Thursday’s Roundup: Mary Elliott McCabe, Charlotte Latin soccer, shuts out Cannon School

Elevator
↑Cassandra Shaw, Carmel Christian volleyball: Shaw, a 6-foot-1 senior, signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at UNC Asheville. Shaw is the first Carmel Christian volleyball player to go on to play at the collegiate level.
↔Albemarle football: School administration relieved head football coach Jim Mason and athletics director Jamie Kimrey of their duties Wednesday, saying it wanted to go in a different direction. Albemarle, once a premier state power, will have its sixth new coach in as many seasons this fall. The Bulldogs were 1-10 last season.
↑Morgan Brader, Ardrey Kell softball: walk-off, game-winning hit in a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Independence.
Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers
Mary Pierce Barnes, Parkwood softball: 3-for-4 with two RBIS in a 17-8 win over Central Academy.
Evan Borcich, Ryan Morrow, Lake Norman Charter baseball: both players were 3-for-3 with two RBIs and scored two runs each in a win over Central Academy.
Mary Elliott McCabe, Charlotte Latin girls soccer: two assists and a goal in a 3-0 win over Cannon School.
Luke Mostert, Lake Norman Charter boys lacrosse: two goals, three assists in a 14-6 win over Sun Valley. Lake Norman Charter (7-6) won its second straight game. Zach Dorcas had four goals for Lake Norman Charter, which plays Community School of Davidson Monday.
Trey Truitt, East Meck baseball: 3-for-5 with a double and a home run in a 7-6 loss to West Stanly.
Thursday’s Results
Baseball
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 4, COVENANT DAY 2
Charlotte Christian 0002110—4 5 0
Covenant Day Sch 0101000—2 7 1
WP: Siverling, LP: Bertlesen
Leading Hitters CCS: Drew Donathan 1-2, Wallace 1-3, Wright 1-2
Leading Hitters CDS: Hunt 1-3, Cope 1-2, James Adelman 1-3 RBI, Byers 1-2
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 6, CANNON SCHOOL 4
CCDS 000 131 1 6 7 1
CS 000 011 2 4 8 5
Winning Pitcher: Rigot. Losing Pitcher: Handa.
Leading hitters CCDS: Roberson 3-4, M. Purdy 2-3, R. Greene 2-2, 3R.
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 15, CENTRAL ACADEMY 0
CATA. 0 0 0 0 0. 0 1 2
LNC. 0 3 11 1 X. 15 14 1
WP- Alex Lonergan
LP - Trevor Little
Leading Hitters
LNC
Evan Borcich - 3 for 3, 2RBI's, 2R's
Ryan Morrow - 3 for 3, 2RBI's, 2R's
Landon Calton - 2 for 2, 1RBI, 3R's
Max Doherty - 2 for 2, 3RBI's, 2R's
Logan Ansted - 2 for 3, 2RBI's, 2R's
Ryan Farkas - 1 for 2, 1RBI, 1R
Grayson Hickert - 1 for 4, 1RBI, 1R
CATA
Trevor Little - a single
WEST STANLY 7, EAST MECK 6 (8 INN)
EM - 10003020-6-10-5
WS - 01000051-7-13-3
WP- Wilson
LP - Beltran
EM - Truitt 3-5, 2B, HR; Rabb 2-5; Little 2-5; Summers 2-5
WS - Burleson 3-5, 2B; Scott 3-5; Smith 2-4; Boone 2-4, 2B
Softball
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 6, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 2
CCDS LEADERS: Jr. Caitlin Jacobson was 1 for 3 with a double
Jr. Rebecca Oliver was 1 for 2 with a triple, an RBI, a run scored and a walk
PARKWOOD 17, CENTRAL ACADEMY 8
CATA 400 013 0 -- 8 10 9
PARKWOOD 232 613 0 -- 17 14 2
WP: Crook LP: Hibbs
Leading Hitters PWHS: M.P. Barnes 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; S. Harkins, 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; T. Belk 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs
Leading Hitters CATA: M. Vinicombe 3-4, run, 1 run, 4RBIs; Hoskins 2-4, 2 runs
PROVIDENCE DAY 16, COVENANT DAY 3
Covenant Day = 0 3 0 0 0 = 3
Providence Day School-- 4 2 2 8 = 16
PDS
Hits: 13
