High School Sports

May 03, 2017 11:29 PM

Wednesday’s roundup: Lake Norman Charter star sets school record

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Elevator

Charlotte Christian baseball: beat Country Day 7-6 Wednesday in a big CISAA conference game. Christian (27-3, 13-1) gained a two-game lead over Country Day (25-5, 11-3).

Kay’lla Richardson, Dayjaun Cunningham-Brown, Mallard Creek; Corey Smith, Richmond Senior; Genesis Zavala, Newton-Conover; and Jalil Thompson, Hickory: All five athletes were regional winners of the Willie Bradshaw Memorial Endowed Scholarship. It provides a $750 award to an outstanding African-American, American Indian/Alaska native, Asian Pacific Islander American or Hispanic American student-athlete playing on a sanctioned varsity NCHSAA team. One male and female regional winner will be selected as the state winner and receive an addition $1,000 scholarship.

Hayden Blalock, Lindsey Lanier, Providence track: both won the 1,600-, 800-, 3,200-meter events at the SoMeck 8 conference tournament. They also ran on winning 3,200-meter relay teams.

Marvin Ridge boys track: won ninth straight Southern Carolinas conference title. Full results below.

AL Brown softball: Beat Hough 6-0 to win the MECKA conference championship. The Wonders went 12-0 through the regular season and are 14-0 this season against league competition.

Hough baseball: beat Hopewell 6-1 in the MECKA conference championship. Hough won the regular-season championship as well.

Wednesday’s #BIG5 Performers

Shane Connolly, William Harwood, Pine Lake Prep baseball: Pine Lake Prep stunned Southern Piedmont 1A co-champ Cherryville in the conference tournament semifinals. Connolly had 12 strikeouts in 6.1 winnings and Harwood had a bases-loaded save.

Ayden Yates, Lake Norman Charter girls soccer: scored her 40th goal of the season in a 4-0 win over North Gaston. Yates broke the 3-year-old school single-season scoring record of 39 goals set by Riley Kane during the school’s 1A NCHSAA state championship season. Yates scored twice Wednesday.

Emily Reinstadtler, Lake Norman Charter softball: six strikeout, complete game in a 14-4 win over East Gaston. Reinstadtler also had two doubles, three RBIs and scored three runs. Lake Norman Charter plays North Gaston in the Big South tournament final Thursday at 4 p.m. at North Meck Park.

Joel Serepca, Davidson Day baseball: was 4-for-4 with a Grand Slam in a 16-1 win over Lake Norman Christian. Serepca is hitting .641 this season and is the brother of Hough soccer star Ashlynn Serepca.

Carter Williams, Charlotte Country Day girls lacrosse: five goals in a 15-3 win over Providence Day

Myers Park wins N.C. 4A West Golf Regional

Myers Park won the N.C. 4A West Regional by 11 strokes over Ardrey Kell Wednesday.

The Mustangs shot a team total 289. Hough (302) was third. Myers Park’s Luke Hackworth won the individual championship, shooting a 4-under 68 at Cramer Mountain Golf Club. Teammate Thomas Eubanks shot 70 and finished second.

These individuals not on the top three teams advanced to next week’s state finals: Matt Sharpstene, Skyland Roberson; Cole Sutherland, Providence; Jack Heath, Charlotte Catholic; Clayton Saunders, Lake Norman; Christian Bailey, Porter Ridge; Cole Browning, Providence.

Full results below

MECKA Track Meet

Boys Scores: Mallard Creek 84.5; North Meck 65.5; Hopewell, AL Brown 43; Vance 27; Hough 13; W. Charlotte 6

Girls Scores: Mallard Creek 117; North Meck 44; AL Brown 40; Hogh 26; Hopewell 18; Vance 14; West Charlotte 4

