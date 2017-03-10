N.C. All-District High School Boys Basketball teams

Here are the all-district boys basketball selections for public schools. The private schools’ all-state team was released last month.
2016-17 BOYS' ALL DISTRICT
District 1 - MEN
**Player of Year
First Name
Last Name
Grade
School
1st Team**
Jaquarii
Roberson
12
Hertford County
1st Team
Damar
Sutton
11
Northeastern
1st Team
Zach
Robeson
12
Camden
1st Team
Jaquan
Miles
12
Northampton County
1st Team
Tre
Burton
12
Currituck
2nd Team
Dylan
Blake
9
First Flight
2nd Team
Markel
Freeman
12
Riverside Martin
2nd Team
Dallas
Hall
11
Perquimans
2nd Team
Jadakis
Bonds
11
Riverside Martin
2nd Team
Talik
Totten
11
Hertford County
3rd Team
Jordan
Spruill
12
Riverside Martin
3rd Team
Rashon
Norfleet
12
Southeast Halifax
3rd Team
Tyjarek
Simmons
12
Roanoke Rapids
3rd Team
JR
Williams
11
Camden
3rd Team
Liam
Caswell
11
Ocracoke
Coach of Yr
Chad
Williams
First Flight
District 2 - MEN
**Player of Year in red
First Name
Last Name
Grade
School
1st Team**
Zach
Hobbs
12
Northside (Jax)
1st Team
Kenny
Dye
11
Northside (Jax)
1st Team
Jack
Garrison
12
East Carteret
2nd Team
Freddie
Taylor
11
New Hanover
3rd Team
Ramello
Williams
11
New Hanover
2nd Team
Gabe
Kirkendoll
11
Northside (Jax)
2nd Team
DaShaun
Johnson
12
East Carteret
2nd Team
Josh
Woodard
12
West Brunswick
2nd Team
Landry
Gainey
11
White Oak
2nd Team
Jarious
Williams
12
Pender
3rd Team
Carnell
Watkins
12
SW Onslow
3rd Team
Arron
Stewart
12
West Carteret
3rd Team
Robert
Wilkerson
12
Hoggard
3rd Team
Zach
Brooks
12
Jones Senior
3rd Team
Malik
Brooks
12
Jones Senior
Coach of Yr
Tony
Marshburn
Northside (Jax)
District 3 - MEN
**Player of Year in red
First Name
Last Name
Grade
School
1st Team**
Tyler
Maye
12
Farmville Central
1st Team
Imajae
Dodd
10
Greene Central
1st Team
Devonte
Pettaway
12
North Pitt
1st Team
Darius
Spragley
12
Northern Nash
1st Team
Montre
Cash
12
Nash Central
2nd Team
DJ
Suggs
12
Ayden Grifton
2nd Team
Samson
Strickland
12
Fike
2nd Team
Demarquis
Howard
12
SW Edgecombe
2nd Team
Shykeim
Phillips
10
South Central
2nd Team
Kenny
Simms
12
Beddingfield
3rd Team
Noah
Ivery
12
Beddingfield
3rd Team
Don'Quez
Davis
11
Greene Central
3rd Team
Undray
Cherry
11
Northern Nash
3rd Team
Shykeef
Daniels
12
DH Conley
3rd Team
Damien
Dunn
10
Kinston
Coach of Yr
Henry
Drake
Northern Nash
District 4 - MEN
**Player of Year in red
First Name
Last Name
Grade
School
1st Team**
Tyrell
Kirk
12
Whiteville
1st Team
Jmon
Raeford
12
Seventy-First
1st Team
Jeremiah
Pope
12
Clinton
1st Team
Jarique
Moore
12
Fairmont
1st Team
D'Coda
Cummings
12
Hoke County
2nd Team
AJ
Baldwin
12
Cape Fear HS
2nd Team
Silas
Love
11
Hoke County
2nd Team
Tyreik
McCallum
12
Lumberton HS
2nd Team
Derrick
Arnette
11
Fairmont
2nd Team
Sayaun
Dent
12
West Bladen
3rd Team
John
Bowen
12
West Bladen
3rd Team
Dewan
Lesesne
11
Clinton
3rd Team
Najee
Thomas
12
Seventy-First
3rd Team
Julius
