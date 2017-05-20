Saturday’s roundup: Area teams grab state championships in multiple sports

Elevator
↑Carmel Christian tennis: beat Arendell Parrott (17-2) 5-1 in the N.C. Independent Schools 2A state championship Saturday, winning its second straight title. Carmel finished the season at 11-3.
Congratulations to our Varsity Men's Tennis Team - 2A State Champions 2017! #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/l8Tf7qwoSj— Carmel Christian (@CarmelCougars) May 20, 2017
↑Charlotte Country Day tennis: Bucs (19-0) finished the season unbeaten, beating CISAA conference rival Providence Day (13-6) in the N.C. Independent Schools 3A championship game.
Your 2017 #NCISAA 3A Boys' Tennis champions! pic.twitter.com/BESPvWh5L5— CCDS Tennis (@CCDSTennis) May 20, 2017
↑High Point Wesleyan, Faith Christian baseball: Wesleyan won its second straight NCISAA 3A championship Saturday, beating Charlotte Christian 7-6 in Game 2 of a best-of-3 championship series in 12 innings, five more than regulation. Christian finished the season at 30-5. Wesleyan was 27-1 this season and is 50-7 over the past two seasons. ... Faith Christian (24-1) beat defending NCISAA 2A champ Northside Christian (20-5) in two games, winning Game 2 Saturday 5-4.
↑Central Cabarrus boys basketball: school has hired former Catawba College coach Jim Baker to coach its team. Baker was a head coach at Catawba for 20 years and was an assistant for 12 years at schools like Davidson, Virginia Military Institute and Virginia Tech. This will be his first high school job. Baker replaces Kenyan Weaks, who resigned.
↑Weddington tennis: Warriors got doubles wins from William and Henry Hatt and Nicholas Spera and Grant Kimner to rally to beat Fayetteville Sanford 5-4 in the NCHSAA 3A dual team state championship match Saturday in Burlington.
↑Rock Hill Northwestern baseball: beat River Bluff 5-2 to win the S.C. 5A championship Saturday. It was the school’s first baseball state title. Click here for story.
↑Hickory Grove softball: shut out Metrolina Christian 7-0 Saturday to win the N.C. Independent Schools 3A state championship. Hickory Grove lost to Forsyth Country Day in the 2015 state championship game.
HGCS Lions - NCISAA 3A Softball State Champs! pic.twitter.com/3Ijb8PEQtk— HGCS Athletics (@HGCSAthletics) May 20, 2017
Saturday’s #BIG5 Performers
Carter Williams, Charlotte Country Day girls lacrosse: four goals in a 15-6 state championship win over Charlotte Latin.
Flynn Stover, Christopher Williams, Myers Park tennis: needing to win the final doubles match of the 2017 NCHSAA 4A dual-team tennis championship, the Mustangs duo won 7-3 to deliver the school’s first boys 4A dual team tennis title.
Titus Toms, Burns boys track: repeated as N.C. 3A boys 100-meter state champion.
Eveleen Hahn, Charlotte Catholic girls soccer: two goals in a 2-0 win at Hough in the NCHSAA 4A girls regional soccer semifinals. Catholic (21-2-3) advances to Tuesday’s regional championship, or state semifinal match, at West Forsyth. Hough (20-2-2) was shut out for the second time this season. The Huskies lost 1-0 to Myers Park last month.
FINAL FOUR BOUND! pic.twitter.com/LqHaYiAHQv— CatholicWSoccer (@catholicwsoccer) May 20, 2017
Emerson Porter, Gracie Wheelan, Providence Day girls track: both athletes won four event state championships and were part of the Chargers’ overall dominant girls champion at the N.C. Independent Schools 3A state championship Saturday. Charlotte Latin’s DeMarkes Stradford won four individual events on the boys’ side.
Charlotte Country Day claims fifth straight NCISAA girls lacrosse title
Charlotte Country Day’s record might not have been what fans of the Buccaneers girls lacrosse team have been used to, but in the end, the state championship result was just the same.
A year ago, the Bucs won their fourth straight N.C. Independent Schools state championship, beating Durham Academy 18-2. The 2016 Bucs finished 20-1-1. In 2017, Country Day entered the state tournament with a record of 9-7, but the Bucs rolled through three playoff opponents by a score of 51-11 to claim a fifth straight crown.
Country Day blitzed CISAA conference rival Charlotte Latin 15-6 at home Saturday in the 2017 state championship game. For the season, Country Day was 10-0 against NCISAA competition. Since the inception of the NCISAA girls lacrosse championship in 2009, Country Day has won seven of the nine available championships.
On Saturday, Country Day’s Carter Williams scored four goals, Jaclyn Perkins had three and Charlotte Pedlow and Thea Reddin had two each. Also scoring for the champions were Virginia Poole, Sadie Charles Calame, Taylor Riley and Lilly Whitman.
