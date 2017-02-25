High School Sports

February 25, 2017 5:47 PM

Providence Day’s Devon Dotson named unanimous CISAA player of the year

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Providence Day junior Devon Dotson, the state’s top recruit in the class of 2018, was named the Charlotte Independent Schools conference player of the year.

Dotson, 17, was an unanimous choice among the league’s coaches. Dotson, who averaged more than 20 points this season, has 25 college scholarship offers.

The All-CISAA Boys Basketball Team

First Team

Devon Dotson, Providence Day

Jairus Hamilton, Cannon

Trey Wertz, Providence Day

BJ Mack, Charlotte Christian

Bates Jones, Charlotte Christian

Second Team

Isaac Suffren, Providence Day

Philip McKenzie, Cannon School

Qon Murphy, Cannon School

Rob Peterson, Charlotte Christian

DeAngelo Epps, Charlotte Country Day

