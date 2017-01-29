This week’s high school basketball schedule 01.30-02.04

Monday, January 30
Carson at Central Cabarrus
Calvary Baptist at Davidson Day
Harding at Olympic
Hibriten at East Lincoln
Langtree at Carolina International
SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian
York Prep at Elevation Prep (Boys)
Tuesday, January 31
A.L. Brown at Hough
Anson at Weddington
Alexander Central at Lake Norman
Berry at Harding
Bessemer City at Highland Tech
Butler at Rocky River
Carson at Concord
Central Academy at West Stanly
Central Cabarrus at South Rowan
Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day
Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School
Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day
Charlotte Learning Center at Comenius (Boys)
Clover at Nation Ford
Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter
Concord First Assembly at Westminster Catawba
Covenant Classical at Bradford Prep
Cuthbertson at Piedmont
East Gaston at Ashbrook
East Lincoln at Newton Conover
Fort Mill at Rock Hill
Garinger at Independence
Gaston Christian at Metrolina Christian
Grace Academy at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (Boys)
Hickory Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus
Hunter Huss at Lake Norman Charter
Indian Land at Columbia
Lake Pointe Academy at York Prep
Lincolnton at Bunker Hill
Monroe at Mount Pleasant
Mountain Island Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Myers Park at Porter Ridge
North Gaston at Stuart Cramer
North Iredell at West Iredell
Northside Christian at Gaston Day
North Stanly at Union Academy
Olympic at West Mecklenburg
Parkwood at Forest Hills
Piedmont Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Providence at Ardrey Kell
Queens Grant at Gray Stone Day
Richland Northeast at South Pointe (SC)
Spartanburg at Northwestern
South Iredell at Mooresville
SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove
South Point at Forestview
Statesville at North Lincoln
Statesville Christian at University Christian
Sugar Creek Charter at Cherryville
Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge
Vance at Mallard Creek
Victory Christian at United Faith
West Charlotte at Hopewell
West Caldwell at West Lincoln
Woodlawn School at Lake Norman Christian
York at Westwood
Wednesday, February 1
Carolina International at South Stanly
Cox Mill at Jay M. Robinson
Hickory Ridge at West Rowan
Lake Norman at Mooresville
Lincolnton at North Lincoln
Monroe at Porter Ridge
Myers Park at Mallard Creek
South Point at Ashbrook
Stuart Cramer at East Gaston
West Charlotte at A.L. Brown
Thursday, February 2
Arborbrook Christian at Grace Academy (Boys)
Berry at West Mecklenburg
Bradford Prep at Sugar Creek Charter
Carmel Christian at Christ the King
Central Academy at Pageland Central (SC)
Charlotte United Christian at Elevation Prep
Concord First Assembly at Northside Christian
Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian
West Stanly at Forest Hills
Woodlawn School at Piedmont Charter
York Prep at Christ School (Boys)
Friday, February 3
Alexander Central at Mooresville
Anson County at Marvin Ridge
Arborbrook Christian at York Prep (Boys)
Ardrey Kell at Berry
Bessemer City at Cherryville
Camden at Indian Land
Cannon School at Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Learning Center at Mountain Island Charter
Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin
Clover at Fort Mill
Comenius at York Prep (Girls)
Concord at West Rowan
Concord First Assembly at Mtn. Mission (VA) (in Sportsman for Christ Tournament) (Boys), 6
Covenant Classical at Woodlawn School
Davidson Day at Veritas Christian Academy (Girls, 4:30; Boys 6)
East Mecklenburg at Garinger
East Rowan at Jay M. Robinson
Forestview at Ashbrook Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian
Harding at Providence
Hickory Grove at Metrolina Christian
Hickory Ridge at Carson
Highland Tech at Community School of Davidson Hough at West Charlotte Independence at Myers Park Lake Norman at North Iredell Lake Norman Charter at South Point
Mallard Creek at A.L. Brown Mount Pleasant at Central Academy
Nation Ford at Northwestern
Newton Conover at Lincolnton
North Gaston at East Gaston
North Lincoln at South Iredell
North Stanly at Queens Grant
Parkwood at Monroe
Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter
Porter Ridge at Butler
Providence Day at Covenant Day
South Mecklenburg at Olympic
South Pointe (SC) at York
South Rowan at Hickory Ridge
South Stanly at Union Academy
Stuart Cramer at Hunter Huss
Sun Valley at Cuthbertson
United Faith at Word of God
Vance at North Mecklenburg
Victory Christian at Hickory Christian
Weddington at Piedmont West Caldwell at East Lincoln
West Iredell at Statesville
West Lincoln at Maiden
West Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic
Westminster Catawba at Gaston Day
Saturday, February 4
Concord First Assembly in Sportsman for Christ Tournament at Mtn. Mission (Boys)
Davidson Day at Rabun Gap (Girls, 1;Boys 2:30)
Faith Assembly Christian at Charlotte United Christian, 5
North Mecklenburg at Crest (Girls, 4; Boys, 5:30)
Statesville Christian at the Burlington School (Girls, 5:30; Boys, 7)
--JAY EDWARDS
