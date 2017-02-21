Tuesday’s girls high school basketball summaries 02.21.17

SWEET 16
NO. 1 MALLARD CREEK 71, EAST FORSYTH 31
Mallard Creek 18 14 24 15 -- 71
East Forsyth 3 13 8 7 -- 31
MALLARD CREEK 71-- Sanders 4, Davis 9, Richardson 3, Dazia Lawrence 14 , Ahlana Smith 23, Price 4, Mines 7, Walker 3, Mitchell 2
East Forsyth 31-- West 1, Richardson 18, Williams 8, Wood 2, Hall 2
Records: Mallard Creek 26-0
Notable: Junior, Ahlana Smith, scored 23 points and had 6 steals. Dazia Lawrence also chipped in 14 points and 6 steals.
NO. 2 HICKORY RIDGE 75, BURNS 25
Hickory Ridge 27 26 12 10 -- 75
Burns 7 6 2 10 -- 25
Hickory Ridge Gabby Smith 18, Nia Daniel 14, Dorsey 9, D. Neal 6, Ja. Shears 6, Ruggerio 5, Ji. Shears 5, R. Neal 4, S. Jones 4, Wagner 4,
Burns Messiah Brown 10, Perez 6, Spikes 3, Howze 3, Garvin 2, Strong 1
Record: Hickory Ridge 27-0, 18-0: Burns 9 – 17, 7-9
Notable: Hickory Ridge Gabby Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds with 2 steals.
NO. 7 ARDREY KELL 63, RICHMOND SENIOR 33
AK 11 20 177 15 -- 63
Richmond 9 12 7 5 -- 33
AK: Journey Muhammad 16 pts, 4 rebounds, 6 assists; Deniyah Lutz 15 pts, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Kathleen Rogers 13 pts, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Riley Littlejohn 7 pts - career high; Booker 4, Griffin 4, M. Rogers 2, Cash 2
Richmond: Williams 8, Griffin 4, McLaughlin 4, Swinney 4, Alexander 11, Maultsby 2
NO. 8 ROCKY RIVER 69, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 64
ACHS 16 20 15 13 64
Rocky River 13 18 18 20 69
ACHS Abby Cook- 22 pts, Alexis Anthony- 10 pts, KeyKey Miller- 10 pts, Mattie Barr- 10 pts,Kennadie Mayes- 8 pts, Sydney Sharpe- 4 pts
Rocky River Ariana Nance- 34 pts, Courtney Meadows- 12 pts, Shalimar Tart- 9 pts, Kanijah Cooper- 4 pts, Shekeila Carter- 3 pts, Andresia Alexander- 3 pts, Khamara Patterson- 2 pts, Ciane Jallah- 2 pts
NO. 10 HOUGH 56, JAMESTOWN RAGSDALE 36
Hough - 11 19 16 10
Ragsdale - 5 14 9 8
HOUGH Renee Alquiza 19, Kaila Thompson 16, Gipson 2, Pearce 3, Gianikos 8, Leone 2, Stokes 4,
Belk 2
Ragsdale - Walker 6, Bradford 3, Stallings 17, Fleming 5, Williams 4
NO. 12 MONROE 55, WILKES CENTRAL 37
Monroe 12 16 17 10 - 55
Wilkes Central 12 10 7 8 - 37
Monroe 55 – J. Reddick 17; J. Smith 16; T. Stevenson 12; D. Wallace 8
Wilkes Central 37- J. Ellis 11; K. Gibbs 8; K. McNeil 6; M. German 6
Records: Monroe 22-4 ; Wilkes Central 11-15
Notes: Jasmine Reddick was the leading scorer with 17 points along with 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. The Redhawks advance to the 2nd round of 2A state playoffs.
NO. 13 CENTRAL CABARRUS 66, EAST HENDERSON 34
CCHS: 19, 19, 19, 9 (66)
EHHS: 11, 8, 4, 11 (34)
Central: Mahaley Holit 16, Elanna Peay 13, Nevaeh Brown 13, Aniyah Tate 12, Rowden 5, Miller 3, Benton 2, A. Brown 2
East Henderson: McMillan 7, McCrary 6, Laughter 4, Morgan 4, Johnson 4, Dorn 4, Hardin 3, Whitaker 2, Brookshire 2
Records: CCHS 24-4
THE REST
EAST BURKE 75, MOUNT PLEASANT 23
East Burke 22 25 18 10 75
Mt Pleasant 9 6 6 2 23
East Burke Savannah Coble 12, Josie Hise 11, Makenzie Crump 11, Brooke Arney 9, Arianna Hawkins 9, Sarah Lockee 6, Reece Davis 5, Kieran Smith 4, Graleigh Hildebran 3, Ashlyn Stilwell 2, Chely Mull 2, Sydney Bowman 1
Mt. Pleasant Danielle Mirovich 6, Kendall Osborne 6, Brooklyn Miles 5, Jayda Fernald 4, Allison Atwood 2
Records: East Burke 24-3, Mt. Pleasant 10-15
KINGS MOUNTAIN 70, WEDDINGTON 50
Weddington 11 14 11 14 -- 50
Kings Mountain 27 12 20 11 -- 70
Weddington 50 – Erin Addison 29, Karrah Katzbach 13, James 4, Perillo 1, Miller 1, Howard 2.
Kings Mountain 70 – Dreman 2, Hannah Clark 10, Wesley 2, Pressley 2, Roberts 8, Kelsey Farmer 21, Chaya Hunter 12, Leessia Rhodes 13.
Records: Weddington 13-12, 4-6 Kings Mountain 18-8, 12-4
Notes: 1st round of the NCHSAA state playoffs. 1st time Weddington has failed to advance past the 1st round in 5 years.
LINCOLN CHARTER 54, NORTH STANLY 50
LCS: 5 11 15 23 -- 54
NS: 17 13 6 14 -- 50
LCS leading scorer: Katie Baich 26 pts, Kali Snider 13 pts, Felicity Fields 9 pts
LINCOLNTON 74, EAST LINCOLN 58
LHS: 13 22 17 22- 74
ELHS: 8 5 22 23- 58
LHS: Mikayla Dyson 39, Kayla Smith 16, H. Rhyne 6, A. Rhyne 4, E. Saine 4, A. Bryant 3, S. Finger 2
ELHS: Eboni Tinsley 14, Caira McClain 13, Kendal White 11, Destiny Johnson 11, B. Tadlock 7, A. Robinette 2
Notables: Caira McClain 13 pts 12 rebs.
SUGAR CREEK CHARER 61, PIEDMONT CLASSICAL 4
Sugar Creek Charter: 24 15 12 10 F: 61
Piedmont Classical: 0 0 1 3 F: 4
Sugar Creek Charter: Shamicah Sturdivant 21, Baker 4, Slawon 8, Ballard 6, Verene 8, Louissaint 4, Nijah Cunningham 10
Piedmont Classical: Riddleburge 1, Hicks 3
Records: SCCS (15-8)
Notable: Second round CAASC playoff game
WINSTON-SALEM REYNOLDS 58, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 34
Catholic 9 9 9 7 -- 34
Reynolds 7 17 15 19 -- 58
Catholic 34 -- Lorelei Roper 15, Ullius 7, Mainsah 6, Hendershott 4, Dymock 2
Reynolds 58 -- Chrisalyn Boston 15, Tierra Wilson 13, Smith 9, Cuthbertson 8, Jeter 5, Ford 3, Dillard 3, Wingate 1
Comments