Charlotte Christian moves to top of the Observer’s Sweet 16 boys basketball poll

There’s a tie atop the Charlotte Observer’s boys’ basketball Sweet 16 poll.
Charlotte Christian (15-2) has moved up one spot to join unbeaten Butler at No. 1 in this week’s rankings. The Knights, who only have two seniors -- forwards Kayle Mason and Rob Peterson -- upset Greensboro Day at home Tuesday, winning 62-54. The Bengals (20-2) were ranked as high as No. 3 in the national polls.
Christian has won three straight and is scheduled to play at Raleigh Ravenscroft Friday.
▪ One new team joined the poll this week, 5A Fort Mill from South Carolina is 12-3 and is in at No. 15.
▪ Mallard Creek is No. 1 in the girls poll, which ran in Tuesday’s print editions....Records are through Wednesday’s games.
The Charlotte Observer Boys Basketball Sweet 16
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Butler (4A)
16-0
1
1.
Charlotte Christian (IND)
15-2
2
3.
Providence Day (IND)
14-5
7
4.
Independence (4A)
12-3
4
5.
North Mecklenburg (4A)
12-2
6
6.
Vance (4A)
14-2
3
7.
Lincolnton (2A)
8-0
8
8.
Forest Hills (2A)
12-2
14
9.
Rock Hill Northwestern (5A)
5-3
13
10.
Cannon School (IND)
10-8
5
11.
Concord Robinson (3A)
8-5
9
12.
Cox Mill (3A)
10-5
10
13.
Hickory Ridge (3A)
10-3
11
14.
Weddington (3A)
9-6
16
15.
Fort Mill (5A)
12-3
NR
16.
Lincoln Charter (1A)
13-2
12
Dropped out: Olympic (4A, 6-3). Also receiving consideration: Mallard Creek (4A, 10-5); Rocky River (4A, 10-5); Sun Valley (3A, 10-4); Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A, 9-3); Lake Norman Charter (2A, 8-4); Piedmont (2A, 10-5); South Iredell (3A, 10-3)
