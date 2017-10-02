Mallard Creek running back Nasjzae Bryant (6) tries to get past a Butler defender during a varsity football game at Mallard Creek High School Friday, August 25, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. Photo by JASON E. MICZEK - Special to the Observer
High School Sports

Projecting the NCHSAA football playoffs

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

October 02, 2017 1:23 AM

MaxPreps.com’s computer rankings will play a major role in seeding the football playoffs, which makes it easier to project the field as we inch closer to the postseason.

Each conference gets a certain amount of automatic bids, based on the number of teams (1-4 teams = one bid; 5-8 teams = two bids; 9 or more = three bids). MaxPreps ranking is how the conference champions will be seeded, as well as the conference runner-ups and the third-place teams. A second-place team cannot be seeded higher than a 1-seed, a third-place team can’t be seeded higher than a runner-up and a wild-card can’t be seeded ahead of anything but other wild-cards.

Wild-card selections are done entirely based on MaxPreps ranking. If you’re a 4A or 1A bubble team, it’ll be important to stay about No. 48; if you’re in 2A or 3A, the number is No. 64 (though automatic bids could go to teams ranked lower, which would move the wild-card cutoff higher).

Once the field is seeded, the largest playoff teams in one classification are put into one bracket and the smallest into the other, creating eight brackets in all: 4AA and 4A, 3AA and 3A, 2AA and 2A and 1AA and 1A. The official numbers used for determining the size of each school, the ADMs (average daily membership) won’t be released until the last week of the regular season, so for now we’re using last year’s numbers. With this being the first year of a new realignment period, there will be teams in different brackets than you may be used to seeing.

The brackets are divided into East and West based on geography. In the 24-team brackets of 4AA, 4A, 1AA and 1A, the top four seeds in each bracket get a first-round bye.

The MaxPreps rankings are updated each Sunday. This link will be updated throughout the season right up until the field is announced on Nov. 4.

We’ll use MaxPreps rankings to project conference champions, runner-ups and, when necessary, third-place teams. This is an if-the-season-ended-today projection.

Last update: Monday, Oct. 2, 1:20 a.m.

Automatic bids - 4A

Conf. (listed W to E)

1st

2nd

Northwestern

McDowell County

N/A

South Meck

Harding

West Mecklenburg

I-Meck

Mallard Creek

Vance

Southwestern

Butler

Myers Park

Central Piedmont

West Forsyth

Glenn

Metro

Page

Northwest Guilford

Sandhills Athletic

Scotland

Richmond

Triangle 6

Green Hope

Athens Drive

Patriot Athletic

South View

N/A

South Wake

Middle Creek

Fuquay-Varina

Cap-7

Cardinal Gibbons

Sanderson

Northern Athletic

Wake Forest

Heritage

Mideastern

Hoggard

N/A

Eastern Carolina

South Central

N/A

4AA East

1-Wake Forest vs BYE; 8-Pinecrest vs 9-Millbrook

4-Richmond County vs BYE; 5-Northwest Guilford vs 12-Laney

3-Green Hope vs BYE; 6-Fuquay-Varina vs 11-Leesville Road

2-Middle Creek vs BYE; 7-Athens Drive vs 10-Jack Britt

4AA West

1-Mallard Creek vs BYE; 8-North Mecklenburg vs 9-Hough

4-Page vs BYE; 5-Myers Park vs 12-Ardrey Kell

3-Butler vs BYE; 6-West Mecklenburg vs 11-Olympic

2-West Forsyth vs BYE; 7-Providence vs 10-South Mecklenburg

4A East

1-Scotland County vs BYE; 8-Sanderson vs 9-Seventy-First

4-South View vs BYE; 5-South Central vs 12-High Point Central

3-Cardinal Gibbons vs BYE; 6-Heritage vs 11-Ragsdale

2-Hoggard vs BYE; 7-Glenn vs 10-Purnell Swett

4A West

1-Harding vs BYE; 8-R.J. Reynolds vs 9-East Mecklenburg

4-Hickory Ridge vs BYE; 5-East Forsyth vs 12-Reagan

3-Vance vs BYE; 6-Davie County vs 11-West Charlotte

2-McDowell County vs BYE; 7-Porter Ridge vs 10-Mooresville

Automatic bids - 3A

Conf. (listed W to E)

