Myers Park’s girls back in Observer Sweet 16 basketball poll

Myers Park High’s girls basketball team is back in the Observer Sweet 16 poll.
The Mustangs began the season ranked No. 9 but lost four of their first seven games – all to teams ranked in the top 10. Myers Park, however, has won five of its past six games – including going 2-1 in a tough Christmas tournament in Florida – and is tied with Independence for first place in the Southwestern 4A conference.
Myers Park (8-5, 3-0) will play Garinger Tuesday at home if Charlotte-Mecklenburg is in session.
▪ The boys’ poll runs Friday.
Charlotte Observer Girls Basketball Sweet 16 Poll
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1
Mallard Creek (4A)
15-0
1
2
Providence Day (IND)
13-1
2
3
Hickory Ridge (3A)
13-0
3
4
Berry (4A)
9-2
6
5
Davidson Day (IND)
7-3
5
6
Ashbrook (3A)
10-1
7
7
North Iredell (3A)
13-0
8
8
Hopewell (4A)
12-3
4
9
Hough (4A)
10-3
9
10
Ardrey Kell (4A)
10-4
10
11
South Mecklenburg (4A)
9-5
11
12
Sun Valley (3A)
12-3
12
13
Weddington (3A)
10-4
13
14
Central Cabarrus (3A)
12-2
14
15
Butler (4A)
12-5
15
16
Myers Park (4A)
8-5
NR
Dropped out: Rock Hill (5A, 10-4). Also receiving consideration: Pine Lake Prep (1A, 12-0); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 8-1); Cuthbertson (3A, 12-3); Stuart Cramer (2A, 10-3); Forestview (3A, 11-3); Nation Ford (5A, 10-3); North Mecklenburg (4A, 10-4); Monroe (2A, 8-2)
Comments