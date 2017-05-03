Wednesday’s roundup: Lake Norman Charter star sets school record

Elevator
↑Charlotte Christian baseball: beat Country Day 7-6 Wednesday in a big CISAA conference game. Christian (27-3, 13-1) gained a two-game lead over Country Day (25-5, 11-3).
↑Kay’lla Richardson, Dayjaun Cunningham-Brown, Mallard Creek; Corey Smith, Richmond Senior; Genesis Zavala, Newton-Conover; and Jalil Thompson, Hickory: All five athletes were regional winners of the Willie Bradshaw Memorial Endowed Scholarship. It provides a $750 award to an outstanding African-American, American Indian/Alaska native, Asian Pacific Islander American or Hispanic American student-athlete playing on a sanctioned varsity NCHSAA team. One male and female regional winner will be selected as the state winner and receive an addition $1,000 scholarship.
↑Hayden Blalock, Lindsey Lanier, Providence track: both won the 1,600-, 800-, 3,200-meter events at the SoMeck 8 conference tournament. They also ran on winning 3,200-meter relay teams.
↑Marvin Ridge boys track: won ninth straight Southern Carolinas conference title. Full results below.
↑AL Brown softball: Beat Hough 6-0 to win the MECKA conference championship. The Wonders went 12-0 through the regular season and are 14-0 this season against league competition.
↑Hough baseball: beat Hopewell 6-1 in the MECKA conference championship. Hough won the regular-season championship as well.
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers
Shane Connolly, William Harwood, Pine Lake Prep baseball: Pine Lake Prep stunned Southern Piedmont 1A co-champ Cherryville in the conference tournament semifinals. Connolly had 12 strikeouts in 6.1 winnings and Harwood had a bases-loaded save.
Ayden Yates, Lake Norman Charter girls soccer: scored her 40th goal of the season in a 4-0 win over North Gaston. Yates broke the 3-year-old school single-season scoring record of 39 goals set by Riley Kane during the school’s 1A NCHSAA state championship season. Yates scored twice Wednesday.
Emily Reinstadtler, Lake Norman Charter softball: six strikeout, complete game in a 14-4 win over East Gaston. Reinstadtler also had two doubles, three RBIs and scored three runs. Lake Norman Charter plays North Gaston in the Big South tournament final Thursday at 4 p.m. at North Meck Park.
Joel Serepca, Davidson Day baseball: was 4-for-4 with a Grand Slam in a 16-1 win over Lake Norman Christian. Serepca is hitting .641 this season and is the brother of Hough soccer star Ashlynn Serepca.
Carter Williams, Charlotte Country Day girls lacrosse: five goals in a 15-3 win over Providence Day
Myers Park wins N.C. 4A West Golf Regional
Myers Park won the N.C. 4A West Regional by 11 strokes over Ardrey Kell Wednesday.
The Mustangs shot a team total 289. Hough (302) was third. Myers Park’s Luke Hackworth won the individual championship, shooting a 4-under 68 at Cramer Mountain Golf Club. Teammate Thomas Eubanks shot 70 and finished second.
These individuals not on the top three teams advanced to next week’s state finals: Matt Sharpstene, Skyland Roberson; Cole Sutherland, Providence; Jack Heath, Charlotte Catholic; Clayton Saunders, Lake Norman; Christian Bailey, Porter Ridge; Cole Browning, Providence.
