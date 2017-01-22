High School Sports

January 22, 2017 11:43 AM

Olympic High basketball player Aaron Barker dies Saturday

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Olympic High basketball player Aaron Barker died suddenly Saturday.

Trojans athletics director Ken Konstanty said school officials were still trying to get all the details.

“The Olympic family is extremely saddened by this,” Konstanty told the Observer via text message, “and ask everyone to keep Aaron and his family in your prayers.”

Barker was a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard for Olympic. He was fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 8.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Olympic is 9-6 overall and 7-0 in the SoMeck 8 conference. The first-place Trojans are scheduled to play at Ardrey Kell Wednesday at 7:30.

Barker and his family were honored with social media tributes after the news broke out late Saturday.

