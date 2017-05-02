High School Sports

May 02, 2017 10:09 PM

Tuesday’s Roundup: Sun Valley 2-sport star gets big offer, has big game

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Elevator

Wando boys soccer: Mount Pleasant, S.C., team ranked No. 1 in the USA Today spring rankings.

LINK: CMS conference softball/baseball tournament pairings

Aden Yates, Lake Norman Charter girls soccer: Scored five goals in Monday’s 10-1 win over Ashbrook. Lake Norman Charter (14-4, 10-2) got two goals from Emily Wheatley in a game where goalie Lexi Santa Cruz and Danielle Maurice were honored on Senior Night.

Metrolina Christian boys golf: Won the MAC conference tournament. Gaston Christian’s Jacob Hinson (41) was medalist.

Charlotte Catholic softball: back-to-back SoMeck 8 champs are 27-1 in league play the past two years. This year’s team has nine sophomores, three freshmen and one senior. The future is not just bright, it’s blinding.

Gaston Day girls soccer: five goals from McKaley Boston and two assists from Bizzi Grimm in a 5-2 win over Hickory Grove. Gaston Day plays Gaston Christian at Metrolina Christian School Thursday at 3:30 in the MAC conference finals.

Marvin Ridge wins 3A regional golf championship

Marvin Ridge shot a team total 299 to win a 3A golf regional Monday. East Rowan (310) was second and Asheboro (321) was third. Concord’s Stephen Carroll shot 70 and was medalist. East Rowan’s Nick Lyerly (71) was second. South Iredell’s Stone Dyson (72) and Marvin Ridge’s Zach Swanson tied for third.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers

Zack Byers, Shelby golf: Shot an even par 72 at Meadowbrook Golf Club to win the N.C. 2A Western Regional. Newton-Conover’s Logan McNeely (75) and Lake Norman Charter’s Jacob Rowland tied for second after regulation and McNeely won a playoff hole to earn the No. 2 spot for next week’s state tournament. West Caldwell’s Matt Gurnsey finished fourth. Lake Norman Charter won the event with a team total of 313. Draughn (328) and Shelby tied for second.

Jenna Carter, Lake Norman Charter softball: inside the park Grand Slam in a 19-4 win over Hunter Huss in the Big South tournament. Lake Norman Charter scored 14 runs in the first inning, sending 19 batters to hit. Pitcher Bekah Cook had four strikeouts and allowed four hits.

Julie Gast, Alexander Central softball: 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Statesville in the first round of the North Piedmont tournament.

Sam Howell, Sun Valley baseball: Football QB picked up an offer from Charlotte’s 49ers Tuesday, then allowed one hit in a 7-1 win over Piedmont. Howell struck out seven.

Derrick Rabb, East Mecklenburg baseball: 3-for-4 with three RBIs in a wild 12-11 win over Rocky River in the Southwestern 4A playoffs.

Tuesday’s Results

Baseball

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 6, WEST IREDELL 0

W. Iredell 000 000 0 -- 0 5 0

Alexander 240 000 X -- 6 8 1

WP: M. Wilkinson. LP: NIck Ward

Leading Hitters AC: Grayson Chapman 2-3, 2 RBis

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 3, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 1

CCDS 000 001 0 1 4 2

CCS 010 002 x 3 6 0

Winning Pitcher: Wallace. Losing Pitcher: Hamil. Leading hitters CCDS: Hamil 1-3, R. Roberson 1-2, RBI, 2B. CCS: D. Donathan 1-1, 2B, R. R. Mayers 2-3. Durden 1-3, 2RBI.

Records: CCDS 25-4, 11 -2 conference. CCS 26-3, 12-1 conference.

EAST MECK 12, ROCKY RIVER 11

RR - 2015012 - 11 - 13 - 4

EM - 050610x - 12 - 9 - 1

WP - Beltran SV - Scavatto

LP - Jared Carter

RR - Grier 2-5; James Carter 2-5, 2B; Jared Carter 2-5; Torres 2-3; Gillespie 2-4; Jones 2-3

EM - Rabb 3-4, 3B, 3 RBI; Little 1-3, 2B

PINE LAKE PREP 8, BESSEMER CITY 0

Bessemer City 000 000 0 -- 0

WP: J Castronovo. LP: Lineberger

Leading Hitters PLP: W Harwood 2-4, 3 RBIs, 1R; A Cohen 2-2, 1 RBI, 2R

PLP 110 402 x-- 8

PROVIDENCE DAY 2, COVENANT DAY 1

Providence Day 1010000—2 3 0

Covenant Day 0000010—1 8 1

WP: G. Carroll, LP: E. Ellington

Leading Hitters for Providence Day: Lahn 1-2, Iverson 1-2, Daniel 1-4

Leading Hitters for Covenant Day: Embry 2-3, Hunt 2-3, Treadwell 1-2

Softball

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 15, STATESVILLE 0

States 000 -- 0 1 2

Alexander 195 -- 15 13 0

WP: Chesney Millsaps (9-1). LP: Madison Dyson

Leading Hitters AC: Julie Gast 3-3, 2R, 3 RBIs; Chesney Millsaps 2-3, 2 RBIs.

