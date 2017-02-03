Friday’s Boys’ HS Roundup: No. 3 North Meck handles No. 5 Vance in MECKA showdown

Elevator
↑Ardrey Kell: beat Berry 54-36 to win its third straight game. Jerrod Carrier had 12 points and Christian Pickens 11 for the Knights (13-9, 8-4 SoMeck).
↑Charlotte Country Day: The Bucs (10-15) ended a four-game losing streak beating their arch rivals Charlotte Latin on the road. Myles Browner (16 points) and Ryan McLaurin (15) led Country Day. Bates Jones had 11 for Latin.
↑Sun Valley defense: Spartans allowed Union County rival Cuthbertson just 18 points in the final three quarters of a 71-36 win.
↑Butler honoring Demontez Stitt: Butler hung the college jersey of the former Bulldog star in the rafters Friday. Stitt, a former All-ACC star, died suddenly last summer. Stitt’s Butler jersey was presented to his family and the team wore the old shooting shirts that Stitt and his teammates used during Stitt’s senior year at Butler in tribute. More than 50 family members sat behind the Butler bench and Stitt’s former high school coaches, Kurt Wessler and Donald Kirby, gave moving speeches about his life and career.
Demontez "Buddy" Stitt's #Clemson No. 2 will hang forever at Butler HS. Stitt died suddenly in July. He was just 27. @wcnc @SportsWCNC pic.twitter.com/WxbYLPy8H4— Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) February 4, 2017
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
Jordan Campbell, Mallard Creek: 28 points in a 76-43 win over AL Brown. Mallard Creek (17-5, 8-3 MECKA) has won 14 straight games.
Cameron Dollar, East Lincoln: 30 points, 18 rebounds in a 64-62 upset win over West Caldwell (16-5, 10-1). West lost its first game in the Southern District 7 conference. East Lincoln (14-7, 9-3) won its fourth straight game and has won seven of its past eight.
Joey Knox, Community School of Davidson: Knox had a game-high 33 points in an 87-48 win over Highland Tech. It was Knox’s fourth 30-point game of the season. The Spartans have won nine of their last 10 games.
Qon Murphy, Cannon School: 22 points, plus seven assists and six rebounds in a 70-60 win at Charlotte Christian.
Terrell Sherman, North Mecklenburg: 19 points, 14 rebounds in a win over Vance that sent North Meck to first place alone in the MECKA conference.
Friday’s Roundup
No. 1 Butler 75, Porter Ridge 51: Butler (23-0, 11-0) got 21 points from Zane Rankin, 19 from DJ Little and 10 from Jah’Lil Carter to clinch at least a share of the Southwestern 4A championship. Butler led 17-7 after the first quarter and pulled away. Noah Taylor had 17 for Porter Ridge (8-11, 3-7).
No. 2 Independence 62, Myers Park 53: The Patriots (18-4, 9-1 Southwestern 4A) remained one game back of Butler in the league title race. Independence will meet Butler next Friday. Against Myers Park, Independence held the Mustangs to six points in the first quarter and five in the third. John Ingram had 15 for Myers Park and Nate Springs added 12. Jordan Mobley had 18 for Independence and Justyn Hamilton added 12.
No. 3 North Mecklenburg 87, No. 5 Vance 77: North Meck (17-3, 8-2) took over sole possession of first place in the MECKA with two games to play, running away from Vance 28-17 in the fourth quarter to win. Vance (18-4, 7-3) is now tied for second place with Mallard Creek (16-5, 7-3). North Meck hosts Mallard Creek in what could be a de-facto championship game next Friday.
Against Vance, North Meck got 23 points and eight rebounds from sophomore Jae’Lyn Withers, 17 points, five rebounds from freshman Tristan Maxwell and 12 points and seven assists from junior point guard Vaud Worthy. Vance’s Justin Freeman had 27 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Brandon Beidleman had 20 points and three assists, and star guard Cam Hamilton had 13 points and three assists but fouled out.
No. 6 Providence Day 58, Covenant Day 55: Providence Day led 54-45 late but had to hold on and avoid a huge upset loss to Covenant Day (3-17, 0-8 CISAA). Providence Day (21-9, 8-0) won at least a share of its fifth straight conference title and won its 39th straight conference game. Devon Dotson (28 points, six rebounds, five assists) and Isaac Suffren (15 points, six rebounds) led Providence Day, which played without second leading scorer Trey Wertz and starting guard Luke Stankavage. Barrett Kintzinger came off the bench to take a charge, get a steal and an offensive rebound for a 3-point play that helped spark his team early.
Cannon School 70, No. 8 Charlotte Christian 60: Cannon (17-11, 6-2 CISAA) won its fourth straight game and remained in the race for the conference championship, trailing Providence Day by two games with two to play. Cannon hosts Providence Day Tuesday. On Friday, Charlotte Christian (19-7, 4-4) led by four at halftime. Murphy scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half to help his team battle back. Jairus Hamilton, who took over the game late, finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Philip McKenzie had 16 points and five rebounds. BJ Mack led Christian with 22. Christian, No. 1 in the Sweet 16 a few weeks back, has lost five of its last eight games.
Gaston Day 73, Westminster Catawba 22: Freshman Reaglan Miller made four 3-point shots en route to a team-high 15 points. Gaston Day’s leading scorers -- Quan McCluney, Nate Hinton, Brandon Reeves and MJ Armstrong -- left the game midway through the second quarter and didn’t return. Gaston Day led 30-1 after the first quarter.
Olympic 62, South Meck 47: Olympic (14-7, 12-0 SoMeck 8) clinched the conference title with a solid win. Olympic outscored South Meck (12-10, 7-5) 24-12 in the fourth quarter. Jalen Harris had 18 points for the Trojans and Jaylen McGill had 11. Bryant Thomas had 18 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks for South, his 17th double-double in 21 games.
