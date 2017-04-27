Lincolnton High star Sage Surratt wins another N.C. basketball player of the year award

Two weeks ago, Sage Surratt made history being named the Associated Press N.C. boys basketball player of the year. After winning the AP offensive player of the year award in football, Surratt became the first player to win the football and basketball awards in the same year.
This week, Surratt was named the USA Today N.C. player of the year.
LINK: Sage Surratt is nation’s No. 3 basketball scorer, with a football decision to make
Surratt will play football in college at Wake Forest. Surratt averaged 35.7 points this season to go with 11.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He was joined on the first team by three Observer-area stars.
Concord Robinson’s Lavar Batts, an N.C. State signee, averaged 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Cannon School’s Jairus Hamilton averaged 23 points and 7.5 rebounds. Hamilton is a junior.
Cox Mill sophomore Wendell Moore, who led his team to the N.C. 3A state title, averaged 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists and 2.3 steals.
North Carolina recruit Coby White of Wilson Greenfield School also made first team. White, the N.C. Gatorade player of the year, averaged 31.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
▪ Providence Day’s Devon Dotson made second team.
▪ In South Carolina, Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson was player of the year. Williamson averaged 37 points and 13 rebounds and was a first-team All-USA national team pick. He had 51 points in the state championship game, leading Spartanburg Day to its second straight season. UNC recruit Jalek Felton made first team. Felton played at Columbia’s Gray’s Collegiate.
USA Today All-N.C. Basketball Team
First Team
Coach of the year: Tony Marshburn, Jacksonville Northside
Player of the year: Sage Surratt, Lincolnton
FIRST TEAM
Sage Surratt, G, Lincolnton, 6-4/210, Sr.
Coby White, G, Wilson Greenfield, 6-5/190, Jr.
Lavar Batts, G, Concord Robinson, 6-3/170, Sr.
Wendell Moore, F, Cox Mill, 6-6/205, So.
Jairus Hamilton, F, Cannon School, 6-8/220, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
J.P. Moorman, F, Greensboro Day, 6-7/205, Sr.
Jayden Gardner, F, Heritage (Wake Forest), 6-7/230, Jr.
Blake Harris, G, Word of God (Raleigh), 6-3/170, Sr.
Devon Dotson, G, Providence Day (Charlotte), 6-2/180, Jr.
Tyler Maye, G, Farmville Central, 6-1/170, Sr.
USA Today All-S.C. Basketball Team
Coach of the year: Thomas Ryan, Roebuck Dorman
Player of the year: Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day
FIRST TEAM
Zion Williamson, F/G, Spartanburg Day, 6-8/210, Jr.
Keith Matthews, F/G, Blythewood, 6-6/173, Sr.
Lloyd Hemming, F/C, Brookland-Cayce, 6-5/180, Sr.
Jalek Felton, G, Columbia Gray Collegiate Academy, 6-4/180, Sr.
Jordan Davis, G, Irmo Dutch Fork, 6-4/180, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Clyde Trapp, G, Hopkins Lower Richland, 6-4/188, Sr.
Tariq Simmons, G, Columbia Keenan, 6-2/170, Sr.
Christian Brown, F, Columbia A.C. Flora, 6-7/200, So.
Juwan Gary, F/G, Columbia Gray Collegiate, 6-6/200, So.
Kaiden Rice, F/C, Columbia Ridge View, 6-6/175, Sr.