1st

2nd

3rd

Western Mountain

A.C. Reynolds

Asheville

Tuscola

Northwestern

Alexander Central

Freedom

N/A

Big South

Crest

Kings Mountain

N/A

North Piedmont

South Iredell

Statesville

N/A

Southern Carolina

Charlotte Catholic

Marvin Ridge

N/A

South Piedmont

A.L. Brown

Jay M. Robinson

N/A

Piedmont Triad

Dudley

Mount Tabor

N/A

Mid-Piedmont

Eastern Guilford

Southeast Guilford

N/A

Mid-State

Western Alamance

Eastern Alamance

N/A

Big Eight

Hillside

Orange

N/A

Tri-County 6

Lee County

Triton

N/A

Patriot Athletic

Cape Fear

Terry Sanford

N/A

Greater Neuse River

Clayton

Cleveland

N/A

Big East

Southern Nash

Fike

N/A

Mideastern

New Hanover

Topsail

N/A

Eastern Carolina

D.H. Conley

Eastern Wayne

N/A

Coastal

Jacksonville

Havelock

N/A

3AA East

1-Dudley vs 16-Southern Durham; 8-Hillside vs 9-Havelock

4-Cape Fear vs 13-Topsail; 5-Jacksonville vs 12-Cleveland

3-Lee County vs 14-Triton; 6-Clayton vs 11-Southeast Guilford

2-New Hanover vs 15-Northern Durham; 7-D.H. Conley vs 10-Terry Sanford

3AA West

1-A.L. Brown vs 16-Ashbrook; 8-Weddington vs 9-Sun Valley

4-Marvin Ridge vs 13-Ben L. Smith; 5-Mount Tabor vs 12-Northern Guilford

3-South Iredell vs 14-Parkland; 6-Alexander Central vs 11-Watauga

2-A.C. Reynolds vs 15-Cuthbertson; 7-Asheville vs 10-Southwest Guilford

3A East

1-Southern Nash vs 16-Westover; 8-West Carteret vs 9-E.E. Smith

4-Eastern Alamance vs 13-Monroe; 5-Orange vs 12-Rockingham County

3-Eastern Guilford vs 14-Rocky Mount; 6-Fike vs 11-Northside (Jacksonville)

2-Western Alamance vs 15-Swansboro; 7-Eastern Wayne vs 10-Northeast Guilford

3A West

1-Charlotte Catholic vs 16-Burns; 8-Hunter Huss vs 9-Concord

4-Freedom vs 13-Hickory; 5-Jay M. Robinson vs 12-West Rowan

3-Kings Mountain vs 14-West Caldwell; 6-Statesville vs 11-Stuart Cramer

2-Crest vs 15-Erwin; 7-Tuscola vs 10-Northwest Cabarrus

Automatic bids - 2A

Conf. (listed W to E)