Boys Champions: Hopewell 800 meter relay (Kolbe Chavis, Lee McKoy II, Trent Jones, Jalin Petty); Mallard Creek 3200 relay (Jack Hall, Sean Walker, Tyler Osifo, Canoy Tyree); Idris Bernard, Mallard Creek, high jump; James Houston, North Meck, pole vault; Jared Bateman, Hopewell, long jump; Kenneth Merritt, Vance, triple jump; Chancelor Crawford, North Meck, shot put and discus; Brenton Irvin, Mallard Creek, 100; Jalen Neal, AL Brown, 200; Joshua Parks, AL Brown, 400; Canoy Tyree, Mallard Creek, 800; Brandon Hernandez, AL Brown, 1600 and 3200; Trent Jones, Hopewell, 110 and 300 hurdles; Mallard Creek 400 relay (Brenton Ervin, Tre Exume, Jtrell Washington, Jaquez Taylor); Hopewell 1600 relay (Trent Jones, Jalin Petty, Lee McKoy II, Ryan Richardson)

Girls Champions: Akira Rhodes, Mallard Creek, 100 hurdles; North Meck 800 relay (Melindi Moser, Carson Strother, Trisana Brevard, Tyresha Alexander); Mallard Creek 3200 relay (Rachel Blanding, Joy Harris, Morgan Butts, Akira Long); Janay Sanders, Mallard Creek, high jump; Joy Harris, Mallard Creek, pole vault; Imunique Archie, North Mecklenburg, long jump; Taelor Ferguson, Mallard Creek, triple jump; Alyssa Farmer, Mallard Creek, shot put and discus

Full results below

SoMeck 8 Track Meet

Boys Champions: Ahmad Ellis, Berry, 100 and 200; Qua-Ronz Robinson, Harding, 400; Hayden Blalock, Providence, 800 and 1600 and 3200; Cedric McGriff, Providence, 110 hurdles; Jabari Dalton, South Meck, 300 hurdles; Olympic 400 relay (Elias Crawford; Ramaine Lyons, Kyle Lind, Robert Sloan); Charlotte Catholic 800 relay (Matthew Dowd, Michael Perez, Matthew Kanney, Michael Neel); Providence 1600 relay (Cuan Baily, Hayden Blalock, Patrick Barley, Justin Brown); Providence 3200 relay (Elliott Schultz, Patrick Barley, Pace Clark, Hayden Blalock); Gabriel Jeudy, Ardrey Kell, high jump; William Cooper, Ardrey Kell, pole vault; Khalil Scott, Olympic, long jump; Tyler Ellington, Berry, triple jump; Tarren Barker, Olympic, shot put; Terry Williams, Olympic, discus

Girls Champions: Mekyll Robinson, West Meck, 100 and 200; Ella Mainwaring Foster, Providence, 400; Lindsey Lanier, Providence, 800 and 1600 and 3200; Kayleigh Stoddart, Ardrey Kell, 100 hurdles; Nimeesha Coleman, Providence, 300 hurdles; West Meck 400 relay (Ebin Matthews, Za’Nya Page, Sequora Hamilton; Jireh Pinckney); West Meck 800 relay (Ebin Matthews, Sequora Hamilton, Tatayanna Campbell, Mekyll Robinson); Ardrey Kell 1600 relay (Lenah Proctor, Brooke Maginley, Shelby Foreman, Taylor Arthur); Providence 3200 relay (Amanda Watson, Sarah Parrish, Meghan Noon, Lindsey Lanier); Eve English, Olympic, long jump; Maggie Mccarter, Providence, pole vault; Maya Michele Pighet, Olympic, long jump; Ty’Nasia Walker, Olympic, triple jump; Ashley Taylor, Berry, shot put and discus

We Were Wrong

A story that ran Wednesday afternoon on charlotteobserver.com incorrectly reported that the N.C. High School Athletic Association was considering allowing schools to have full contact practices in the spring as well as a live spring football game against an outside opponent.

Wednesday’s Scores

Baseball

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 5, SOUTH IREDELL 1

South Iredell 001 000 0 -- 1 3 0

Alexander 000 122 X -- 5 11 0

WP: Zach Brzycky LP: Hunter Dula.

Leading Hitters AC: Rhyne Johnson 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 run; Matt Wilkinson 2-3, RBI; Grayson Chapman 2-3, run.

