Tuesday’s Roundup: Sun Valley 2-sport star gets big offer, has big game

↑Wando boys soccer: Mount Pleasant, S.C., team ranked No. 1 in the USA Today spring rankings.
↑Aden Yates, Lake Norman Charter girls soccer: Scored five goals in Monday’s 10-1 win over Ashbrook. Lake Norman Charter (14-4, 10-2) got two goals from Emily Wheatley in a game where goalie Lexi Santa Cruz and Danielle Maurice were honored on Senior Night.
↑Metrolina Christian boys golf: Won the MAC conference tournament. Gaston Christian’s Jacob Hinson (41) was medalist.
↑Charlotte Catholic softball: back-to-back SoMeck 8 champs are 27-1 in league play the past two years. This year’s team has nine sophomores, three freshmen and one senior. The future is not just bright, it’s blinding.
↑Gaston Day girls soccer: five goals from McKaley Boston and two assists from Bizzi Grimm in a 5-2 win over Hickory Grove. Gaston Day plays Gaston Christian at Metrolina Christian School Thursday at 3:30 in the MAC conference finals.
Marvin Ridge wins 3A regional golf championship
Marvin Ridge shot a team total 299 to win a 3A golf regional Monday. East Rowan (310) was second and Asheboro (321) was third. Concord’s Stephen Carroll shot 70 and was medalist. East Rowan’s Nick Lyerly (71) was second. South Iredell’s Stone Dyson (72) and Marvin Ridge’s Zach Swanson tied for third.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Zack Byers, Shelby golf: Shot an even par 72 at Meadowbrook Golf Club to win the N.C. 2A Western Regional. Newton-Conover’s Logan McNeely (75) and Lake Norman Charter’s Jacob Rowland tied for second after regulation and McNeely won a playoff hole to earn the No. 2 spot for next week’s state tournament. West Caldwell’s Matt Gurnsey finished fourth. Lake Norman Charter won the event with a team total of 313. Draughn (328) and Shelby tied for second.
Jenna Carter, Lake Norman Charter softball: inside the park Grand Slam in a 19-4 win over Hunter Huss in the Big South tournament. Lake Norman Charter scored 14 runs in the first inning, sending 19 batters to hit. Pitcher Bekah Cook had four strikeouts and allowed four hits.
Julie Gast, Alexander Central softball: 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Statesville in the first round of the North Piedmont tournament.
Sam Howell, Sun Valley baseball: Football QB picked up an offer from Charlotte’s 49ers Tuesday, then allowed one hit in a 7-1 win over Piedmont. Howell struck out seven.
Derrick Rabb, East Mecklenburg baseball: 3-for-4 with three RBIs in a wild 12-11 win over Rocky River in the Southwestern 4A playoffs.
Tuesday’s Results
Baseball
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 6, WEST IREDELL 0
W. Iredell 000 000 0 -- 0 5 0
Alexander 240 000 X -- 6 8 1
WP: M. Wilkinson. LP: NIck Ward
Leading Hitters AC: Grayson Chapman 2-3, 2 RBis
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 3, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 1
CCDS 000 001 0 1 4 2
CCS 010 002 x 3 6 0
Winning Pitcher: Wallace. Losing Pitcher: Hamil. Leading hitters CCDS: Hamil 1-3, R. Roberson 1-2, RBI, 2B. CCS: D. Donathan 1-1, 2B, R. R. Mayers 2-3. Durden 1-3, 2RBI.
Records: CCDS 25-4, 11 -2 conference. CCS 26-3, 12-1 conference.
EAST MECK 12, ROCKY RIVER 11
RR - 2015012 - 11 - 13 - 4
EM - 050610x - 12 - 9 - 1
WP - Beltran SV - Scavatto
LP - Jared Carter
RR - Grier 2-5; James Carter 2-5, 2B; Jared Carter 2-5; Torres 2-3; Gillespie 2-4; Jones 2-3
EM - Rabb 3-4, 3B, 3 RBI; Little 1-3, 2B
PINE LAKE PREP 8, BESSEMER CITY 0
Bessemer City 000 000 0 -- 0
WP: J Castronovo. LP: Lineberger
Leading Hitters PLP: W Harwood 2-4, 3 RBIs, 1R; A Cohen 2-2, 1 RBI, 2R
PLP 110 402 x-- 8
PROVIDENCE DAY 2, COVENANT DAY 1
Providence Day 1010000—2 3 0
Covenant Day 0000010—1 8 1
WP: G. Carroll, LP: E. Ellington
Leading Hitters for Providence Day: Lahn 1-2, Iverson 1-2, Daniel 1-4
Leading Hitters for Covenant Day: Embry 2-3, Hunt 2-3, Treadwell 1-2
Softball
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 15, STATESVILLE 0
States 000 -- 0 1 2
Alexander 195 -- 15 13 0
WP: Chesney Millsaps (9-1). LP: Madison Dyson
Leading Hitters AC: Julie Gast 3-3, 2R, 3 RBIs; Chesney Millsaps 2-3, 2 RBIs.
