Charlotte-Area High School Basketball Players of the Week 02.06.17

Boys Players
Cameron Dollar, East Lincoln: 30 points, 18 rebounds in a 64-62 upset win over West Caldwell (16-5, 10-1) Friday. West lost its first game in the Southern District 7 conference.
Hamsah Nasirildeen, Concord: 23 points and 15 rebounds in an overtime win over Carson; 26 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks against West Rowan.
Terrell Sherman, North Mecklenburg: 19 points, 14 rebounds in a win over Vance that sent North Meck to first place alone in the MECKA conference Friday. Had 15 points, 15 rebounds in a blowout win over Crest Saturday.
Kyle Wood, Providence Day: with freshman Luke Stankavage out for the season (knee), Wood stepped into the starting lineup and played heavier minutes than normal in last week’s showdown with rival Charlotte Christian. Wood came up big in a 65-62 win in front of a sold-out crowd: a career-high 13 points, on 4-for-6 3-point shooting, plus four assists.
Patrick Williams, West Charlotte: 23 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists in an 82-62 win over Hopewell last week.
Girls Players
Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin: Dickey nearly had a triple-double (25 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists) in a 62-16 win over Charlotte Country Day Friday.
Jadin Gladden, South Mecklenburg: career-high 26 points, 12 rebounds in a 76-68 win over Olympic Friday. She had 19 points in a win over Charlotte Catholic last Tuesday.
Mahaley Holit, Central Cabarrus: 21 points, seven assists and five steals in a 69-46 in a win over South Rowan last Tuesday. In the game, Holit broke Anthony Harris’ all-time scoring record for boys or girls players. She finished Tuesday’s game with 1,845 points.
Christiana McLean, Carmel Christian: 18 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists, five steals in 63-44 win over Christ The King last week.
Eleah Parker, Northside Christian: had a memorable Senior Night against Concord First Assembly Thursday: 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks. Parker, a Penn recruit, was also honored for scoring more than 1,000 points and grabbing more than 1,000 rebounds in her career. Last Tuesday, she had 28 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks in a 59-42 win over Gaston Day.
Comments