Leading Hitters SI: Keegan Nimblet 2-3, run

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 7, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 6

CCS 230 000 2 7 5 0

CCDS 014 100 0 6 4 2

Winning Pitcher: Gary. Losing Pitcher: Middlemiss. Leading hitters CCS: Beamon 2-4, RBI, 2R. D. Donathan 1-1, 2B, 2RBI. CCDS: Williams 2-3, 2RBI. Greene 1-1, RBI.

Records: CCS 27-3, 13-1. CCDS 25-5, 11-3.

MARVIN RIDGE 10, SUN VALLEY 2

Sun Valley 000 110 0 -- 2 7 4

Marvin Ridge 320 230 X -- 10 8 3

Leading Hitters-Marvin Ridge: J.Kuchmaner (2-3) HR-3RBI; A.Leshock (2-4) HR-2RBI

Leading Hitters-Sun Valley: L.Parks (3-3); C. Bruce (1-3); 1 RBI

WP:Jake Kuchmaner

(7-0)

LP: CalebBarwick

MYERS PARK 4, EAST MECK 3

EM - 1100010- 3-10-3

MP - 100030x- 4-5-0

WP - Campbell 5IP, 7H, 2ER, 6K

LP - Little 6IP, 5H, 1ER, 3K

EM - Little 4-4; Rabb 2-3, 2B;

Beltran 2-3, HR

MP - Hawes 2-3

Softball

WEST IREDELL 5, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 4

West Iredell 001 040 0 -- 5 11 4

Alexander Central 101 000 2 -- 4 6 2

WP: Emma Banks. LP: Kendra Mayes

Leading Hitters WR: Talon LaClair 4-4, 2 runs; Leanna Sherrill 2-4, 3 RBis

Leading Hitters AC: Ashley Seagle 2-3, 1 run

CANNON SCHOOL 15, COUNTRY DAY 2

CCDS 0 0 0 2 0 2 - 5 - 4

Cannon 2 0 9 4 x 15 - 13 - 4

WP - G. Holloway

LP - C. Jacobson

Leading Hitters

CCDS - H. Hawthorne 2-3

Cannon - G. Holloway 3-3 2B, S. Shinn 2-2

TENNIS

CHARLOTTE LATIN 5, COVENANT DAY 0

Smith OLeary (CL) d Landon Rehg (CDS) 6-1, 6-4

Ian Bircak (CL) d Emerson Rogers (CDS) 6-1, 6-2

Andrew Lewis (CL) d Rochester Sun (CDS) 6-2, 6-0

Taylor Pearce (CL) d James Kepper (CDS) 6-1, 6-1

Will Coburn (CL) d Ben Johnson (CL) 6-1, 6-3

PROVIDENCE DAY 8, CHARLOTTE LATIN 1

Singles

Luke Townsend (PD) d Davis Collins (CL) 6-0, 6-1

Will Campbell (PD) d Smith O'Leary (CL) 6-2, 6-0

Ian Bircak (CL) d Peter Buonanno (PD) 7-6, 6-0

Jake Comisar (PD) d Andrew Lewis (CL) 6-4, 6-4

Alex Sandoval (PD) d Taylor Pearce (CL) 3-6, 6-0, 1-0 (8)

Alex Bitter (PD) d Will Coburn (CL) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

Townsend/Nalibotsky (PD) d Collins/O'Leary (CL) 8-5

Campbell/Sandoval(PD) d Bircak/Darwich (CL) 8-1

Buonnano/Lovett (PD) d Lewis/Coburn (CL) 8-5

Girls Lacrosse

CHARLOTE COUNTRY DAY 15, PROVIDENCE DAY 3

Country Day:

Carter Williams: 5

Thea Reddin: 3

Sadie Charles Calame: 2

Jaclyn Perkins: 1

Charlotte Pedlow: 1

Emma Hines: 1

Taylor Riley: 1

Ellen Ambler Moseley: 1

Providence Day:

Anna Farrell: 1

Abby Scully: 1

J. Ives: 1

Track

MECKA championships

Rocky River championship results

Southern Carolina 3A championship results

SoMeck 8 championships

Southern Piedmont championships

Golf

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 305, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 336

Low individual scores:

