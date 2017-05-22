West Charlotte High to honor alumnus, UNC national championship hero Kennedy Meeks

West Charlotte High School will honor alumnus and UNC national champion Kennedy Meeks Thursday.
“Kennedy Meeks Day” is Thursday, May 25th, at 10:45 a.m. at the West Charlotte auditorium. The ceremony will begin with a performance from the school’s marching band and cheerleaders.
Meeks graduated from West Charlotte in 2013 and led the Lions to a state championship in 2011. He is the first former Lions player to win an NCAA men’s basketball national championship. West Charlotte head coach Jacoby Davis said after Meeks’ compelling run through the NCAA Tournament, including some championship-winning plays in the final seconds, the school’s administration felt “compelled” to recognize their former McDonald’s All-American.
Davis was an assistant on Meeks’ high school teams and his summer travel team, Team United.
“I’m just so proud to see how much he has grown as a player and a young man.” says Davis. “He has represented the West Charlotte community very well. I’m honestly not surprised at how much success he has had. He’s always had it in him to be great.”
Comments