Charlotte Latin (12-5) got two goals from Cecelia Colombo and scores from Kate Anderson, Gracie Colombo, Olivia Clements and Gia Colombo.
Myers Park’s boys win first NCHSAA dual-team championship
Myers Park’s boys tennis team made history Saturday in Burlington, winning the school’s first N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state championship.
The Mustangs finished the season 21-0, rallying to beat Cary Panther Creek 5-4 Saturday. The Myers Park girls team finished 21-0 last fall and won the 4A championship. Myers Park’s boys were in the finals for the first time since 1999, when they lost 8-1 to Raleigh Millbrook.
LINK: Myers Park boys tennis chasing perfection in NCHSAA playoffs
After four singles matches on Saturday, the boys’ score was tied at 2-all. Panther Creek then won the final two singles matches and needed just one win in the three scheduled doubles matches to take the state championship. But Myers Park bore down.
Charlie Reiney and Charlie Fox picked up the first victory for Myers Park defeating Panther Creek’s Owen Shifflett and Akash Nijhawan 10-4. After Myers Park’s Mark Dillon and Sam Dean beat Trice Pickens and Siddhant Pal, Myers Park had evened the team score at 4.
The championship came down to the final match and Myers Park’s Flynn Stover and Christopher Williams brought home the championship, winning the final doubles match 7-3 to complete the comeback.
▪ Raleigh Charter beat Pine Lake Prep for the third straight year in the 1A final, winning 5-1. Pine Lake Prep’s Max Vicario won at No. 1 singles. Results below.
Cardinal Gibbons stops Myers Park in NCHSAA girls lacrosse final
Led by five goals from state finals MVP Elizabeth Wilson, Raleigh’s Cardinal Gibbons High School stopped Myers Park 19-12 in the NCHSAA girls lacrosse championship game.
Cardinal Gibbons led 5-0 early before Myers Park scored four straight goals, the last coming when Landon Shelley scored one of her two goals. Myers Park’s Amy Karp had a goal and four assists. But ahead one, Cardinal Gibbons pushed the lead to 7-4 and never looked back. Myers Park finished the season at 20-3. Gibbons, which won its second girls lacrosse title, ended the season at 20-2.
Cary’s Middle Creek High stops Lake Norman in 4A boys lacrosse final
Cary’s Middle Creek High beat Lake Norman 17-8 in Saturday’s NCHSAA 4A boys lacrosse championship, winning the school’s first boys lacrosse title.
Middle Creek got four goals and three assists from Owen Caputo, and Middle Creek’s Jared Medwar finished with five goals and two assists. The Mustangs had a 47-25 advantage on shots and won 25-of-31 faceoffs.
Lake Norman finished the sesason at 19-5. Middle Creek finished a perfect 22-0.
Charlotte Country Day tennis wins NCISAA championship
Charlotte Country Day won its first N.C. Independent Schools boys tennis championship in six years Saturday, shutting out rival Providence Day 5-0 at UNC Charlotte. The Bucs girls won the championship last fall.
In Saturday’s boys final, the Bucs earned the first two points of the morning at line one and two doubles, 8-5 and 8-2, respectively. The line three pair of Tarun Prakash and Jackson Motchar were down 4-1 before winning 8-6. That allowed Country Day to take all three doubles matches.
The Bucs dominated singles play, too, with Bennett Turner winning 6-1, 6-0, followed by a championship-clinching victory from Prakash at 6-2, 6-0.
Weddington wins NCHSAA 3A state boys track championship
Weddington won two of the four relay races and won its first NCHSAA outdoor championship. Weddington finished with 68 points, well ahead of second place Marvin Ridge (34.5).
Warrior relays won the 3200 Meter Relay and the 400 Meter Relay. Stephen Larson, Carson Glatz, Will Mazur and Kyle Durham teamed up to take down the 3200 in 7:58.75. In the 400 Relay Denison Livingston, Emerson Douds, Mark Conner and Doug Dracon churned out a :42.04 second time.
▪ Full results from 1A and 3A track below
Providence Day doubles at private 3A track; First Assembly boys take 1A/2A
PD state champion chant! #pdschargers @ChargersPDS pic.twitter.com/wnjr4m7VOU— ADBeatty (@nancybeatty3) May 20, 2017
Providence Day’s boys and girls track team won NCISAA 3A state track championships Saturday.
The Chargers boys totaled 100 points, edging Arden Christ School by 11 points. The Providence Day girls were dominant, winning by more than 30 points over Cary Academy.
In the 1A/2A event, Concord First Assembly totaled 73 points to edge Coastal Christian by two points for the team championship. Carolina Day (134 points) ran away with the girls championship, beating Cary Christian (55). Victory Christian (45.5) was the highest-placing area finisher, finishing fifth.
