Providence Day’s Devon Dotson named unanimous CISAA player of the year

Providence Day junior Devon Dotson, the state’s top recruit in the class of 2018, was named the Charlotte Independent Schools conference player of the year.
Dotson, 17, was an unanimous choice among the league’s coaches. Dotson, who averaged more than 20 points this season, has 25 college scholarship offers.
The All-CISAA Boys Basketball Team
First Team
Devon Dotson, Providence Day
Jairus Hamilton, Cannon
Trey Wertz, Providence Day
BJ Mack, Charlotte Christian
Bates Jones, Charlotte Christian
Second Team
Isaac Suffren, Providence Day
Philip McKenzie, Cannon School
Qon Murphy, Cannon School
Rob Peterson, Charlotte Christian
DeAngelo Epps, Charlotte Country Day