Connor Armistead (CCS) 73

Rhodes Karriker (CCS) 74

Richard Redvanly (CCDS) 75

Chris Ford (CCS) 75

4A WEST REGIONAL GOLF

Team Totals

Myers Park 289

Ardrey Kell 300

Hough 302

Providence 309

Charlotte Catholic 312

Lake Norman 323

Porter Ridge 313

TC Roberson 324

Watauga 337

South Meck 355

Hopewell 379

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

First Name Last Name School Front Back Total

Hayden Estes Mooresville 39 43 82

Zane Sullivan Ardrey Kell 37 38 75

Jack Brea Myers Park 39 40 79

Ben Woodruff Hough 35 37 72

Mason Elmore Ardrey Kell 34 38 72

Thomas Eubanks Myers Park 34 36 70

Thomas Deal Hough 36 38 74

Garrison Millsaps Alexander Central 42 43 85

Graham Chase Ardrey Kell 38 39 77

Grant Smith Myers Park 41 39 80

Geehoon Yu Hough 41 40 81

Hunter Riddle Alexander Central 42 57 99

Clark Kistler Ardrey Kell 37 39 76

Gray Carlton Myers Park 37 35 72

Zach Gilbert Hough 38 38 76

Bubba Thompson Alexander Central 45 42 87

Chase Kerley Ardrey Kell 41 38 79

Luke Hackworth Myers Park 33 35 68

Jack Phenecie Hough 40 40 80

Clay Bollinger South Caldwell 46 44 90

Alex Rubino Catholic 42 38 80

Nick Sutton Porter Ridge 39 40 79

Luke Perrino Lake Norman 38 48 86

Andy Townsend South Caldwell 41 55 96

Jack Heath Catholic 37 36 73

Christian Bailey Porter Ridge 39 37 76

Ryan Lux Lake Norman 44 40 84

Jacob Lackey South Caldwell 48 51 99

Jack Hart Catholic 43 38 81

John Spence Porter Ridge 47 41 88

Clayton Saunders Lake Norman 40 36 76

Trey Seagle South Caldwell 45 47 92

Drew Hackett Catholic 37 43 80

Justin Seybuck Porter Ridge 39 38 77

Coday Anderson Lake Norman 43 44 87

John Baker Butler 45 51 96

Will Sleeper Catholic 40 39 79

Luke Gossert Porter Ridge 41 40 81

Owen Swavely Lake Norman 40 37 77

Jacob McGann Butler 48 42 90

Alan Graham Watagua 42 37 79

Cole Sutherland Providence 39 33 72

Matt Sharpstene TC Roberson 36 35 71

Seamus Toal Olympic 41 48 89

Rory McNeil Watagua 41 40 81

Colin Browning Providence 37 39 76

Carter Lemmons TC Roberson 42 41 83

Tyler Hopkins Olympic 61 56 117

Jordan Austin Watagua 43 46 89

Jordan Kustas Providence 41 41 82

Fletcher Himan TC Roberson 43 35 78

Nigel Chambers Berry 49 46 95

Thomas Loflin Watagua 47 44 91

Josh Barnett Providence 41 41 82

Colin Biishof TC Roberson 42 50 92

David Stevenson Berry 46 46 92

Tyler McNeil Watagua 45 43 88

Andrew Dale Providence 41 38 79

Lewis Black TC Roberson 46 47 93

Sean Carney Independence 40 39 79

Jackson Steiner South Meck 52 46 98

Thomas Nerad Hopewell 43 41 84

Julian Greene McDowell 46 44 90

Cooper Smith Independence 44 40 84

Michael Martin South Meck 41 52 93

Logan Nerad Hopewell 48 43 91

Austin Bass McDowell 40 45 85

Tyler Johnson AL Brown 48 48 96

Mcclain Hardy South Meck 44 45 89

Bryson Walcott Hopewell 50 55 105

Conner Good McDowell 50 44

...

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Elite high school football camp: Players seek to jump-start prospects

Elite high school football camp: Players seek to jump-start prospects 1:18

Elite high school football camp: Players seek to jump-start prospects
Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics 1:47

Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics

Cox Mill wins 3A state title 0:25

Cox Mill wins 3A state title

View More Video

Sports Videos