Caulder
12
Fairmont
3rd Team
Raheem
Whitted
12
Gray's Creek
Coach of Yr
David
Simmons
Seventy-First
District 5 - MEN
**Players of Year in red
First Name
Last Name
Grade
School
1st Team**
Jayden
Gardner
11
Heritage
1st Team
Donte
Tatum
12
Cary
1st Team
Alex
Reed
12
Garner
1st Team
Eric
Fox
12
Apex
1st Team
Alex
Hunter
12
Leesville Road
2nd Team
Kenyon
Burt
11
Garner
2nd Team
Jarren
McCallister
11
Heritage
2nd Team
Justin
McCoy
10
Panther Creek
2nd Team
Patrick
Dorsey
12
Millbrook
2nd Team
Jalen
Benjamin
10
Leesville Road
3rd Team
Will
Harkins
12
Green Hope
3rd Team
Jordan
Whitfield
12
Millbrook
3rd Team
Ricky
Clemons
11
Rolesville
3rd Team
Derrick "DJ"
Robertson
10
Athens Drive
3rd Team
Ryan
Shaffer
11
Green Hope
Coach of Yr
Tilden
Brill
Heritage
District 6 - MEN
**Player of Year in red
First Name
Last Name
Grade
School
1st Team**
Connor
Crabtree
12
Orange HS
1st Team
Carter
Collins
11
East Chapel Hill
1st Team
Jalen
Johnson
11
Northern Durham
1st Team
Isaiah
Reddish
12
Riverside
1st Team
Javier
Rogers
12
Kestrel Heights
2nd Team
Deiontae
Ray
12
Hillside HS
2nd Team
Andreas
Wilson
11
Louisburg HS
2nd Team
Antonio
Daye, Jr.
11
Southern Durham
2nd Team
Logan
Vosburg
12
Orange HS
2nd Team
Jomaru
Brown
11
Southern Durham
3rd Team
Eric
Stokes
12
Northern Durham
3rd Team
Ricky
Council III
11
Northern Durham
3rd Team
Taqwain
Bell
11
Jordan
3rd Team
Marcus
Harrison
10
Southern Vance
3rd Team
Jordan
Love
11
Voyager Academy
Coach of Yr
Greg
Motley
Orange HS
District 7 - MEN
**Player of Year in red
First Name
Last Name
Grade
School
1st Team**
Kameron
Langley
12
SW Guilford
1st Team
Keyshaun
Langley
10
SW Guilford
1st Team
Tre
Turner
12
NW Guilford
1st Team
Andy
Pack
11
Northern Guilford
1st Team
Jaylen
Alston
11
Eastern Guilford
2nd Team
Isaiah
Wilkins
11
Mount Tabor
2nd Team
Anthony
Hicks
11
North Forsyth
2nd Team
KJ
Henry
11
West Forsyth
2nd Team
Kobe
Langley
10
SW Guilford
2nd Team
Jalen
Spicer
11
NW Guilford
3rd Team
Reggie
Davis
12
NW Guilford
3rd Team
Daivien
Williams
11
WS Prep
3rd Team
Cooper
Larue
12
West Forsyth
3rd Team
Zaire
Williams
12
WS Prep
3rd Team
Montez
Venable
12
Eastern Guilford
Coach of Yr
Guy
Shavers
SW Guilford
District 8 - MEN
**Player of Year in red
First Name
Last Name
Grade
School
1st Team**
Dezmin
Austin
12
Eastern Randolph
1st Team
Seth
Heglar
12
Wheatmore
1st Team
Donnie
Haith
12
Pinecrest
1st Team
Ervin
Bennett
12
Anson
1st Team
Jaivius
Morrison
12
West Montgomery
2nd Team
Nate
Thompson
11
Southern Lee
2nd Team
Niem
Ratliffe
11
Scotland
2nd Team
Adafe
Price
11
West Stanly
2nd Team
Dalton
Moncus
12
Trinity
2nd Team
Byron
Massey
12
Triton
3rd Team
Zack
Bailey
12
Randleman
3rd Team
Darius
Sellers
12
Southern Lee
3rd Team
Jason
Foulks
11
Chatham Charter
3rd Team
Malik
Herbert
12
Eastern Randolph
3rd Team
Tyrell
Allmond
11
Pinecrest
Coach of Yr
Gaston
Collins
Southern Lee
District 9 - MEN
**Player of Year in red
First Name
Last Name
Grade
School
1st Team**
Wendell
Moore, Jr
10
Cox Mill
1st Team
Lavar
Batts, Jr.
