High School Sports

January 29, 2017 9:00 PM

This week’s high school basketball schedule 01.30-02.04

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Monday, January 30

Carson at Central Cabarrus

Calvary Baptist at Davidson Day

Harding at Olympic

Hibriten at East Lincoln

Langtree at Carolina International

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian

York Prep at Elevation Prep (Boys)

Tuesday, January 31

A.L. Brown at Hough

Anson at Weddington

Alexander Central at Lake Norman

Berry at Harding

Bessemer City at Highland Tech

Butler at Rocky River

Carson at Concord

Central Academy at West Stanly

Central Cabarrus at South Rowan

Charlotte Catholic at South Mecklenburg

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day

Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School

Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day

Charlotte Learning Center at Comenius (Boys)

Clover at Nation Ford

Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter

Concord First Assembly at Westminster Catawba

Covenant Classical at Bradford Prep

Cuthbertson at Piedmont

East Gaston at Ashbrook

East Lincoln at Newton Conover

Fort Mill at Rock Hill

Garinger at Independence

Gaston Christian at Metrolina Christian

Grace Academy at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (Boys)

Hickory Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus

Hunter Huss at Lake Norman Charter

Indian Land at Columbia

Lake Pointe Academy at York Prep

Lincolnton at Bunker Hill

Monroe at Mount Pleasant

Mountain Island Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Myers Park at Porter Ridge

North Gaston at Stuart Cramer

North Iredell at West Iredell

Northside Christian at Gaston Day

North Stanly at Union Academy

Olympic at West Mecklenburg

Parkwood at Forest Hills

Piedmont Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Providence at Ardrey Kell

Queens Grant at Gray Stone Day

Richland Northeast at South Pointe (SC)

Spartanburg at Northwestern

South Iredell at Mooresville

SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove

South Point at Forestview

Statesville at North Lincoln

Statesville Christian at University Christian

Sugar Creek Charter at Cherryville

Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge

Vance at Mallard Creek

Victory Christian at United Faith

West Charlotte at Hopewell

West Caldwell at West Lincoln

Woodlawn School at Lake Norman Christian

York at Westwood

Wednesday, February 1

Carolina International at South Stanly

Cox Mill at Jay M. Robinson

Hickory Ridge at West Rowan

Lake Norman at Mooresville

Lincolnton at North Lincoln

Monroe at Porter Ridge

Myers Park at Mallard Creek

South Point at Ashbrook

Stuart Cramer at East Gaston

West Charlotte at A.L. Brown

Thursday, February 2

Arborbrook Christian at Grace Academy (Boys)

Berry at West Mecklenburg

Bradford Prep at Sugar Creek Charter

Carmel Christian at Christ the King

Central Academy at Pageland Central (SC)

Charlotte United Christian at Elevation Prep

Concord First Assembly at Northside Christian

Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian

West Stanly at Forest Hills

Woodlawn School at Piedmont Charter

York Prep at Christ School (Boys)

Friday, February 3

Alexander Central at Mooresville

Anson County at Marvin Ridge

Arborbrook Christian at York Prep (Boys)

Ardrey Kell at Berry

Bessemer City at Cherryville

Camden at Indian Land

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Learning Center at Mountain Island Charter

Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin

Clover at Fort Mill

Comenius at York Prep (Girls)

Concord at West Rowan

Concord First Assembly at Mtn. Mission (VA) (in Sportsman for Christ Tournament) (Boys), 6

Covenant Classical at Woodlawn School

Davidson Day at Veritas Christian Academy (Girls, 4:30; Boys 6)

East Mecklenburg at Garinger

East Rowan at Jay M. Robinson

Forestview at Ashbrook Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian

Harding at Providence

Hickory Grove at Metrolina Christian

Hickory Ridge at Carson

Highland Tech at Community School of Davidson Hough at West Charlotte Independence at Myers Park Lake Norman at North Iredell Lake Norman Charter at South Point

Mallard Creek at A.L. Brown Mount Pleasant at Central Academy

Nation Ford at Northwestern

Newton Conover at Lincolnton

North Gaston at East Gaston

North Lincoln at South Iredell

North Stanly at Queens Grant

Parkwood at Monroe

Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter

Porter Ridge at Butler

Providence Day at Covenant Day

South Mecklenburg at Olympic

South Pointe (SC) at York

South Rowan at Hickory Ridge

South Stanly at Union Academy

Stuart Cramer at Hunter Huss

Sun Valley at Cuthbertson

United Faith at Word of God

Vance at North Mecklenburg

Victory Christian at Hickory Christian

Weddington at Piedmont West Caldwell at East Lincoln

West Iredell at Statesville

West Lincoln at Maiden

West Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic

Westminster Catawba at Gaston Day

Saturday, February 4

Concord First Assembly in Sportsman for Christ Tournament at Mtn. Mission (Boys)

Davidson Day at Rabun Gap (Girls, 1;Boys 2:30)

Faith Assembly Christian at Charlotte United Christian, 5

North Mecklenburg at Crest (Girls, 4; Boys, 5:30)

Statesville Christian at the Burlington School (Girls, 5:30; Boys, 7)

--JAY EDWARDS

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wheelchair-bound student makes big assist

View more video

Sports Videos