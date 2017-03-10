High School Sports

March 10, 2017 9:06 PM

N.C. All-District High School Boys Basketball teams

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Here are the all-district boys basketball selections for public schools. The private schools’ all-state team was released last month.

2016-17 BOYS' ALL DISTRICT

District 1 - MEN

**Player of Year

First Name

Last Name

Grade

School

1st Team**

Jaquarii

Roberson

12

Hertford County

1st Team

Damar

Sutton

11

Northeastern

1st Team

Zach

Robeson

12

Camden

1st Team

Jaquan

Miles

12

Northampton County

1st Team

Tre

Burton

12

Currituck

2nd Team

Dylan

Blake

9

First Flight

2nd Team

Markel

Freeman

12

Riverside Martin

2nd Team

Dallas

Hall

11

Perquimans

2nd Team

Jadakis

Bonds

11

Riverside Martin

2nd Team

Talik

Totten

11

Hertford County

3rd Team

Jordan

Spruill

12

Riverside Martin

3rd Team

Rashon

Norfleet

12

Southeast Halifax

3rd Team

Tyjarek

Simmons

12

Roanoke Rapids

3rd Team

JR

Williams

11

Camden

3rd Team

Liam

Caswell

11

Ocracoke

Coach of Yr

Chad

Williams

First Flight

District 2 - MEN

**Player of Year in red

First Name

Last Name

Grade

School

1st Team**

Zach

Hobbs

12

Northside (Jax)

1st Team

Kenny

Dye

11

Northside (Jax)

1st Team

Jack

Garrison

12

East Carteret

2nd Team

Freddie

Taylor

11

New Hanover

3rd Team

Ramello

Williams

11

New Hanover

2nd Team

Gabe

Kirkendoll

11

Northside (Jax)

2nd Team

DaShaun

Johnson

12

East Carteret

2nd Team

Josh

Woodard

12

West Brunswick

2nd Team

Landry

Gainey

11

White Oak

2nd Team

Jarious

Williams

12

Pender

3rd Team

Carnell

Watkins

12

SW Onslow

3rd Team

Arron

Stewart

12

West Carteret

3rd Team

Robert

Wilkerson

12

Hoggard

3rd Team

Zach

Brooks

12

Jones Senior

3rd Team

Malik

Brooks

12

Jones Senior

Coach of Yr

Tony

Marshburn

Northside (Jax)