Errors: 2
Top Hitters: Sam Russ 3 for 4 with 4 RBI's and a triple, Julianna Roupas 2 for 4 with 1 RBI, Brooke Slattery 2 for 3 with 3 RBI's, Sophie DeBiase-Harris 2 for 3
Covenant Day
Hits: 4
Errors: 7
Top Hitters: K Culpepper 2 for 3 with 1 RBI, K Barcley 2 for 2
Winning Pitcher: Julianna Roupas 11 K's
Losing Pitcher: S. Evans
SOUTH MECKLENBURG 14, ROCKY RIVER 1
Rocky River 0 0 0 0 1 1 hits 1 errors 5
South Meck 3 2 6 3 0 14 hits 11 errors 3
Winning pitcher Emily Hill
Loosing pitcher J. Smith
Leading hitters
South Meck-Sydney Yoder 2-4, 2 RBI, Maddy Nicholson 3-4 3RBI, Brittany Shinkaruk 3-4 3 RBI
Rocky River K. Moore Hall 1-3
Girls Soccer
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 1, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 0
Goals:
CCDS
Goal: Murphy Brennan
Assist: Caroline Jones
Shut out: Sarah Perkinson
Record CCDS 5-0-9 (NCISAA 3-0-5)
CHARLOTTE LATIN 3, CANNON 0
Goals: Emily Wise, Mary Elliott McCabe, and Ellie Norman
Assists:
Mary Elliott McCabe 2
Ellie Norman
Shutout
Paige Nurkin
Records
Latin 12-1-1 6-1-0
Cannon 1-11-0 0-8-0
GASTON CHRISTIAN 4, HICKORY GROVE 2
GC Goals: Favour Spear 2, Abby Hoover 2
GC Assists: Favour Spear 1, Izzy Hoover 1
GC Record: 9-2-1
Next game: At Metrolina Christian Academy next Monday at 4:30
PROVIDENCE DAY 6, COVENANT DAY 0
Providence Day 6
Covenant Day 0
PDS 13-2-2 (7-0-0)
GIRLS LACROSSE
MYERS PARK 14, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 8
Myers Park:
- Hannah Perkins: 5
- Landon Shelley: 3
- Elizabeth Robertson: 2
- Parker Bergeron: 1
- Tate Mueller: 1
- Rachel Perkins: 1
- Becca Riopel: 1
Country Day:
- Thea Reddin: 4
- Jaclyn Perkins: 3
- Charlotte Pedlow: 1
TENNIS
CENTRAL ACADEMY 7, PARKWOOD 2
Singles
Thomas McCorkle (MC) d. Tyler Rice (PW) 6-1,6-1
William Nance (MC) d. Robert Salay (PW) 6-4,6-2
Brody Batson (PW) d. Kyle Ronquillo (MC) 6-3,6-2
Dilan Mattison (MC) d. Nick Cox (PW) 6-3,6-0
Trent DeMaio (MC) d. Will Crocker (PW) 6-2,6-4
Fernando Vasquez (PW) d. Ryan Helms (MC) 6-3,6-2
Doubles
McCorkle/Nance (MC) d. Rice/Salay (PW) 8-2
Ronquillo/Helms (MC) d. Batson/Cox (PW) 9-7
Halliburton/Finnerty (MC) d. McIntosh/Crocker (PW) 8-6
CHARLOTTE LATIN 5, CANNON SCHOOL 4
Singles
Andrew Redding(CS) d Davis Collins (CL) 6-0, 6-0
Sean Jenkins ( CS) d Smith O'Leary (CL) 6-2, 6-1
Ian Bircak (CL) d Thomas Fromke (CS) 6-1, 6-3
Andrew Lewis (CL) d Davis Norton (CS) 3-6, 6-4, 1-0(5)
Taylor Pearce (CL) d Will Carey (CS) 7-5, 6-4
Will Coburn (CL) d Danny Yessey (CL) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
Redding/Norton (CS) d Collins/O'Leary (CL) 8-2
Jenkins/ Carey (CS) d Bircak/Darwich ( CL) 8-5
Lewis/Coburn (CL) d Fromke/Yessey (CS) 8-5
PROVIDENCE DAY 9, COVENANT DAY 0
SINGLES:
William Campbell d Davis Swann 6-0, 6-0; Peter Buonanno d Landon Rehg 6-0, 6-1; Alex Sandoval d Emerson Rogers 6-0, 6-1
Evan Nalibotsky d Rochester Sun 7-5, 6-0; Alex Przybylo d James Kepper 7-6(6), 7-6(1), Sam Katz d William Kepper 6-2, 6-4
DOUBLES:
Campbell / Sandoval d Swann / Rehg 8-3; Buonanno / Lovett d Sun / Rogers 8-1; Nalibotsky / Kasper d Johnson / Haefele 8-3
WEDDINGTON 6, MARVIN RIDGE 3
Singles:
1. John Hatala MR defeated Logan Trimp WED 6-2 6-2
2. Will Hatt WED defeated Michael Kronovet MR 7-6(9-7) 6-3
3. Nick Spera WED defeated Chris Graveline MR 6-3 6-3
4. Grant Kimner WED defeated Ethan Traub MR 6-3 6-3
5. Henry Hatt WED defeated Sammy Marks MR 6-1 6-0
6. Zach Schwartz MR defeated Benjamin Juhl WED 6-0 6-1
Doubles:
1. Hatala/Kronovet MR defeated Trimp/Juhl WED 8-5
2. Spera/Kimner WED defeated Graveline/Traub MR 8-2
3. Hatt/Hatt WED defeated Marks/Schwartz MR 8-4
Comments