CANNON SCHOOL 10, HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN 5
HPCA 1 0 1 0 0 2 1 5 - 7 - 3
Cannon 2 2 2 0 2 2 X 10 - 8 - 3
WP - G. Holloway
LP - P. Lawson
Leading HItters
HPCA - R. Thompson 4-4 2 2B
Cannon - A. Holloway 2-3 HR 2B, L. Matthews 2-4 HR
Girls Soccer
CHARLOTTE LATIN 2, PROVIDENCE DAY 2
Goals:
Latin
Mary Elliott McCabe 2
PD
Carson Jones
Emma Goldean
Assists:
Latin Sutton Jones
Emily Wise
Records:
Latin 15-1-2
PD 15-2-3
MYERS PARK 9, ROCKY RIVER 0
Scoring: MP: Ari Maibodi 2, Kate Levinson, Agatha Mitchem, Olivia Hollidge, Kendall Edwards, Amanda Stines, Natalie Jarrett, Erin Simpson
Shutout: Corey Choka, Emily Mecia
Records: - RR: 0-6-0 (0-6-0); MP: 13-1-2 (11-0-0)
ARDREY KELL 9, WEST MECKLENBURG 0
Goals:
Katie Herrmann 2
Jillian Holt 2
Casey Lepley
Katie Sanniota
Bailey Lewis
Nicole Perdomo
Delaney Sutil
Assists:
Emma Cunningham
Katie Herrman
Katie Sanniota
Bailey Lewis
Shutout: Sydney Harris and Kate Duncan
TENNIS
BLUE RIDGE 4, LANCASTER 2
Singles:
1. Isaac Thomas LHS was defeated by Jacob Messer BRH 2-6 0-6
2. Connor Palmeri LHS was defeated by Robin McDaniel BRH 4-6 4-6
3. Avery Hinkle LHS was defeated by Meteo David BRH 3-6 0-6
4. Connor Parman LHS defeated Rivers Champion BRH 6-0 6-4
5. Jacob Hudson LHS defeated Gabe Eleazer BRH 7-5 7-6 Set tie break 7-1
Doubles:
1.
2. Zack Onisick/Jake Sapp LHS were defeated by Eric Sewell / Ethan Meurer 4-6 3-6
BOYS GOLF
2A WESTERN REGIONAL
Team Scores
Lake Norman Charter 313
Draughn 328
Shelby 328
Brevard 331
R-S Central 351
West Lincoln 352
Maiden 360
Newton-Conover 364
Charles D. Owen 365
Polk County 381
East Lincoln 392
Individual Scores
Zack Byers Shelby 37 35 72
Logan McNeely Newton-Conover 38 37 75
Jacob Rowland Lake Norman Charter 37 38 75
Matt Gurnsey West Caldwell 38 38 76
Seth Perry Draughn 38 39 77
Austin Alexander R-S Central 36 41 77
Matt Miller Lake Norman Charter 38 39 77
Caleb Moss Franklin 40 38 78
Evan Walker Chase 42 36 78
Henry Saine Lincolnton 38 41 79
Kenan Lawing Maiden 38 41 79
Xavier Proctor Shelby 40 39 79
Austin Nale Brevard 41 38 79
Bauer Galloway West Lincoln 39 40 79
Garrett Miller Charles D. Owen 41 38 79
Jace Arko Lake Norman Charter 38 41 79
1A MIDWEST REGIONAL
INDIVIDUALS
Fillingame Starmount 37 33 70
Spencer Uwharrie Charter 36 36 72
Wooten Alleghany 36 38 74
Hawkins Alleghany 33 43 76
Barnes East Surry 38 38 76
Wagner Mount Airy 38 38 76
Smith Union Academy 40 36 76
Nester Mount Airy 37 41 78
Bruner East Surry 37 41 78
Tate Chatham Charter 40 39 79
Hill Elkin 40 39 79
Fitzgibbons Mount Airy 38 41 79
Richardson West Montgomery 42 38 80
TEAM SCORES
Alleghany 314
East Surry 321
Mount Airy 329
Elkin 339
Union Academy 340
West Montgomery 346
Bishop McGuinness 355
Gray Stone 381
North Moore 399
Uwharrie Charter 405
HICKORY GROVE 170, HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN 161
HG - 170
Austin Allmond - 39
Robbie Brouillard - 40
Stephen Adams - 45
Hayden Turner - 46
HP - 161
Matthew - 36
Dawson - 39
Michael - 43
Cole - 43