CANNON SCHOOL 10, HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN 5

HPCA 1 0 1 0 0 2 1 5 - 7 - 3

Cannon 2 2 2 0 2 2 X 10 - 8 - 3

WP - G. Holloway

LP - P. Lawson

Leading HItters

HPCA - R. Thompson 4-4 2 2B

Cannon - A. Holloway 2-3 HR 2B, L. Matthews 2-4 HR

Girls Soccer

CHARLOTTE LATIN 2, PROVIDENCE DAY 2

Goals:

Latin

Mary Elliott McCabe 2

PD

Carson Jones

Emma Goldean

Assists:

Latin Sutton Jones

Emily Wise

Records:

Latin 15-1-2

PD 15-2-3

MYERS PARK 9, ROCKY RIVER 0

Scoring: MP: Ari Maibodi 2, Kate Levinson, Agatha Mitchem, Olivia Hollidge, Kendall Edwards, Amanda Stines, Natalie Jarrett, Erin Simpson

Shutout: Corey Choka, Emily Mecia

Records: - RR: 0-6-0 (0-6-0); MP: 13-1-2 (11-0-0)

ARDREY KELL 9, WEST MECKLENBURG 0

Goals:

Katie Herrmann 2

Jillian Holt 2

Casey Lepley

Katie Sanniota

Bailey Lewis

Nicole Perdomo

Delaney Sutil

Assists:

Emma Cunningham

Katie Herrman

Katie Sanniota

Bailey Lewis

Shutout: Sydney Harris and Kate Duncan

TENNIS

BLUE RIDGE 4, LANCASTER 2

Singles:

1. Isaac Thomas LHS was defeated by Jacob Messer BRH 2-6 0-6

2. Connor Palmeri LHS was defeated by Robin McDaniel BRH 4-6 4-6

3. Avery Hinkle LHS was defeated by Meteo David BRH 3-6 0-6

4. Connor Parman LHS defeated Rivers Champion BRH 6-0 6-4

5. Jacob Hudson LHS defeated Gabe Eleazer BRH 7-5 7-6 Set tie break 7-1

Doubles:

1.

2. Zack Onisick/Jake Sapp LHS were defeated by Eric Sewell / Ethan Meurer 4-6 3-6

BOYS GOLF

2A WESTERN REGIONAL

Team Scores

Lake Norman Charter 313

Draughn 328

Shelby 328

Brevard 331

R-S Central 351

West Lincoln 352

Maiden 360

Newton-Conover 364

Charles D. Owen 365

Polk County 381

East Lincoln 392

Individual Scores

Zack Byers Shelby 37 35 72

Logan McNeely Newton-Conover 38 37 75

Jacob Rowland Lake Norman Charter 37 38 75

Matt Gurnsey West Caldwell 38 38 76

Seth Perry Draughn 38 39 77

Austin Alexander R-S Central 36 41 77

Matt Miller Lake Norman Charter 38 39 77

Caleb Moss Franklin 40 38 78

Evan Walker Chase 42 36 78

Henry Saine Lincolnton 38 41 79

Kenan Lawing Maiden 38 41 79

Xavier Proctor Shelby 40 39 79

Austin Nale Brevard 41 38 79

Bauer Galloway West Lincoln 39 40 79

Garrett Miller Charles D. Owen 41 38 79

Jace Arko Lake Norman Charter 38 41 79

1A MIDWEST REGIONAL

INDIVIDUALS

Fillingame Starmount 37 33 70

Spencer Uwharrie Charter 36 36 72

Wooten Alleghany 36 38 74

Hawkins Alleghany 33 43 76

Barnes East Surry 38 38 76

Wagner Mount Airy 38 38 76

Smith Union Academy 40 36 76

Nester Mount Airy 37 41 78

Bruner East Surry 37 41 78

Tate Chatham Charter 40 39 79

Hill Elkin 40 39 79

Fitzgibbons Mount Airy 38 41 79

Richardson West Montgomery 42 38 80

TEAM SCORES

Alleghany 314

East Surry 321

Mount Airy 329

Elkin 339

Union Academy 340

West Montgomery 346

Bishop McGuinness 355

Gray Stone 381

North Moore 399

Uwharrie Charter 405

HICKORY GROVE 170, HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN 161

HG - 170

Austin Allmond - 39

Robbie Brouillard - 40

Stephen Adams - 45

Hayden Turner - 46

HP - 161

Matthew - 36

Dawson - 39

Michael - 43

Cole - 43

