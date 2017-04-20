High School Sports

April 20, 2017 2:44 PM

Carolinas players well represented in latest Rivals national basketball rankings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Remember when South Carolina was considered a football state?

Well, not so much anymore.

South Carolina is producing a rapidly increasing amount of star basketball players and the University of South Carolina’s Final Four run should mean that many young Sandlappers are picking up basketballs at an early age for years to come.

And in the latest Rivals.com national rankings for rising seniors and rising juniors, South Carolina is well represented. The state has top 10 players in each class. But North Carolina isn’t bad either, with a wealth of top 50 talent.

In the class of 2019, for example, Columbia’s Christian Brown (AC Flora High) is ranked No. 10. Brown is a 6-foot-6, 195-pound five-star recruit. Another S.C. star, Columbia’s Juwan Gary (Gray Collegiate) is No. 30 He’s a 6-5, 200-pound four-star recruit.

Joey Baker of Fayetteville’s Trinity Christian is the highest ranked N.C. player, at No. 37. He’s a 6-7 four-star.

In the class of 2018, Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson is ranked No. 2 nationally. The top-ranked N.C. player is Jaylen Hoard of High Point Wesleyan. Hoard is a 6-9 forward ranked No. 34 nationally.

Rivals.com Carolinas Rankings

Here are rivals.com recruits, broken up by state, that are ranked nationally.

South Carolina Class of 2018

Name

School

Height

National Rank

SC State Rank

Zion Williamson

Spartanburg Day

6-7

2

1

Aaron Nesmith

Porter Gaud

6-5

121

2

North Carolina Class of 2018

Name

School

Height

National Rank

NC State Rank

Jaylen Hoard

High Point Wesleyan

6-9

34

1

Jairus Hamilton

Cannon School

6-8

35

2

Devon Dotson

Providence Day

6-1

37

3

Rechon Black

Montverde (Fla.) Academy

6-8

59

4**

Coby White

Wilson Greenfield

6-5

70

5

Aaron Wiggins

High Point Wesleyan

6-6

116

6

South Carolina Class of 2019

Name

School

Height

Rivals National Rank

Rivals SC State Rank

Christian Brown

Columbia AC Flora

6-6

10

1

Juwan Gary

Columbia Gray Collegiate

6-5

30

2

Josiah James

Charleston Porter Gaud

6-5

52

3

DJ Burns

York Prep

6-8

57

4

North Carolina Class of 2019

Name

School

Height

Rivals National Rank

Rivals NC State Rank

Joey Baker

Fayetteville Trinity Christian

6-7

37

1

Josh Nickelberry

Oak Hill (Va.)

6-4

47

2*

Wendell Moore

Cox Mill

6-6

48

3

Patrick Williams

West Charlotte

6-6

67

4

*-transferred from Fayetteville Trinity Christian

**-Concord native and former Concord High player transferred to Montverde last fall.