1st

2nd

3rd

Mountain Six

Franklin

Pisgah

N/A

Western Highlands

Mountain Heritage

N/A

N/A

Southwestern

Shelby

South Point

N/A

Northwestern Foothills

Hibriten

Patton

N/A

South Fork

Newton-Conover

Maiden

N/A

Mountain Valley

Wilkes Central

N/A

N/A

Western Piedmont

North Surry

West Stokes

N/A

Central Carolina

North Davidson

Ledford

Salisbury

Rocky River

Mount Pleasant

East Montgomery

N/A

PAC-7

Randleman

Wheatmore

N/A

Mid-State

Reidsville

Cummings

N/A

Three Rivers

South Columbus

Whiteville

N/A

Northern Carolina

South Granville

Roanoke Rapids

N/A

East Central

East Duplin

Wallace-Rose Hill

N/A

Eastern Plains

Nash Central

SouthWest Edgecombe

N/A

Eastern Carolina

Kinston

West Craven

N/A

Coastal 8

Southwest Onslow

Richlands

N/A

Northeastern Coastal

Northeastern

First Flight

N/A

2AA East

1-East Duplin vs 16-Washington; 8-Roanoke Rapids vs 9-West Craven

4-South Granville vs 13-Bunn; 5-Nash Central vs 12-T.W. Andrews

3-Randleman vs 14-East Davidson; 6-SouthWest Edgecombe vs 11-Cummings

2-North Davidson vs 15-St. Pauls; 7-Ledford vs 10-Richlands

2AA West

1-Hibriten vs 16-West Iredell; 8-Pisgah vs 9-Maiden

4-Mount Pleasant vs 13-West Lincoln; 5-North Surry vs 12-Foard

3-Newton-Conover vs 14-North Lincoln; 6-Wilkes Central vs 11-West Stokes

2-Franklin vs 15-Forest Hills; 7-South Point vs 10-Patton

2A East

1-Northeastern vs 16-Beddingfield; 8-First Flight vs 9-East Bladen

4-Southwest Onslow vs 13-Ayden-Grifton; 5-Wallace-Rose Hill vs 12-Greene Central

3-Kinston vs 14-Trask; 6-Whiteville vs 11-Farmville Central

2-South Columbus vs 15-Bertie; 7-Hertford County vs 10-Clinton

2A West

1-Shelby vs 16-West Wilkes; 8-East Rutherford vs 9-Brevard

4-East Montgomery vs 13-Smoky Mountain; 5-Wheatmore vs 12-Lexington

3-Mountain Heritage vs 14-Bandys; 6-Salisbury vs 11-North Wilkes

2-Reidsville vs 15-East Lincoln; 7-Hendersonville vs 10-Red Springs

Automatic bids - 1A

Conf. (listed W to E)

1st

2nd

Smoky Mountain

Murphy

Cherokee

Western Highlands

Mitchell County

N/A

Southern Piedmont

Bessemer City

Thomas Jefferson

Mountain Valley

East Wilkes

N/A

Northwest

Mount Airy

East Surry

Yadkin Valley

North Rowan

North Stanly

Three Rivers

South Robeson

N/A

Northern Carolina

Granville Central

N/A

Carolina 1A

North Duplin

Lakewood

Tar-Roanoke

Northampton County

Southeast Halifax

Coastal 8

East Carteret

N/A

Coastal Plains

Tarboro

Southside

Albemarle

Edenton Holmes

Manteo

Atlantic

Bear Grass Charter

N/A

1AA East

1-Tarboro vs BYE; 8-Gates County vs 9-Pender

4-Granville Central vs BYE; 5-Lakewood vs 12-Rosewood

3-East Carteret vs BYE; 6-West Montgomery vs 11-Union

2-Edenton Holmes vs BYE; 7-Princeton vs 10-Riverside (Williamston)

1AA West

1-East Wilkes vs BYE; 8-Swain County vs 9-South Stanly

4-North Stanly vs BYE; 5-East Surry vs 12-Avery County

3-Bessemer City vs BYE; 6-Polk County vs 11-South Stokes

2-North Rowan vs BYE; 7-Starmount vs 10-Cherryville

1A East

1-North Duplin vs BYE; 8-Albemarle vs 9-North Edgecombe

4-Manteo vs BYE; 5-Southside vs 12-Plymouth

3-Bear Grass Charter vs BYE; 6-Southeast Halifax vs 11-Northside (Pinetown)

2-Northampton County vs BYE; 7-Pamlico County vs 10-South Creek

1A West

1-Mount Airy vs BYE; 8-Mountain Island Charter vs 9-Union Academy

4-South Robeson vs BYE; 5-Cherokee vs 12-Community School of Davidson

3-Murphy vs BYE; 6-Thomas Jefferson vs 11-Alleghany County

2-Mitchell County vs BYE; 7-Robbinsville vs 10-Elkin

