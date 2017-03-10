N.C. All-District High School Boys Basketball teams

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy Pause

1:08 Panthers sign veteran safety Mike Adams

1:07 Charlotte Lab School strives for student diversity

3:23 Witness describes bond hearing for jailed Northwest student

1:29 Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts

0:49 New York couple drives 10 hours to worship at Elevation Church

2:27 Concerto for Percussion