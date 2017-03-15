NCAA tournament teams that include former area high school players

Following are former Charlotte Observer-area high school basketball players who are competing in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament:
Baylor: Al Freeman (6-3 junior, Olympic High/Findlay Prep, Nev.)
Butler: Tyler Lewis (5-11 senior, Statesville Christian/Forsyth Country Day/Oak Hill Va.)
Creighton: Davion Mintz (6-3 freshman, North Mecklenburg High)
East Tennessee State: Peter Jurkin (7-0 senior, United Faith Christian)
Florida Gulf Coast: Rayjon Tucker (6-5 sophomore, Northside Christian)
Iowa State: Simeon Carter (6-8 sophomore, West Charlotte High)
Miami: Ebuka Izundu (6-10 sophomore, Victory Christian)
Mount Saint Mary’s: Chris Wray (6-7 junior, Shelby High)
N.C. Central: Dejuan Graf (6-0 senior, Berry High); Ron Trapps (6-4 senior, Lancaster High)
North Carolina: Kennedy Meeks (6-10 senior, West Charlotte High); Luke Maye (6-8 sophomore, Hough High); Aaron Rohlman (6-6 junior, Hunter Huss High);
Princeton: Hans Brase (6-9, senior, Gaston Day/Hill School, Pa.)
South Carolina: Sindarius Thornwell (6-5 senior, Lancaster High/Oak Hill, Va.)
UNC Wilmington: CJ Bryce (6-5 sophomore, North Mecklenburg)
Vanderbilt: Matthew Fisher-Davis (6-5 junior, Butler/Charlotte Christian)
Wake Forest: Keyshawn Woods (6-3 sophomore, Northside Christian); Anthony Bilas (6-2 sophomore, Charlotte Latin)