12
Robinson
1st Team
Ryan
Schwieger
12
Weddington
1st Team
Hunter
Tyson
11
Piedmont
1st Team
Zane
Rankin
12
Butler
2nd Team
Justyn
Hamilton
12
Independence
2nd Team
Cameron
Hamilton
12
Vance
2nd Team
DJ
Little
11
Butler
2nd Team
Gerrale
Gates
11
Butler
2nd Team
Bryant
Thomas
12
South Meck
3rd Team
Nas
Tyson
10
Forest Hills
3rd Team
Jae'lyn
Withers
10
North Meck
3rd Team
David
Kasanganay
11
Ardrey Kell
3rd Team
Vaud
Worthy
11
North Meck
3rd Team
Eric
Reed
12
Mallard Creek
Coach of Yr
Myron
Lowery
Butler
District 10 - MEN
**Player of Year in red
First Name
Last Name
Grade
School
1st Team**
Sage
Surratt
12
Lincolnton
1st Team
Kody
Shubert
11
Lincoln Charter
1st Team
Quay
Kimble
12
Shelby
1st Team
Cameron
Dollar
12
East Lincoln
1st Team
Adrain
Delph
11
Kings Mountain
2nd Team
Josh
Searcy
11
East Rutherford
2nd Team
Zyrion
Wilkins
11
R-S Central
2nd Team
Juwan
Blanton
12
East Rutherford
2nd Team
Zeke
Littlejohn
10
Kings Mountin
2nd Team
Fletcher
Abee
10
Freedom
3rd Team
Trel
McLean
12
Bessemer City
3rd Team
Devin
Sechrist
12
East Burke
3rd Team
Jackson
Gabriel
10
Lincoln Charter
3rd Team
Malik
Hamrick
12
East Rutherford
3rd Team
Blake
Wilson
11
Hunter Huss
Coach of Yr
Casey
Rogers
Freedom
District 11 - MEN
**Player of Year in red
First Name
Last Name
Grade
School
1st Team**
Carter
Phillips
12
North Surry
1st Team
Mason
Hawks
12
North Surry
1st Team
Caleb
Mauldin
11
West Rowan
1st Team
Anderson
Keller
12
Hibriten
1st Team
Joah
Logan
12
East Wilkes
2nd Team
Jordan
Wallis
12
North Wilkes
2nd Team
Logan
Lineberry
12
Forbush
2nd Team
Tre
Scales
12
South Stokes
2nd Team
Jamarius
Hairston
11
Jesse Carson
2nd Team
Alex
Cluff
11
Pine Lake Prep
3rd Team
Dante
Hanner
12
Surry Central
3rd Team
Josh
Turner
12
West Stokes
3rd Team
Zach
Shumate
10
Wilkes Central
3rd Team
Kaleb
Parsons
12
Alexander Central
3rd Team
Hunter
Todd
12
Alleghany
Coach of Yr
Kevin
King
North Surry
District 12 - MEN
**Player of Year in red
First Name
Last Name
Grade
School
1st Team**
Austin
Nelson
12
North Henderson
1st Team
CJ
Thompson
12
Erwin
1st Team
Jeffrey
Puckett
12
Avery
1st Team
Josh
Cottrell
11
Hayesville
1st Team
Deacon
Heath
11
Avery
2nd Team
Deland
Thomas
11
Rosman
2nd Team
Ben
Craig
11
Owen
2nd Team
Matthew
Brown
12
Owen
2nd Team
Tye
Mintz
11
Cherokee
2nd Team
Anthony
Westhusian
12
Tuscola
3rd Team
Landon
Henley
10
Tuscola
3rd Team
Skyler
McKinney
11
McDowell
3rd Team
Harper
Reese
12
Rosman
3rd Team
Markese
Lynch
12
North Henderson
3rd Team
Divese
Carson
12
McDowell
Coach of Yr
Scott
Grubb
Avery County
