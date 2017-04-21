High School Sports

April 21, 2017 1:53 PM

Thursday’s Roundup: Mary Elliott McCabe, Charlotte Latin soccer, shuts out Cannon School

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Elevator

Cassandra Shaw, Carmel Christian volleyball: Shaw, a 6-foot-1 senior, signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at UNC Asheville. Shaw is the first Carmel Christian volleyball player to go on to play at the collegiate level.

Albemarle football: School administration relieved head football coach Jim Mason and athletics director Jamie Kimrey of their duties Wednesday, saying it wanted to go in a different direction. Albemarle, once a premier state power, will have its sixth new coach in as many seasons this fall. The Bulldogs were 1-10 last season.

Morgan Brader, Ardrey Kell softball: walk-off, game-winning hit in a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Independence.

Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers

Mary Pierce Barnes, Parkwood softball: 3-for-4 with two RBIS in a 17-8 win over Central Academy.

Evan Borcich, Ryan Morrow, Lake Norman Charter baseball: both players were 3-for-3 with two RBIs and scored two runs each in a win over Central Academy.

Mary Elliott McCabe, Charlotte Latin girls soccer: two assists and a goal in a 3-0 win over Cannon School.

Luke Mostert, Lake Norman Charter boys lacrosse: two goals, three assists in a 14-6 win over Sun Valley. Lake Norman Charter (7-6) won its second straight game. Zach Dorcas had four goals for Lake Norman Charter, which plays Community School of Davidson Monday.

Trey Truitt, East Meck baseball: 3-for-5 with a double and a home run in a 7-6 loss to West Stanly.

Thursday’s Results

Baseball

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 4, COVENANT DAY 2

Charlotte Christian 0002110—4 5 0

Covenant Day Sch 0101000—2 7 1

WP: Siverling, LP: Bertlesen

Leading Hitters CCS: Drew Donathan 1-2, Wallace 1-3, Wright 1-2

Leading Hitters CDS: Hunt 1-3, Cope 1-2, James Adelman 1-3 RBI, Byers 1-2

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 6, CANNON SCHOOL 4

CCDS 000 131 1 6 7 1

CS 000 011 2 4 8 5

Winning Pitcher: Rigot. Losing Pitcher: Handa.

Leading hitters CCDS: Roberson 3-4, M. Purdy 2-3, R. Greene 2-2, 3R.

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 15, CENTRAL ACADEMY 0

CATA. 0 0 0 0 0. 0 1 2

LNC. 0 3 11 1 X. 15 14 1

WP- Alex Lonergan

LP - Trevor Little

Leading Hitters

LNC

Evan Borcich - 3 for 3, 2RBI's, 2R's

Ryan Morrow - 3 for 3, 2RBI's, 2R's

Landon Calton - 2 for 2, 1RBI, 3R's

Max Doherty - 2 for 2, 3RBI's, 2R's

Logan Ansted - 2 for 3, 2RBI's, 2R's

Ryan Farkas - 1 for 2, 1RBI, 1R

Grayson Hickert - 1 for 4, 1RBI, 1R

CATA

Trevor Little - a single

WEST STANLY 7, EAST MECK 6 (8 INN)

EM - 10003020-6-10-5

WS - 01000051-7-13-3

WP- Wilson

LP - Beltran

EM - Truitt 3-5, 2B, HR; Rabb 2-5; Little 2-5; Summers 2-5

WS - Burleson 3-5, 2B; Scott 3-5; Smith 2-4; Boone 2-4, 2B

Softball

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 6, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 2

CCDS LEADERS: Jr. Caitlin Jacobson was 1 for 3 with a double

Jr. Rebecca Oliver was 1 for 2 with a triple, an RBI, a run scored and a walk

PARKWOOD 17, CENTRAL ACADEMY 8

CATA 400 013 0 -- 8 10 9

PARKWOOD 232 613 0 -- 17 14 2

WP: Crook LP: Hibbs

Leading Hitters PWHS: M.P. Barnes 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; S. Harkins, 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; T. Belk 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs

Leading Hitters CATA: M. Vinicombe 3-4, run, 1 run, 4RBIs; Hoskins 2-4, 2 runs

PROVIDENCE DAY 16, COVENANT DAY 3

Covenant Day = 0 3 0 0 0 = 3

Providence Day School-- 4 2 2 8 = 16

PDS

Hits: 13

Errors: 2

Top Hitters: Sam Russ 3 for 4 with 4 RBI's and a triple, Julianna Roupas 2 for 4 with 1 RBI, Brooke Slattery 2 for 3 with 3 RBI's, Sophie DeBiase-Harris 2 for 3

Covenant Day

Hits: 4

Errors: 7

Top Hitters: K Culpepper 2 for 3 with 1 RBI, K Barcley 2 for 2

Winning Pitcher: Julianna Roupas 11 K's

Losing Pitcher: S. Evans

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 14, ROCKY RIVER 1

Rocky River 0 0 0 0 1 1 hits 1 errors 5

South Meck 3 2 6 3 0 14 hits 11 errors 3

Winning pitcher Emily Hill

Loosing pitcher J. Smith

Leading hitters

South Meck-Sydney Yoder 2-4, 2 RBI, Maddy Nicholson 3-4 3RBI, Brittany Shinkaruk 3-4 3 RBI