District 3 - MEN

**Player of Year in red

First Name

Last Name

Grade

School

1st Team**

Tyler

Maye

12

Farmville Central

1st Team

Imajae

Dodd

10

Greene Central

1st Team

Devonte

Pettaway

12

North Pitt

1st Team

Darius

Spragley

12

Northern Nash

1st Team

Montre

Cash

12

Nash Central

2nd Team

DJ

Suggs

12

Ayden Grifton

2nd Team

Samson

Strickland

12

Fike

2nd Team

Demarquis

Howard

12

SW Edgecombe

2nd Team

Shykeim

Phillips

10

South Central

2nd Team

Kenny

Simms

12

Beddingfield

3rd Team

Noah

Ivery

12

Beddingfield

3rd Team

Don'Quez

Davis

11

Greene Central

3rd Team

Undray

Cherry

11

Northern Nash

3rd Team

Shykeef

Daniels

12

DH Conley

3rd Team

Damien

Dunn

10

Kinston

Coach of Yr

Henry

Drake

Northern Nash

District 4 - MEN

**Player of Year in red

First Name

Last Name

Grade

School

1st Team**

Tyrell

Kirk

12

Whiteville

1st Team

Jmon

Raeford

12

Seventy-First

1st Team

Jeremiah

Pope

12

Clinton

1st Team

Jarique

Moore

12

Fairmont

1st Team

D'Coda

Cummings

12

Hoke County

2nd Team

AJ

Baldwin

12

Cape Fear HS

2nd Team

Silas

Love

11

Hoke County

2nd Team

Tyreik

McCallum

12

Lumberton HS

2nd Team

Derrick

Arnette

11

Fairmont

2nd Team

Sayaun

Dent

12

West Bladen

3rd Team

John

Bowen

12

West Bladen

3rd Team

Dewan

Lesesne

11

Clinton

3rd Team

Najee

Thomas

12

Seventy-First

3rd Team

Julius

Caulder

12

Fairmont

3rd Team

Raheem

Whitted

12

Gray's Creek

Coach of Yr

David

Simmons

Seventy-First

District 5 - MEN

**Players of Year in red

First Name

Last Name

Grade

School

1st Team**

Jayden

Gardner

11

Heritage

1st Team

Donte

Tatum

12

Cary

1st Team

Alex

Reed

12

Garner

1st Team

Eric

Fox

12

Apex

1st Team

Alex

Hunter

12

Leesville Road

2nd Team

Kenyon

Burt

11

Garner

2nd Team

Jarren

McCallister

11

Heritage

2nd Team

Justin

McCoy

10

Panther Creek

2nd Team

Patrick

Dorsey

12

Millbrook

2nd Team

Jalen

Benjamin

10

Leesville Road

3rd Team

Will

Harkins

12

Green Hope

3rd Team

Jordan

Whitfield

12

Millbrook

3rd Team

Ricky

Clemons

11

Rolesville

3rd Team

Derrick "DJ"

Robertson

10

Athens Drive

3rd Team

Ryan

Shaffer

11

Green Hope

Coach of Yr

Tilden

Brill

Heritage

District 6 - MEN

**Player of Year in red

First Name

Last Name

Grade

School

1st Team**

Connor

Crabtree

12

Orange HS

1st Team

Carter

Collins

11

East Chapel Hill

1st Team

Jalen

Johnson

11

Northern Durham

1st Team

Isaiah

Reddish

12

Riverside

1st Team

Javier

Rogers

12

Kestrel Heights

2nd Team

Deiontae

Ray

12

Hillside HS

2nd Team

Andreas

Wilson

11

Louisburg HS

2nd Team

Antonio

Daye, Jr.

11

Southern Durham

2nd Team

Logan

Vosburg

12

Orange HS

2nd Team

Jomaru

Brown

11

Southern Durham

3rd Team

Eric

Stokes

12

Northern Durham

3rd Team

Ricky

Council III

11

Northern Durham

3rd Team

Taqwain

Bell

11

Jordan

3rd Team

Marcus

Harrison

10

Southern Vance

3rd Team

Jordan

Love

11

Voyager Academy

Coach of Yr

Greg

Motley

Orange HS

District 7 - MEN

**Player of Year in red

First Name

Last Name

Grade

School

1st Team**

Kameron

Langley

12

SW Guilford

1st Team

Keyshaun

Langley

10

SW Guilford

1st Team

Tre

Turner

12

NW Guilford

1st Team

Andy

Pack

11

Northern Guilford

1st Team

Jaylen

Alston

11

Eastern Guilford

2nd Team

Isaiah

Wilkins

11

Mount Tabor

2nd Team

Anthony

Hicks

11

North Forsyth

2nd Team

KJ

Henry

11

West Forsyth

2nd Team

Kobe

Langley

10

SW Guilford

2nd Team

Jalen

Spicer

11

NW Guilford

3rd Team

Reggie

Davis

12

NW Guilford

3rd Team

Daivien

Williams

11

WS Prep

3rd Team

Cooper

Larue

12

West Forsyth

3rd Team

Zaire

Williams

12

WS Prep

3rd Team

Montez

Venable

12

Eastern Guilford

Coach of Yr

Guy

Shavers

SW Guilford

District 8 - MEN

**Player of Year in red

First Name

Last Name

Grade

School

1st Team**

Dezmin

Austin

12

Eastern Randolph

1st Team

Seth

Heglar

12

Wheatmore

1st Team

Donnie

Haith

12

Pinecrest

1st Team

Ervin

Bennett

12

Anson

1st Team

Jaivius

Morrison

12

West Montgomery

2nd Team

Nate

Thompson

11

Southern Lee

2nd Team

Niem

Ratliffe

11

Scotland

2nd Team

Adafe

Price

11

West Stanly

2nd Team

Dalton

Moncus

12

Trinity

2nd Team

Byron

Massey

12

Triton

3rd Team

Zack

Bailey

12

Randleman

3rd Team

Darius

Sellers

12

Southern Lee

3rd Team

Jason

Foulks

11

Chatham Charter

3rd Team

Malik

Herbert

12

Eastern Randolph

3rd Team

Tyrell

Allmond

11

Pinecrest

Coach of Yr

Gaston

Collins

Southern Lee

District 9 - MEN

**Player of Year in red

First Name

Last Name

Grade

School

1st Team**

Wendell

Moore, Jr

10

Cox Mill

1st Team

Lavar

Batts, Jr.

