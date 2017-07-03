Here are Rutherford County high school football previews, as compiled by Observer correspondent Jay Edwards
CHASE
Head Coach: Daniel Bailey (8th year as Chase football coach).
2016 Record (Conference): 4-7 (2-6 in South Mountain Athletic conference).
2017 Conference: Southwestern 2A (SW2A) conference.
Returning Starters: 12
Returning Lettermen: 24
Key Returning Starters: Xavier Williams, Sr., RB (6-0, 185); Mike Singletary, Sr., HB/DE (5-10, 225); Tylek Surratt, Jr., OL/DL (5-8, 315); Kaleb Logan, Jr., RB/LB (5-9, 160); Grant Lanser, Sr., OL/LB (5-11, 215).
Key Newcomers: Garrett Hampton, So., RB/CB (5-5, 130); Tragen Moore, So., C (5-9, 220).
Outlook: The Trojans have been trending in the right direction the last three seasons, going from one win in 2014 to two wins in 2015 to four victories in 2016. Chase will look to their running game, led by senior RB Xavier Williams, and a stout defense line, led by Mike Singletary and Tylek Surratt, to try to post their 3rd winning season in the last decade and get back into the playoff hunt.
--JAY EDWARDS
EAST RUTHERFORD
Head Coach: Clint Bland (9th year as East Rutherford football coach).
2016 Record (Conference): 4-7 (2-5 in the South Mountain Athletic conference).
2017 Conference: Southwestern 2A (SW2A).
Returning Starters: 12 (8 offense; 4 defense).
Returning Lettermen: 12
Key Returning Starters: Demetrius Mauney, Jr., RB (6-1, 190); Cade Hamilton, Sr., LB (6-1, 225); Brandon Unagnst, Sr., OL (6-7, 300); Austin Roderick, Jr., K/P (6-1, 175); Josh Wilson, Sr., DL/LB (6-3, 200); Cameron Simmons, Jr., QB (5-11, 170); Calvin Jones, So., QB/RB/DB (5-10, 160); Jordan Harris, Jr., WR/DB (6-1, 170).
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Cavaliers lost seven of their final nine games last year, which gives them motivation going forward. But East Rutherford moves into a brutal, SW2A conference, including state powers Shelby and South Point. Finishing in the upper half of the league standings and getting back into postseason would be a big accomplishment, and junior RB, Demetrius Mauney (989 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns) and senior LB, Cade Hamilton (161 tackles), will have to lead the way.
--JAY EDWARDS
RS CENTRAL
Head Coach: Brad Hutchins (1st year R.S. Central head football coach).
2016 Record (Conference): 6-7 (3-5 in the South Mountain Athletic conference).
2017 Conference: Southwestern 2A (SW2A).
Returning Starters: 4 (2 offense; 2 defense).
Returning Lettermen: 15
Key Returning Starters: Damarcus Johnson, Sr., LB (5-9, 175); Brandon Smith, Sr., WR/DB (5-8, 155); Jayden Waddell, Jr., QB (6-2, 180); Jarvis Lynch, Sr., OL (6-3, 350).
Key Newcomers: Devin Littlejohn, Sr., RB (6-1, 190); John Torvinen, Jr., LB (6-2, 185); C.J. Hannon, So., RB (5-7, 215).
Outlook: The Hilltoppers face an uphill battle in the brutal, SW2A conference with state powers like Shelby and South Point looming. But, former R.S. Central middle school coach and Hilltopper graduate, first-year head coach Brad Hutchins, is used to winning games and has some key pieces in junior QB, Jayden Waddell and senior LB Damarcus Johnson (137 tackles), to help a young team be a factor in the league and battle for a postseason spot.
--JAY EDWARDS
