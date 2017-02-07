High School Sports

February 7, 2017 1:08 PM

North Mecklenburg hires former Richmond Senior player Eric Morman as its new football coach

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Former Richmond Senior football player Eric Morman is the new head coach at North Mecklenburg High School.

Morman, 27, who has been head coach at West Stanly High for two seasons, replaces Brad Baker, who resigned in December. Baker’s team lost six of its last seven games this season, finishing 3-8.

Baker coached at North Mecklenburg for five seasons. His teams had one winning record, going 7-5 in 2015. That was the Vikings’ only winning season since the 2006 team finished 10-3 under Glen Padgett, now head coach at Concord High.

Morman’s job will be to turn the Vikings’ program around.

In high school, Morman helped Richmond Senior to four straight conference titles and two state semifinal appearances under coach Ed Emory. Morman later was a four-year letterman at wide receiver at Catawba College and was team captain his senior year. He graduated in 2012.

Morman began his high school career at AL Brown, working under Mike Newsmome. He was at Brown for 21/2 seasons before taking the offensive coordinator at job at West Stanly, where he was named head coach in 2015. Morman’s first team finished 3-8. In 2016, West Stanly was 7-5, earning its first winning season since 2010. That team scored 361 points, the most the school has posted in 11 seasons.

Morman lives in Concord with his wife, Kelly, who is teacher and soccer coach at Mallard Creek High.

Mecklenburg County coaching carousel

Here are Mecklenburg County high school football changes.

School

Old Coach

New Coach

Ardrey Kell

Joe Evans

Not named

Davidson Day

Chad Grier

Not named

Garinger

Melvin Peterson

Jeff Caldwell

Independence

Hal Brown

Not named

North Mecklenburg

Brad Baker

Eric Morman

Olympic

Keith Wilkes

Jason Fowler

Rocky River

Jason Fowler

Not named

West Charlotte

Daren Hart

Josh Harris

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wheelchair-bound student makes big assist

View more video

Sports Videos