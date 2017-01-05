High School Sports

January 5, 2017 10:40 AM

Charlotte Christian moves to top of the Observer’s Sweet 16 boys basketball poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

There’s a tie atop the Charlotte Observer’s boys’ basketball Sweet 16 poll.

Charlotte Christian (15-2) has moved up one spot to join unbeaten Butler at No. 1 in this week’s rankings. The Knights, who only have two seniors -- forwards Kayle Mason and Rob Peterson -- upset Greensboro Day at home Tuesday, winning 62-54. The Bengals (20-2) were ranked as high as No. 3 in the national polls.

Christian has won three straight and is scheduled to play at Raleigh Ravenscroft Friday.

▪ One new team joined the poll this week, 5A Fort Mill from South Carolina is 12-3 and is in at No. 15.

▪ Mallard Creek is No. 1 in the girls poll, which ran in Tuesday’s print editions....Records are through Wednesday’s games.

The Charlotte Observer Boys Basketball Sweet 16

Rk.

Team (Class)

Rec.

Prvs.

1.

Butler (4A)

16-0

1

1.

Charlotte Christian (IND)

15-2

2

3.

Providence Day (IND)

14-5

7

4.

Independence (4A)

12-3

4

5.

North Mecklenburg (4A)

12-2

6

6.

Vance (4A)

14-2

3

7.

Lincolnton (2A)

8-0

8

8.

Forest Hills (2A)

12-2

14

9.

Rock Hill Northwestern (5A)

5-3

13

10.

Cannon School (IND)

10-8

5

11.

Concord Robinson (3A)

8-5

9

12.

Cox Mill (3A)

10-5

10

13.

Hickory Ridge (3A)

10-3

11

14.

Weddington (3A)

9-6

16

15.

Fort Mill (5A)

12-3

NR

16.

Lincoln Charter (1A)

13-2

12

Dropped out: Olympic (4A, 6-3). Also receiving consideration: Mallard Creek (4A, 10-5); Rocky River (4A, 10-5); Sun Valley (3A, 10-4); Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A, 9-3); Lake Norman Charter (2A, 8-4); Piedmont (2A, 10-5); South Iredell (3A, 10-3)

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Weddington Warriors are 3AA champions

View more video

Sports Videos