Full results below.
Saturday’s Results
NCHSAA Boys Dual-Team Tennis Championships
Burlington Tennis Center
1A Men’s Championship
Raleigh Charter def. Pine Lake Prep 5-1
Singles
#1 Max Vicario (PLP) def. #1 Harrison Tseng (RC) 7-6 (7-3), 5-0 (inj)
#2 Chinna Baskaran (RC) def. #2 Daniel Crossin (PLP) 7-5, 7-6 (7-3)
#3 Joseph Fisher (RC) def. #3 Alex Wrench (PLP) 2-6, 6-2, tb. 10-8
#4 Revant Birla (RC) def. #4 Blake Jansen (PLP) 6-0, 6-2
#5 Jake Satisky (RC) def. #5 Hunter Hollister (PLP) 6-0, 6-1
#6 Arjun Juneja (RC) def. #6 Charlie Trammell (PLP) 6-0, 6-0
MVP: Chinna Baskaran (RC); Sportsmanship Award: Jake Satisky (RC) & Hunter Hollister (PLP)
2A Men’s Championship
North Carolina School of Science & Math def. Brevard 5-0
Singles
#1 Depei Yu (NCSSM) def. #1 Liam Baer (Brevard) 6-0, 6-4
#2 Nick Kuzma (NCSSM) def. #2 Wilson Cameron (Brevard) 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-1)
#3 Ashvin Warrier (NCSSM) def. #3 Charles Kang (Brevard) 6-2, 7-5
#4 Vincent Xia (NCSSM) def. #4 Aiden Spradlin (Brevard) 6-1, 6-3
#5 Josh Abrams (NCSSM) def. #5 Cullen Duval (Brevard) 6-1, 6-1
#6 Ty Whitesides (Brevard) led #6 Lu Cao (NCSSM) 7-5, 5-4 susp.
MVP: Depei Yu, NCSSM; Sportsmanship Award: Nick Kuzma (NCSSM) & Aiden Spradlin (BREV)
3A Men’s Championship
Weddington def. Terry Sanford 5-4
Singles
#1 Henry Lieberman (TS) def. #1 Logan Trimp (WED) 6-4, 6-1
#2 Nathan Lieberman (TS) def. #2 William Hatt (WED) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3
#3 Nicholas Spera (WED) def. #3 Alex Kasari (TS) 6-1, 6-4
#4 Grant Kimner (WED) def. #4 Andrew Zahran (TS) 6-3, 6-3
#5 Henry Hatt (WED) def. #5 Dev Sashidhar (TS) 7-5, 6-0
#6 Richie King (TS) def. #6 Ben Juhl (WED) 6-2, 6-3
Doubles
#1 Henry Lieberman & Nathan Lieberman (TS) def. #1 Logan Trimp & Ben Juhl (WED) 10-1
#2 William Hatt & Henry Hatt & (WED) def. #2 Alex Kasari & Andrew Zahran (TS) 10-4
#3 Nicholas Spera & Grant Kimner (WED) def. #3 Dev Sashidhar & Richie King (TS) 10-1
MVP: Henry Hatt (WED); Sportsmanship Award: Henry Lieberman (TS) & Ben Juhl (WED)
4A Men’s Championship
Myers Park def. Panther Creek 5-4
Singles
#1 Trice Pickens (PC) def. #1 Mark Dillon (MP) 6-1, 6-2
#2 Alex Kim (PC) def. #2 Flynn Stover (MP) 6-3, 6-3
#3 Siddhant Pal (PC) def. #3 Christopher Williams (MP) 4-6, 6-0, tb. 17-15
#4 Sam Dean (MP) def #4 Nadir Bajwa (PC) 6-0, 6-1
#5 Rishi Kakkar (PC) def. #5 Charlie Reiney (MP) 6-0, 6-4
#6 Charlie Fox (MP) def. #6 Owen Shifflett (PC) 6-4, 6-0
Doubles
#1 Mark Dillon & Sam Dean (MP) def. #1 Trice Pickens & Siddhant Pal (PC) 10-8
#2 Flynn Stover & Christopher Williams (MP) def. #2 Alex Kim & (PC) vs. Rishi Kakkar 11-10 (7-3)
#3 Charlie Reiney & Charlie Fox (MP) def. #3 Owen Shifflett & Akash Nijhawan (PC) 10-4
MVP: Mark Dillon (MP); Sportsmanship Awards – Akash Nijhawan (PC) & Peter Deering (MP)
NCISAA 3A TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 5, PROVIDENCE DAY 0
Singles
Luke McClleland (CCDS) d Luke Townsend (PDS) 7-5,3-1
Maylin Van Cleeff (CCDS) d Will Campbell (PDS) 6-2,4-1
Vaed Khurjekar (CCDS) d Peter Buonanno (PDS) 6-3.3-3
Jackson Motchar (CCDS) d Jake Comisar (PDS) 2-6,4-3
Tarun Prakash (CCDS) d Alex Sandoval (PDS) 6-2,6-0
Bennett Turner (CCDS) d Bo Lovett (PDS) 6-1,6-0
Doubles
