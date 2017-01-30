Lincolnton High’s Sage Surratt named a Parade Magazine All-American

Lincolnton High’s Sage Surratt has been named a Parade Magazine high school football All-American. The entire team will be released in Sunday’s edition.
A year ago, Surratt’s brother, Chazz, was named Parade Magazine player of the year. Chazz Surratt is now a freshman quarterback at North Carolina.
Sage Surratt, a Wake Forest recruit, was named to the Parade first team offense. Garner’s Matthew Butler, a defensive lineman going to Tennessee, was named first-team defense.
This season, Surratt, 18, caught a state-record 129 passes for a state-record 2,104 yards and added 28 touchdowns. The touchdowns are the second-most scored in state history. Surratt led Lincolnton to the N.C. 2A semifinals. For his career, he holds state records for catches (366), yards (5,926) and touchdown receptions (80).
Comments