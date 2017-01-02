Mallard Creek maintains grip on No. 1 in Observer girls’ basketball Sweet 16 poll

Mallard Creek’s girls remain No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 girls’ basketball poll.
The Mavericks (14-0) beat No. 5 Davidson Day 75-54 in the championship game of the East Lincoln Winter Jam last week and are off to the school’s best start.
Mallard Creek, which will play A.L. Brown at home Wednesday, is beating opponents 71-36.
Charlotte Observer Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 01.02.16
Rk.
School (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Mallard Creek (4A)
14-0
1
2.
Providence Day (IND)
12-1
2
3.
Hickory Ridge (3A)
13-0
3
4.
Hopewell (4A)
12-2
6
5.
Davidson Day (IND)
6-3
4
6.
Berry (4A)
8-2
7
7.
Ashbrook (3A)
9-1
10
8.
North Iredell (3A)
11-0
9
9.
Hough (4A)
8-3
11
10.
Ardrey Kell (4A)
10-4
5
11.
South Mecklenburg (4A)
9-5
13
12.
Sun Valley (3A)
10-3
12
13.
Weddington (3A)
9-4
8
14.
Central Cabarrus (3A)
12-2
14
15.
Butler (4A)
11-5
15
16.
Rock Hill (5A)
9-3
16
Dropped out: None. Also receiving consideration: Pine Lake Prep (1A, 11-0); Mountain Island Charter (1A, 7-1); Stuart Cramer (2A, 9-2); Cuthbertson (3A, 12-2); Forestview (3A, 9-3); Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A, 8-2); York (4A, 8-4)