Full results below
MECKA Track Meet
Boys Scores: Mallard Creek 84.5; North Meck 65.5; Hopewell, AL Brown 43; Vance 27; Hough 13; W. Charlotte 6
Girls Scores: Mallard Creek 117; North Meck 44; AL Brown 40; Hogh 26; Hopewell 18; Vance 14; West Charlotte 4
Boys Champions: Hopewell 800 meter relay (Kolbe Chavis, Lee McKoy II, Trent Jones, Jalin Petty); Mallard Creek 3200 relay (Jack Hall, Sean Walker, Tyler Osifo, Canoy Tyree); Idris Bernard, Mallard Creek, high jump; James Houston, North Meck, pole vault; Jared Bateman, Hopewell, long jump; Kenneth Merritt, Vance, triple jump; Chancelor Crawford, North Meck, shot put and discus; Brenton Irvin, Mallard Creek, 100; Jalen Neal, AL Brown, 200; Joshua Parks, AL Brown, 400; Canoy Tyree, Mallard Creek, 800; Brandon Hernandez, AL Brown, 1600 and 3200; Trent Jones, Hopewell, 110 and 300 hurdles; Mallard Creek 400 relay (Brenton Ervin, Tre Exume, Jtrell Washington, Jaquez Taylor); Hopewell 1600 relay (Trent Jones, Jalin Petty, Lee McKoy II, Ryan Richardson)
Girls Champions: Akira Rhodes, Mallard Creek, 100 hurdles; North Meck 800 relay (Melindi Moser, Carson Strother, Trisana Brevard, Tyresha Alexander); Mallard Creek 3200 relay (Rachel Blanding, Joy Harris, Morgan Butts, Akira Long); Janay Sanders, Mallard Creek, high jump; Joy Harris, Mallard Creek, pole vault; Imunique Archie, North Mecklenburg, long jump; Taelor Ferguson, Mallard Creek, triple jump; Alyssa Farmer, Mallard Creek, shot put and discus
Full results below
SoMeck 8 Track Meet
Boys Champions: Ahmad Ellis, Berry, 100 and 200; Qua-Ronz Robinson, Harding, 400; Hayden Blalock, Providence, 800 and 1600 and 3200; Cedric McGriff, Providence, 110 hurdles; Jabari Dalton, South Meck, 300 hurdles; Olympic 400 relay (Elias Crawford; Ramaine Lyons, Kyle Lind, Robert Sloan); Charlotte Catholic 800 relay (Matthew Dowd, Michael Perez, Matthew Kanney, Michael Neel); Providence 1600 relay (Cuan Baily, Hayden Blalock, Patrick Barley, Justin Brown); Providence 3200 relay (Elliott Schultz, Patrick Barley, Pace Clark, Hayden Blalock); Gabriel Jeudy, Ardrey Kell, high jump; William Cooper, Ardrey Kell, pole vault; Khalil Scott, Olympic, long jump; Tyler Ellington, Berry, triple jump; Tarren Barker, Olympic, shot put; Terry Williams, Olympic, discus
Girls Champions: Mekyll Robinson, West Meck, 100 and 200; Ella Mainwaring Foster, Providence, 400; Lindsey Lanier, Providence, 800 and 1600 and 3200; Kayleigh Stoddart, Ardrey Kell, 100 hurdles; Nimeesha Coleman, Providence, 300 hurdles; West Meck 400 relay (Ebin Matthews, Za’Nya Page, Sequora Hamilton; Jireh Pinckney); West Meck 800 relay (Ebin Matthews, Sequora Hamilton, Tatayanna Campbell, Mekyll Robinson); Ardrey Kell 1600 relay (Lenah Proctor, Brooke Maginley, Shelby Foreman, Taylor Arthur); Providence 3200 relay (Amanda Watson, Sarah Parrish, Meghan Noon, Lindsey Lanier); Eve English, Olympic, long jump; Maggie Mccarter, Providence, pole vault; Maya Michele Pighet, Olympic, long jump; Ty’Nasia Walker, Olympic, triple jump; Ashley Taylor, Berry, shot put and discus
We Were Wrong
A story that ran Wednesday afternoon on charlotteobserver.com incorrectly reported that the N.C. High School Athletic Association was considering allowing schools to have full contact practices in the spring as well as a live spring football game against an outside opponent.
Wednesday’s Scores
Baseball
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 5, SOUTH IREDELL 1
South Iredell 001 000 0 -- 1 3 0
Alexander 000 122 X -- 5 11 0
WP: Zach Brzycky LP: Hunter Dula.
Leading Hitters AC: Rhyne Johnson 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 run; Matt Wilkinson 2-3, RBI; Grayson Chapman 2-3, run.