12

Robinson

1st Team

Ryan

Schwieger

12

Weddington

1st Team

Hunter

Tyson

11

Piedmont

1st Team

Zane

Rankin

12

Butler

2nd Team

Justyn

Hamilton

12

Independence

2nd Team

Cameron

Hamilton

12

Vance

2nd Team

DJ

Little

11

Butler

2nd Team

Gerrale

Gates

11

Butler

2nd Team

Bryant

Thomas

12

South Meck

3rd Team

Nas

Tyson

10

Forest Hills

3rd Team

Jae'lyn

Withers

10

North Meck

3rd Team

David

Kasanganay

11

Ardrey Kell

3rd Team

Vaud

Worthy

11

North Meck

3rd Team

Eric

Reed

12

Mallard Creek

Coach of Yr

Myron

Lowery

Butler

District 10 - MEN

**Player of Year in red

First Name

Last Name

Grade

School

1st Team**

Sage

Surratt

12

Lincolnton

1st Team

Kody

Shubert

11

Lincoln Charter

1st Team

Quay

Kimble

12

Shelby

1st Team

Cameron

Dollar

12

East Lincoln

1st Team

Adrain

Delph

11

Kings Mountain

2nd Team

Josh

Searcy

11

East Rutherford

2nd Team

Zyrion

Wilkins

11

R-S Central

2nd Team

Juwan

Blanton

12

East Rutherford

2nd Team

Zeke

Littlejohn

10

Kings Mountin

2nd Team

Fletcher

Abee

10

Freedom

3rd Team

Trel

McLean

12

Bessemer City

3rd Team

Devin

Sechrist

12

East Burke

3rd Team

Jackson

Gabriel

10

Lincoln Charter

3rd Team

Malik

Hamrick

12

East Rutherford

3rd Team

Blake

Wilson

11

Hunter Huss

Coach of Yr

Casey

Rogers

Freedom

District 11 - MEN

**Player of Year in red

First Name

Last Name

Grade

School

1st Team**

Carter

Phillips

12

North Surry

1st Team

Mason

Hawks

12

North Surry

1st Team

Caleb

Mauldin

11

West Rowan

1st Team

Anderson

Keller

12

Hibriten

1st Team

Joah

Logan

12

East Wilkes

2nd Team

Jordan

Wallis

12

North Wilkes

2nd Team

Logan

Lineberry

12

Forbush

2nd Team

Tre

Scales

12

South Stokes

2nd Team

Jamarius

Hairston

11

Jesse Carson

2nd Team

Alex

Cluff

11

Pine Lake Prep

3rd Team

Dante

Hanner

12

Surry Central

3rd Team

Josh

Turner

12

West Stokes

3rd Team

Zach

Shumate

10

Wilkes Central

3rd Team

Kaleb

Parsons

12

Alexander Central

3rd Team

Hunter

Todd

12

Alleghany

Coach of Yr

Kevin

King

North Surry

District 12 - MEN

**Player of Year in red

First Name

Last Name

Grade

School

1st Team**

Austin

Nelson

12

North Henderson

1st Team

CJ

Thompson

12

Erwin

1st Team

Jeffrey

Puckett

12

Avery

1st Team

Josh

Cottrell

11

Hayesville

1st Team

Deacon

Heath

11

Avery

2nd Team

Deland

Thomas

11

Rosman

2nd Team

Ben

Craig

11

Owen

2nd Team

Matthew

Brown

12

Owen

2nd Team

Tye

Mintz

11

Cherokee

2nd Team

Anthony

Westhusian

12

Tuscola

3rd Team

Landon

Henley

10

Tuscola

3rd Team

Skyler

McKinney

11

McDowell

3rd Team

Harper

Reese

12

Rosman

3rd Team

Markese

Lynch

12

North Henderson

3rd Team

Divese

Carson

12

McDowell

Coach of Yr

Scott

Grubb

Avery County

