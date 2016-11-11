Preseason Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 girls’ high school basketball poll

Click team name for more information
2016-17 Preseason Charlotte Observer Girls Sweet 16 Basketball Poll
Rk.
Team (Class)
2015-16 Record
1.
Mallard Creek (4A)
26-2
2.
South Mecklenburg (4A)
18-9
3.
Ashbrook (3A)
30-2
4.
Davidson Day (IND)
27-3
5.
Weddington (3A)
26-3
6.
Hickory Ridge (3A)
24-5
7.
Providence Day (IND)
27-2
8.
Rock Hill (5A)
26-3
9.
Myers Park (4A)
22-5
10.
Ardrey Kell (4A)
24-7
11.
Butler (4A)
20-9
12.
Rocky River (4A)
15-12
13.
Monroe (2A)
19-6
14.
Hopewell (4A)
18-8
15.
North Iredell (3A)
22-6
16.
Parkwood (2A)
23-5
