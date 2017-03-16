High School Sports

March 16, 2017 10:24 AM

Wednesday’s spring sports roundup: Myers Park baseball stops Butler, moves to 5-0

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Myers Park baseball: beat Butler 9-6 at home Wednesday to improve to 5-0 on the season. Myers Park has outscored opponents 55-10 this season.

Forest Hills baseball star Nas Tyson: had 40 points in a fourth round playoff win at previously undefeated East Rutherford this month and scored his 1,000th career point. Tyson is a sophomore.

Providence-Ardrey Kell baseball Friday: Mecklenburg County’s No. 1 rivalry renews at Providence High. The homestanding Panthers (4-2, 3-0 SoMeck 8) are tied for first place with Ardrey Kell (4-3, 3-0) and South Meck (4-3, 3-0).

Max Durschlag, Mallard Creek football; Davidson Day’s Austin Reeves: Durschlag and Reeves were named top performers at the Rubio Long Snapping Camp at Hough High School Sunday. Durschlag, a junior, and Reeves, a senior, competed with more than 90 participants from 13 states.

Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers

Brennan Halkidis, Porter Ridge boys tennis: helped his team to an 8-1 win over Sun Valley with an 8-1 win at No. 1 singles.

Kristen McPherson, Lake Norman Charter softball: complete game shutout with nine strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Stuart Cramer. Lake Norman Charter, which plays at Hunter Huss Friday, is 5-0.

Hala Soliman, Lake Norman Charter softball: 4-for-4 in the Stuart Cramer win.

Amanda Stines, Myers Park girls soccer: three goals in a 5-0 win over Butler. Kate Levinson had two and Abby Britt and Emily Mecia shared the shutout.

Ayden Yates, Lake Norman Charter girls soccer: three goals in a win over East Gaston. Madison Sims had three assists.

BASEBALL

Stuart Cramer 3, Lake Norman Charter 2

LNC Stats: Ryan Farkas 2 for 3 with 2 doubles and an RBI; Michael Ashford with a single and an RBI; Jacob Hege with a single; Grayson Hickert with a run.

BOYS TENNIS

Porter Ridge 8 Sun Valley 1

Singles:

1. Brennan PR defeated Bernard Gomez SV 8-1

2. Van Shaver SV defeated Noah Howell PR 8-5

3. Paxton Doby PR defeated Jensen Nicastro SV 8-2

4. Colin Joyce PR defeated Scott Chomicki SV 8-3

5. Evan Estrada PR defeated Liam Collins SV 8-1

6. Aidan Joyce PR defeated Eddie Gomez SV 8-0

Doubles:

1. Alex Forsyth/Caiden McKinni PR defeated Rogers Ferguson/Juan Strobel SV 8-2

2. Marcus Olarte/Will Pamplin PR defeated Sergio Zapata/Cortland Williams SV 8-6

3. Aden Ennis/A.J. Hamrick PR defeated Michael Alexander/Michael Manna SV 8-3

GIRLS SOCCER

MYERS PARK - 5, BUTLER - 0

Scoring: MP: Amanda Stines 3, Kate Levinson 2

Shutout: Abby Britt, Emily Mecia

Records: - MP: 1-0-2 (1-0-0); B: 0-2-0 (0-1-0)

GOLF

Gaston Christian 182, Hickory Grove 195

GCS

Caleb Smyre - 42

Justin Hinson - 45

Jacob Lawrence - 47

Ethan Thrower - 48

Hickory Grove

Hayden Turner - 45

Stephen Adams - 49

Robbie Brouillard - 49

Austin Allmond - 52

