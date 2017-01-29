High School Sports

Charlotte-Area High School Basketball Players of the Week

Boys Players

Wendell Moore, Cox Mill: 35 points, 15 rebounds in a 73-60 win over rival Concord Friday.

Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: career-high 57 points in a 104-84 win over Bandys Friday.

Bryant Thomas, South Mecklenburg: 27 points, eight rebounds, six blocks in a 59-41 win over Providence Monday; fourth triple-double of the season in a 64-49 win over Berry Wednesday: 30 points, 12 rebounds, 12 blocks; and 19 points, eight rebounds, eight blocks against West Mecklenburg Friday

Trey Wertz, Providence Day: 26 points, four rebounds, three assists against Country Day, scoring his 1,000th point; 25 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals against Lone Peak, the No. 2 ranked team from Utah; 24 points, five rebounds and three assists against Florida power Lehigh; and 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists against national power Rainier Beach (WA).

Jae’Lyn Withers, North Mecklenburg: 30 points, 10 rebounds in a 92-61 win over Hopewell Friday. He made 4-of-5 3-point shots. On Wednesday, Withers, a 6-foot-7 sophomore wing, had 21 points, seven rebounds in a win over West Charlotte.

Girls Players

Carrie Barnett, Carmel Christian: 22 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals and three assists in a 61-33 win over Victory Christian Tuesday; 19 points, six rebounds, five steals in a 69-19 win over North Hills Thursday.

Zaria Clark, Gaston Day: Clark, an eighth grader, had 31 points, 12 steals, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 77-34 win over SouthLake Christian Tuesday.

Deniyah Lutz, Ardrey Kell: 22 points, 10 rebounds, five steals in a win over West Meck Wednesday.

Eleah Parker, Northside Christian: 28 points, 18 rebounds, four blocks in a 51-48 win over Hickory Grove Tuesday.

Zaria Wright, Concord First Assembly: 22 points, eight assists, six steals, six rebounds in a 70-28 win over Gaston Day Friday.