Rocky River K. Moore Hall 1-3

Girls Soccer

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 1, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 0

Goals:

CCDS

Goal: Murphy Brennan

Assist: Caroline Jones

Shut out: Sarah Perkinson

Record CCDS 5-0-9 (NCISAA 3-0-5)

CHARLOTTE LATIN 3, CANNON 0

Goals: Emily Wise, Mary Elliott McCabe, and Ellie Norman

Assists:

Mary Elliott McCabe 2

Ellie Norman

Shutout

Paige Nurkin

Records

Latin 12-1-1 6-1-0

Cannon 1-11-0 0-8-0

GASTON CHRISTIAN 4, HICKORY GROVE 2

GC Goals: Favour Spear 2, Abby Hoover 2

GC Assists: Favour Spear 1, Izzy Hoover 1

GC Record: 9-2-1

Next game: At Metrolina Christian Academy next Monday at 4:30

PROVIDENCE DAY 6, COVENANT DAY 0

Providence Day 6

Covenant Day 0

PDS 13-2-2 (7-0-0)

GIRLS LACROSSE

MYERS PARK 14, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 8

Myers Park:

- Hannah Perkins: 5

- Landon Shelley: 3

- Elizabeth Robertson: 2

- Parker Bergeron: 1

- Tate Mueller: 1

- Rachel Perkins: 1

- Becca Riopel: 1

Country Day:

- Thea Reddin: 4

- Jaclyn Perkins: 3

- Charlotte Pedlow: 1

TENNIS

CENTRAL ACADEMY 7, PARKWOOD 2

Singles

Thomas McCorkle (MC) d. Tyler Rice (PW) 6-1,6-1

William Nance (MC) d. Robert Salay (PW) 6-4,6-2

Brody Batson (PW) d. Kyle Ronquillo (MC) 6-3,6-2

Dilan Mattison (MC) d. Nick Cox (PW) 6-3,6-0

Trent DeMaio (MC) d. Will Crocker (PW) 6-2,6-4

Fernando Vasquez (PW) d. Ryan Helms (MC) 6-3,6-2

Doubles

McCorkle/Nance (MC) d. Rice/Salay (PW) 8-2

Ronquillo/Helms (MC) d. Batson/Cox (PW) 9-7

Halliburton/Finnerty (MC) d. McIntosh/Crocker (PW) 8-6

CHARLOTTE LATIN 5, CANNON SCHOOL 4

Singles

Andrew Redding(CS) d Davis Collins (CL) 6-0, 6-0

Sean Jenkins ( CS) d Smith O'Leary (CL) 6-2, 6-1

Ian Bircak (CL) d Thomas Fromke (CS) 6-1, 6-3

Andrew Lewis (CL) d Davis Norton (CS) 3-6, 6-4, 1-0(5)

Taylor Pearce (CL) d Will Carey (CS) 7-5, 6-4

Will Coburn (CL) d Danny Yessey (CL) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Redding/Norton (CS) d Collins/O'Leary (CL) 8-2

Jenkins/ Carey (CS) d Bircak/Darwich ( CL) 8-5

Lewis/Coburn (CL) d Fromke/Yessey (CS) 8-5

PROVIDENCE DAY 9, COVENANT DAY 0

SINGLES:

William Campbell d Davis Swann 6-0, 6-0; Peter Buonanno d Landon Rehg 6-0, 6-1; Alex Sandoval d Emerson Rogers 6-0, 6-1

Evan Nalibotsky d Rochester Sun 7-5, 6-0; Alex Przybylo d James Kepper 7-6(6), 7-6(1), Sam Katz d William Kepper 6-2, 6-4

DOUBLES:

Campbell / Sandoval d Swann / Rehg 8-3; Buonanno / Lovett d Sun / Rogers 8-1; Nalibotsky / Kasper d Johnson / Haefele 8-3

WEDDINGTON 6, MARVIN RIDGE 3

Singles:

1. John Hatala MR defeated Logan Trimp WED 6-2 6-2

2. Will Hatt WED defeated Michael Kronovet MR 7-6(9-7) 6-3

3. Nick Spera WED defeated Chris Graveline MR 6-3 6-3

4. Grant Kimner WED defeated Ethan Traub MR 6-3 6-3

5. Henry Hatt WED defeated Sammy Marks MR 6-1 6-0

6. Zach Schwartz MR defeated Benjamin Juhl WED 6-0 6-1

Doubles:

1. Hatala/Kronovet MR defeated Trimp/Juhl WED 8-5

2. Spera/Kimner WED defeated Graveline/Traub MR 8-2

3. Hatt/Hatt WED defeated Marks/Schwartz MR 8-4

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics

Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics 1:47

Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics

Cox Mill wins 3A state title 0:25

Cox Mill wins 3A state title
Manning the goal Noah Hays 1:09

Manning the goal Noah Hays

View More Video

Sports Videos