (4A)

12-3

4

9

Hough (4A)

10-3

9

10

Ardrey Kell (4A)

10-4

10

11

South Mecklenburg (4A)

9-5

11

12

Sun Valley (3A)

12-3

12

13

Weddington (3A)

10-4

13

14

Central Cabarrus (3A)

12-2

14

15

Butler (4A)

12-5

15

16

Myers Park (4A)

8-5

NR

Dropped out: Rock Hill (5A, 10-4). Also receiving consideration: Pine Lake Prep (1A, 12-0); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 8-1); Cuthbertson (3A, 12-3); Stuart Cramer (2A, 10-3); Forestview (3A, 11-3); Nation Ford (5A, 10-3); North Mecklenburg (4A, 10-4); Monroe (2A, 8-2)

