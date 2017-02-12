Charlotte Observer high school basketball players of the week

Boys
Kamil Chapman, Fort Mill Comenius: After scoring 53 points in Friday’s win over Durham Mount Zion, he had 29 points, five assists and three rebounds against regional power Raleigh Word of God Saturday. Chapman made six 3-point shots in the Word of God game.
Devon Dotson, Providence Day: believed to be the fourth Charger in school history to score 1,500 points. Dotson passed the mark Tuesday with 33 points at Cannon School. He was honored before Friday’s win over Charlotte Country Day, a game he finished with 27 points, 16 rebounds and three assists.
Johnny Heidt, Providence: 33 points on his Senior Night Tuesday against South Meck. Heidt made nine 3-point shots and scored all but six of his team’s points. Bryant Thomas had 15 points, six blocks and five rebounds for South.
Wendell Moore, Cox Mill: Moore had 38 points and 12 rebounds to lead Cox Mill (18-6, 16-2) to the South Piedmont conference championship Friday in a win over Carson.
Isaiah Salter, Central Cabarrus: career-high and Cabarrus County record 49 points in a 97-71 win over Northwest Cabarrus.
Girls
Sarah Billiard, Covenant Day: battling bronchitis, Billiard got two breathing treatments Friday to be able to play on her Senior Night. She played about half of Friday’s win over Charlotte Christian. The Virginia Cavaliers’ volleyball recruit passed the 1,800-point mark for her career, finishing with 11 points, 18 rebounds, eight blocks and two steals.
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: season-high 37 points, eight rebounds and five steals in a 79-73 win Friday over North Meck.
Karli Mason, Sun Valley: made six 3-pointers Tuesday against Weddington and finished with a game-high 20 points in a 51-35 win. Sun Valley (18-6, 8-2) won its first outright Southern Carolinas conference championship in 10 years.
Baylee Morton, Parkwood: in a 71-24 win over Central Academy, Morton had 23 points, 20 rebounds and passed 1,000 points for her career.
Eboni Tinsley, East Lincoln: 32 points, five rebounds, five steals, five assists for Tinsley in a 70-66 win over Maiden on her Senior Night Tuesday.
