Charlotte Observer-area 2017 high school football players to watch

Ten players to watch for the 2017 high school football season:
Name
School
Position
Height
Weight
Grad. Year
College
Dyami Brown
West Mecklenburg
WR
6-2
180
2018
UNC
Quavaris Crouch
Harding
RB
6-1 1/2
225
2019
Undecided
Jordan Davis
Mallard Creek
DT
6-6
315
2018
Undecided
Tyus Fields
Hough
DB
5-10
175
2019
Undecided
Jamario Holley
Rock Hill Northwestern
WR
6-1
180
2019
Undecided
Dax Hollifield
Shelby
LB
6-2
235
2018
Undecided
Charles Johnson
Mallard Creek
DL
6-4
330
2018
Undecided
Derion Kendrick
Rock Hill South Pointe
QB/ATH
6-1
175
2018
Clemson
Rick Sandidge
Concord
DT
6-5
270
2018
Undecided
Justus Woods
Charlotte Christian
RB
6-1
190
2018
Stanford
