Former Charlotte high school star Matthew Fisher-Davis lands in middle of NCAA controversy

1:00 Microgrids Pause

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

0:47 Charlotte’s abortion wars

1:11 Eyewitness video of fatal police shooting

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

0:45 Junior Joel Berry hopes to win it all for UNC

0:53 Bank of America gives $565,000 to help Charlotteans rise out of poverty

1:07 Charlotte Lab School strives for student diversity