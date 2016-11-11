High School Sports

November 11, 2016 8:22 PM

Preseason Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 girls’ high school basketball poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Click team name for more information

2016-17 Preseason Charlotte Observer Girls Sweet 16 Basketball Poll

Rk.

Team (Class)

2015-16 Record

1.

Mallard Creek (4A)

26-2

2.

South Mecklenburg (4A)

18-9

3.

Ashbrook (3A)

30-2

4.

Davidson Day (IND)

27-3

5.

Weddington (3A)

26-3

6.

Hickory Ridge (3A)

24-5

7.

Providence Day (IND)

27-2

8.

Rock Hill (5A)

26-3

9.

Myers Park (4A)

22-5

10.

Ardrey Kell (4A)

24-7

11.

Butler (4A)

20-9

12.

Rocky River (4A)

15-12

13.

Monroe (2A)

19-6

14.

Hopewell (4A)

18-8

15.

North Iredell (3A)

22-6

16.

Parkwood (2A)

23-5

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

West Meck game-winning TD

View more video

Sports Videos