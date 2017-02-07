North Mecklenburg hires former Richmond Senior player Eric Morman as its new football coach

Former Richmond Senior football player Eric Morman is the new head coach at North Mecklenburg High School.
Morman, 27, who has been head coach at West Stanly High for two seasons, replaces Brad Baker, who resigned in December. Baker’s team lost six of its last seven games this season, finishing 3-8.
Baker coached at North Mecklenburg for five seasons. His teams had one winning record, going 7-5 in 2015. That was the Vikings’ only winning season since the 2006 team finished 10-3 under Glen Padgett, now head coach at Concord High.
Morman’s job will be to turn the Vikings’ program around.
In high school, Morman helped Richmond Senior to four straight conference titles and two state semifinal appearances under coach Ed Emory. Morman later was a four-year letterman at wide receiver at Catawba College and was team captain his senior year. He graduated in 2012.
Morman began his high school career at AL Brown, working under Mike Newsmome. He was at Brown for 21/2 seasons before taking the offensive coordinator at job at West Stanly, where he was named head coach in 2015. Morman’s first team finished 3-8. In 2016, West Stanly was 7-5, earning its first winning season since 2010. That team scored 361 points, the most the school has posted in 11 seasons.
Morman lives in Concord with his wife, Kelly, who is teacher and soccer coach at Mallard Creek High.
Mecklenburg County coaching carousel
Here are Mecklenburg County high school football changes.
School
Old Coach
New Coach
Ardrey Kell
Joe Evans
Not named
Davidson Day
Chad Grier
Not named
Garinger
Melvin Peterson
Jeff Caldwell
Independence
Hal Brown
Not named
North Mecklenburg
Brad Baker
Eric Morman
Olympic
Keith Wilkes
Jason Fowler
Rocky River
Jason Fowler
Not named
West Charlotte
Daren Hart
Josh Harris
