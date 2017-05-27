South Pointe High standout Derion Kendrick, who has committed to play for Clemson, is a Charlotte Observer 2017 high school football player to watch.
South Pointe High standout Derion Kendrick, who has committed to play for Clemson, is a Charlotte Observer 2017 high school football player to watch. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
South Pointe High standout Derion Kendrick, who has committed to play for Clemson, is a Charlotte Observer 2017 high school football player to watch. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

High School Sports

May 27, 2017 10:24 AM

Charlotte Observer-area 2017 high school football players to watch

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Ten players to watch for the 2017 high school football season:

Name

School

Position

Height

Weight

Grad. Year

College

Dyami Brown

West Mecklenburg

WR

6-2

180

2018

UNC

Quavaris Crouch

Harding

RB

6-1 1/2

225

2019

Undecided

Jordan Davis

Mallard Creek

DT

6-6

315

2018

Undecided

Tyus Fields

Hough

DB

5-10

175

2019

Undecided

Jamario Holley

Rock Hill Northwestern

WR

6-1

180

2019

Undecided

Dax Hollifield

Shelby

LB

6-2

235

2018

Undecided

Charles Johnson

Mallard Creek

DL

6-4

330

2018

Undecided

Derion Kendrick

Rock Hill South Pointe

QB/ATH

6-1

175

2018

Clemson

Rick Sandidge

Concord

DT

6-5

270

2018

Undecided

Justus Woods

Charlotte Christian

RB

6-1

190

2018

Stanford

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Harding lineman Jovaughn Gwyn turning heads

Harding lineman Jovaughn Gwyn turning heads 2:00

Harding lineman Jovaughn Gwyn turning heads
Kennedy Meeks honored at West Charlotte High 1:09

Kennedy Meeks honored at West Charlotte High
Elite high school football camp: Players seek to jump-start prospects 1:18

Elite high school football camp: Players seek to jump-start prospects

View More Video

Sports Videos