McClleland / Van Cleeff (CCDS) d Townsend / Comisar(PDS) 8-5
Turner / Khurjekar (CCDS) d Campbell / Sandoval (PDS) 8-2
Prakash / Motchar (CCDS) d Buonanno / Bo Lovett (PDS) 8-6
NCHSAA 1A Track and Field
Area Boys Winners: None
Area Girls Winners: Taniqua Knight, Albemarle, 300 hurdles; Bessemer City 800 relay (Ja’Ciya Guthrie, Brianne Davis, Kiazyia Degree, Summer Meeks); Mckenzie Scott, Queens Grant, high jump
Boys Team Scores: 1. Mount Airy 64; 2. Atkins 45; 3. Walkertown44; 6. Mountain Island Charter 29
Girls Team Scores: 1. North Stokes 61; 2. Murphy 47; 3. W-S Prep 42; 9. Queens Grant 28
NCHSAA 3A Track and Field
Area Boys Winners: William Fuller, Carson, 100 wheelchair, discus wheelchair; Ben Swelley, Marvin Ridge, 110 hurdles; Weddington 400 relay (Denison Livingston, Mark Conner, Emerson Douds, Doug Dracon); Cuthbertson 1600 relay (Nathan Johnson; Justin Crawley, Bradon Black, Casey Stamper); Weddington 3200 relay (Stephen Larson, Will Mazur, Carson Glatz, Kyle Durham); Gabriel Stainback, Concord, high jump; Sam Johnson, Statesville, long jump; Jamin Glenn, Hickory Ridge, triple jump; Tylor Brown, Piedmont, shot put wheelchair; Titus Toms, Burns, 100;
Area Girls Winners: Elizabeth Becker, Weddington, 100, 200, 400, 800 wheelchair; Sarah LaTour, Cuthbertson, 1600, 3200; Jorja Medders, Marvin Ridge, 300 hurdles; Jaelynn Warren, Cuthbertson, high jump; Kamryn Henderson, Marvin Ridge, shot put; Ne’ja Ervin, East Gaston, discus;
Boys Team Scores: 1. Weddington 68; 2. Marvin Ridge 34.5; 3. Jacksonville 28; T7. Hibriten 23, South Iredell 23
Girls Team Scores: 1. West Cateret 62; Cuthbertson 55; 3. Marvin Ridge 47.5; 5. Weddington 37; 10. South Iredell 23
NCISAA 3A Track and Field
Area Boys Winners: DeMarkes Stradford, Charlotte Latin, 100, 200; Charlotte Latin 800 relay (Balogh, McDowell, Rouse, Stradford); Noah Dolhare, Providence Day, 1600; Charlotte Latin 400 relay (Balough, McDowell, Rouse, Stradford); Charlotte Country Day 1600 relay (Allen, Mitchell, Woods, Etuk); Bennett Jones, Charlotte Latin, high jump; Robert Fuller, Charlotte Latin, discus
Area Girls Winners: Emerson Porter, Providence Day, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, pole vault; Olivia Hee, Providence Day, 100; Providence Day 800 relay (Porter, Jant, Taylor, Whelan); Providence Day 400 relay (Jat, Whelan, Taylor, Hee); Gracie Wheelan, Providence Day, 200, 400; Metrolina Christian 1600 relay (Dooley, Judy, Schmoecker, Price); Sydney Scott, Charlotte Latin, triple jump
Boys Team Scores: 1. Providence Day 100; 2. Christ School 89; 3. Charlotte Latin 86; 6. Charlotte Country Day 47; 7. Metrolina Christian 41; 8. Charlotte Christian 32
Girls Team Scores: 1. Providence Day 133.5; 2. Cary Academy 97; 3. Charlotte Latin 69; 4. Charlotte Country Day 59; 5. Metrolina Christian 39.5; 10. Covenant Day 22.5
NCISAA 1A/2A Track and Field
Area Boys Winners: none
Area Girls Winners: Jurnee Coleman, Victory Christian, 100 hurdles;
Boys Team Scores: 1. Concord First Assembly 73; 2. Coastal Christian 71; 3. Woodlawn Christian 55; 5. Victory Christian 48; 9. Northside Christian 28
Girls Team Scores: 1. Carolina Day 134; 2. Cary Christian 55; 3. Fayetteville Christian 53; 5. Victory Christian 45.5; 9. Davidson Day 24
Comments