Leading Hitters SI: Keegan Nimblet 2-3, run
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 7, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 6
CCS 230 000 2 7 5 0
CCDS 014 100 0 6 4 2
Winning Pitcher: Gary. Losing Pitcher: Middlemiss. Leading hitters CCS: Beamon 2-4, RBI, 2R. D. Donathan 1-1, 2B, 2RBI. CCDS: Williams 2-3, 2RBI. Greene 1-1, RBI.
Records: CCS 27-3, 13-1. CCDS 25-5, 11-3.
MARVIN RIDGE 10, SUN VALLEY 2
Sun Valley 000 110 0 -- 2 7 4
Marvin Ridge 320 230 X -- 10 8 3
Leading Hitters-Marvin Ridge: J.Kuchmaner (2-3) HR-3RBI; A.Leshock (2-4) HR-2RBI
Leading Hitters-Sun Valley: L.Parks (3-3); C. Bruce (1-3); 1 RBI
WP:Jake Kuchmaner
(7-0)
LP: CalebBarwick
MYERS PARK 4, EAST MECK 3
EM - 1100010- 3-10-3
MP - 100030x- 4-5-0
WP - Campbell 5IP, 7H, 2ER, 6K
LP - Little 6IP, 5H, 1ER, 3K
EM - Little 4-4; Rabb 2-3, 2B;
Beltran 2-3, HR
MP - Hawes 2-3
Softball
WEST IREDELL 5, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 4
West Iredell 001 040 0 -- 5 11 4
Alexander Central 101 000 2 -- 4 6 2
WP: Emma Banks. LP: Kendra Mayes
Leading Hitters WR: Talon LaClair 4-4, 2 runs; Leanna Sherrill 2-4, 3 RBis
Leading Hitters AC: Ashley Seagle 2-3, 1 run
CANNON SCHOOL 15, COUNTRY DAY 2
CCDS 0 0 0 2 0 2 - 5 - 4
Cannon 2 0 9 4 x 15 - 13 - 4
WP - G. Holloway
LP - C. Jacobson
Leading Hitters
CCDS - H. Hawthorne 2-3
Cannon - G. Holloway 3-3 2B, S. Shinn 2-2
TENNIS
CHARLOTTE LATIN 5, COVENANT DAY 0
Smith OLeary (CL) d Landon Rehg (CDS) 6-1, 6-4
Ian Bircak (CL) d Emerson Rogers (CDS) 6-1, 6-2
Andrew Lewis (CL) d Rochester Sun (CDS) 6-2, 6-0
Taylor Pearce (CL) d James Kepper (CDS) 6-1, 6-1
Will Coburn (CL) d Ben Johnson (CL) 6-1, 6-3
PROVIDENCE DAY 8, CHARLOTTE LATIN 1
Singles
Luke Townsend (PD) d Davis Collins (CL) 6-0, 6-1
Will Campbell (PD) d Smith O'Leary (CL) 6-2, 6-0
Ian Bircak (CL) d Peter Buonanno (PD) 7-6, 6-0
Jake Comisar (PD) d Andrew Lewis (CL) 6-4, 6-4
Alex Sandoval (PD) d Taylor Pearce (CL) 3-6, 6-0, 1-0 (8)
Alex Bitter (PD) d Will Coburn (CL) 6-3, 6-3
Doubles
Townsend/Nalibotsky (PD) d Collins/O'Leary (CL) 8-5
Campbell/Sandoval(PD) d Bircak/Darwich (CL) 8-1
Buonnano/Lovett (PD) d Lewis/Coburn (CL) 8-5
Girls Lacrosse
CHARLOTE COUNTRY DAY 15, PROVIDENCE DAY 3
Country Day:
Carter Williams: 5
Thea Reddin: 3
Sadie Charles Calame: 2
Jaclyn Perkins: 1
Charlotte Pedlow: 1
Emma Hines: 1
Taylor Riley: 1
Ellen Ambler Moseley: 1
Providence Day:
Anna Farrell: 1
Abby Scully: 1
J. Ives: 1
Track
Rocky River championship results
Southern Carolina 3A championship results
Southern Piedmont championships
Golf
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 305, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 336
Low individual scores:
Connor Armistead (CCS) 73
Rhodes Karriker (CCS) 74
