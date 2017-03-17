Cannon School’s Jairus Hamilton is Observer All-Region boys’ player of the year

Cannon School’s Jairus Hamilton is the 2016-17 Charlotte Observer All-Region boys’ basketball player of the year.
The award recognizes Hamilton as the top player in the Observer’s 12-county coverage area outside of Mecklenburg County, including more than 100 high schools in North and South Carolina.
Hamilton, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, was named N.C. Independent Schools’ all-state after leading Cannon to the NCISAA 3A semifinals. He averaged 23 points, 7.5 rebounds and five assists. A top 40 national recruit, he has college scholarship offers from Arizona, California, Kansas and North Carolina and is being actively recruited by Duke and Kentucky.
▪ The Observer All-Region Coach of the Year is Cox Mill’s Jody Barbee, who led his team to the N.C. 3A state championship last week. The Chargers beat Eastern Guilford 70-66 to win the school’s first state title.
2016-17 Observer All-Region boys’ basketball teams
FIRST TEAM
Jairus Hamilton, Cannon, 6-8, Jr., F: Averaged 23 points and 7.5 rebounds. He was named to three all-tournament teams at national events (Hoopsgiving, John Wall, Chick-Fil-A).
Wendell Moore, Cox Mill, 6-6, So., G/F: District 9 Player of Year was MVP of the 3A state championship game. He averaged 25 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks last season.
Lavar Batts, Robinson, 6-3, Sr., PG: Virginia Commonwealth recruit averaged 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. He has 2,174 career points.
Sage Surratt, Lincolnton, 6-4, Sr., G: One of the nation’s leading scorers at 35 points per game, he also averaged 12 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Surratt, who topped 50 points three times this season, play football at Wake Forest.
Ryan Schwieger, Weddington, 6-6, Sr., G: Co-Southern Carolinas conference player of year signed with Princeton. He averaged 21.5 points, nine rebounds and made 45 percent on 3-pointers and 64 percent on 2-pointers.
SECOND TEAM
Hunter Tyson, Piedmont, 6-8, Jr., F
Kody Shubert, Lincoln Charter, 5-11, Jr., G
Zeb Graham, Nation Ford, 6-0, So., G
Quay Kimble, Shelby, 5-10, Sr., G
Cameron Dollar, East Lincoln, 6-3, Sr., F
THIRD TEAM
Anderson Keller, Hibriten, 6-4, Sr., F
Nate Hinton, Gaston Day, 6-6, Jr., G
Adrian Delph, Kings Mountain, 6-3, Jr., G
Nas Tyson, Forest Hills, 6-1, So., G
Josh Searcy, East Rutherford, 6-5, Jr., F
Player of the year: Jairus Hamilton, Cannon
Coach of the year: Jody Barbee, Cox Mill
