High School Sports

January 30, 2017 9:15 AM

Lincolnton High’s Sage Surratt named a Parade Magazine All-American

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Lincolnton High’s Sage Surratt has been named a Parade Magazine high school football All-American. The entire team will be released in Sunday’s edition.

A year ago, Surratt’s brother, Chazz, was named Parade Magazine player of the year. Chazz Surratt is now a freshman quarterback at North Carolina.

Sage Surratt, a Wake Forest recruit, was named to the Parade first team offense. Garner’s Matthew Butler, a defensive lineman going to Tennessee, was named first-team defense.

This season, Surratt, 18, caught a state-record 129 passes for a state-record 2,104 yards and added 28 touchdowns. The touchdowns are the second-most scored in state history. Surratt led Lincolnton to the N.C. 2A semifinals. For his career, he holds state records for catches (366), yards (5,926) and touchdown receptions (80).

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wheelchair-bound student makes big assist

View more video

Sports Videos