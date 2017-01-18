Ardrey Kell High football coach Joe Evans resigns

Ardrey Kell High football coach Joe Evans has resigned, he confirmed to the Observer via text message Wednesday.
Evans coached the Knights for two seasons. Ardrey Kell was 7-6 in 2015 and 6-6 in 2016. The Knights made the playoffs under Evans in both seasons.
Evans was the school’s third head coach since it opened in 2006. Evans was also head coach at Independence in 2013 and 2014. His two Patriot teams were 20-6 with two playoff appearances.
Ardey Kell athletics director Brian Knaub said the football team was notified of the coaching change early Wednesday afternoon and said Evans turned his resignation Wednesday morning.
“We’re posting the position (Wednesday),” Knaub said, “and we’re going to start the process as quickly as possible (to hire a new coach) and to identify the best candidates out there.”
Area Coaching Vacacancies
Here are Observer-area schools with football coaches openings
Ardrey Kell, Garinger; Independence, North Mecklenburg, Olympic, Parkwood, South Point,
Comments