Wednesday’s spring sports roundup: Myers Park baseball stops Butler, moves to 5-0

Elevator
↑Myers Park baseball: beat Butler 9-6 at home Wednesday to improve to 5-0 on the season. Myers Park has outscored opponents 55-10 this season.
↑Forest Hills baseball star Nas Tyson: had 40 points in a fourth round playoff win at previously undefeated East Rutherford this month and scored his 1,000th career point. Tyson is a sophomore.
↑Providence-Ardrey Kell baseball Friday: Mecklenburg County’s No. 1 rivalry renews at Providence High. The homestanding Panthers (4-2, 3-0 SoMeck 8) are tied for first place with Ardrey Kell (4-3, 3-0) and South Meck (4-3, 3-0).
↑Max Durschlag, Mallard Creek football; Davidson Day’s Austin Reeves: Durschlag and Reeves were named top performers at the Rubio Long Snapping Camp at Hough High School Sunday. Durschlag, a junior, and Reeves, a senior, competed with more than 90 participants from 13 states.
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Brennan Halkidis, Porter Ridge boys tennis: helped his team to an 8-1 win over Sun Valley with an 8-1 win at No. 1 singles.
Kristen McPherson, Lake Norman Charter softball: complete game shutout with nine strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Stuart Cramer. Lake Norman Charter, which plays at Hunter Huss Friday, is 5-0.
Hala Soliman, Lake Norman Charter softball: 4-for-4 in the Stuart Cramer win.
Amanda Stines, Myers Park girls soccer: three goals in a 5-0 win over Butler. Kate Levinson had two and Abby Britt and Emily Mecia shared the shutout.
Ayden Yates, Lake Norman Charter girls soccer: three goals in a win over East Gaston. Madison Sims had three assists.
BASEBALL
Stuart Cramer 3, Lake Norman Charter 2
LNC Stats: Ryan Farkas 2 for 3 with 2 doubles and an RBI; Michael Ashford with a single and an RBI; Jacob Hege with a single; Grayson Hickert with a run.
BOYS TENNIS
Porter Ridge 8 Sun Valley 1
Singles:
1. Brennan PR defeated Bernard Gomez SV 8-1
2. Van Shaver SV defeated Noah Howell PR 8-5
3. Paxton Doby PR defeated Jensen Nicastro SV 8-2
4. Colin Joyce PR defeated Scott Chomicki SV 8-3
5. Evan Estrada PR defeated Liam Collins SV 8-1
6. Aidan Joyce PR defeated Eddie Gomez SV 8-0
Doubles:
1. Alex Forsyth/Caiden McKinni PR defeated Rogers Ferguson/Juan Strobel SV 8-2
2. Marcus Olarte/Will Pamplin PR defeated Sergio Zapata/Cortland Williams SV 8-6
3. Aden Ennis/A.J. Hamrick PR defeated Michael Alexander/Michael Manna SV 8-3
GIRLS SOCCER
MYERS PARK - 5, BUTLER - 0
Scoring: MP: Amanda Stines 3, Kate Levinson 2
Shutout: Abby Britt, Emily Mecia
Records: - MP: 1-0-2 (1-0-0); B: 0-2-0 (0-1-0)
GOLF
Gaston Christian 182, Hickory Grove 195
GCS
Caleb Smyre - 42
Justin Hinson - 45
Jacob Lawrence - 47
Ethan Thrower - 48
Hickory Grove
Hayden Turner - 45
Stephen Adams - 49
Robbie Brouillard - 49
Austin Allmond - 52
