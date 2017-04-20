Carolinas players well represented in latest Rivals national basketball rankings

Remember when South Carolina was considered a football state?
Well, not so much anymore.
South Carolina is producing a rapidly increasing amount of star basketball players and the University of South Carolina’s Final Four run should mean that many young Sandlappers are picking up basketballs at an early age for years to come.
And in the latest Rivals.com national rankings for rising seniors and rising juniors, South Carolina is well represented. The state has top 10 players in each class. But North Carolina isn’t bad either, with a wealth of top 50 talent.
In the class of 2019, for example, Columbia’s Christian Brown (AC Flora High) is ranked No. 10. Brown is a 6-foot-6, 195-pound five-star recruit. Another S.C. star, Columbia’s Juwan Gary (Gray Collegiate) is No. 30 He’s a 6-5, 200-pound four-star recruit.
Joey Baker of Fayetteville’s Trinity Christian is the highest ranked N.C. player, at No. 37. He’s a 6-7 four-star.
In the class of 2018, Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson is ranked No. 2 nationally. The top-ranked N.C. player is Jaylen Hoard of High Point Wesleyan. Hoard is a 6-9 forward ranked No. 34 nationally.
Rivals.com Carolinas Rankings
Here are rivals.com recruits, broken up by state, that are ranked nationally.
South Carolina Class of 2018
Name
School
Height
National Rank
SC State Rank
Zion Williamson
Spartanburg Day
6-7
2
1
Aaron Nesmith
Porter Gaud
6-5
121
2
North Carolina Class of 2018
Name
School
Height
National Rank
NC State Rank
Jaylen Hoard
High Point Wesleyan
6-9
34
1
Jairus Hamilton
Cannon School
6-8
35
2
Devon Dotson
Providence Day
6-1
37
3
Rechon Black
Montverde (Fla.) Academy
6-8
59
4**
Coby White
Wilson Greenfield
6-5
70
5
Aaron Wiggins
High Point Wesleyan
6-6
116
6
South Carolina Class of 2019
Name
School
Height
Rivals National Rank
Rivals SC State Rank
Christian Brown
Columbia AC Flora
6-6
10
1
Juwan Gary
Columbia Gray Collegiate
6-5
30
2
Josiah James
Charleston Porter Gaud
6-5
52
3
DJ Burns
York Prep
6-8
57
4
North Carolina Class of 2019
Name
School
Height
Rivals National Rank
Rivals NC State Rank
Joey Baker
Fayetteville Trinity Christian
6-7
37
1
Josh Nickelberry
Oak Hill (Va.)
6-4
47
2*
Wendell Moore
Cox Mill
6-6
48
3
Patrick Williams
West Charlotte
6-6
67
4
*-transferred from Fayetteville Trinity Christian
**-Concord native and former Concord High player transferred to Montverde last fall.