Richard Redvanly (CCDS) 75
Chris Ford (CCS) 75
4A WEST REGIONAL GOLF
Team Totals
Myers Park 289
Ardrey Kell 300
Hough 302
Providence 309
Charlotte Catholic 312
Lake Norman 323
Porter Ridge 313
TC Roberson 324
Watauga 337
South Meck 355
Hopewell 379
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
First Name Last Name School Front Back Total
Hayden Estes Mooresville 39 43 82
Zane Sullivan Ardrey Kell 37 38 75
Jack Brea Myers Park 39 40 79
Ben Woodruff Hough 35 37 72
Mason Elmore Ardrey Kell 34 38 72
Thomas Eubanks Myers Park 34 36 70
Thomas Deal Hough 36 38 74
Garrison Millsaps Alexander Central 42 43 85
Graham Chase Ardrey Kell 38 39 77
Grant Smith Myers Park 41 39 80
Geehoon Yu Hough 41 40 81
Hunter Riddle Alexander Central 42 57 99
Clark Kistler Ardrey Kell 37 39 76
Gray Carlton Myers Park 37 35 72
Zach Gilbert Hough 38 38 76
Bubba Thompson Alexander Central 45 42 87
Chase Kerley Ardrey Kell 41 38 79
Luke Hackworth Myers Park 33 35 68
Jack Phenecie Hough 40 40 80
Clay Bollinger South Caldwell 46 44 90
Alex Rubino Catholic 42 38 80
Nick Sutton Porter Ridge 39 40 79
Luke Perrino Lake Norman 38 48 86
Andy Townsend South Caldwell 41 55 96
Jack Heath Catholic 37 36 73
Christian Bailey Porter Ridge 39 37 76
Ryan Lux Lake Norman 44 40 84
Jacob Lackey South Caldwell 48 51 99
Jack Hart Catholic 43 38 81
John Spence Porter Ridge 47 41 88
Clayton Saunders Lake Norman 40 36 76
Trey Seagle South Caldwell 45 47 92
Drew Hackett Catholic 37 43 80
Justin Seybuck Porter Ridge 39 38 77
Coday Anderson Lake Norman 43 44 87
John Baker Butler 45 51 96
Will Sleeper Catholic 40 39 79
Luke Gossert Porter Ridge 41 40 81
Owen Swavely Lake Norman 40 37 77
Jacob McGann Butler 48 42 90
Alan Graham Watagua 42 37 79
Cole Sutherland Providence 39 33 72
Matt Sharpstene TC Roberson 36 35 71
Seamus Toal Olympic 41 48 89
Rory McNeil Watagua 41 40 81
Colin Browning Providence 37 39 76
Carter Lemmons TC Roberson 42 41 83
Tyler Hopkins Olympic 61 56 117
Jordan Austin Watagua 43 46 89
Jordan Kustas Providence 41 41 82
Fletcher Himan TC Roberson 43 35 78
Nigel Chambers Berry 49 46 95
Thomas Loflin Watagua 47 44 91
Josh Barnett Providence 41 41 82
Colin Biishof TC Roberson 42 50 92
David Stevenson Berry 46 46 92
Tyler McNeil Watagua 45 43 88
Andrew Dale Providence 41 38 79
Lewis Black TC Roberson 46 47 93
Sean Carney Independence 40 39 79
Jackson Steiner South Meck 52 46 98
Thomas Nerad Hopewell 43 41 84
Julian Greene McDowell 46 44 90
Cooper Smith Independence 44 40 84
Michael Martin South Meck 41 52 93
Logan Nerad Hopewell 48 43 91
Austin Bass McDowell 40 45 85
Tyler Johnson AL Brown 48 48 96
Mcclain Hardy South Meck 44 45 89
Bryson Walcott Hopewell 50 55 105
Conner Good McDowell 50 44
...
Comments