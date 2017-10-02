Projecting the NCHSAA football playoffs

MaxPreps.com’s computer rankings will play a major role in seeding the football playoffs, which makes it easier to project the field as we inch closer to the postseason.
Each conference gets a certain amount of automatic bids, based on the number of teams (1-4 teams = one bid; 5-8 teams = two bids; 9 or more = three bids). MaxPreps ranking is how the conference champions will be seeded, as well as the conference runner-ups and the third-place teams. A second-place team cannot be seeded higher than a 1-seed, a third-place team can’t be seeded higher than a runner-up and a wild-card can’t be seeded ahead of anything but other wild-cards.
Wild-card selections are done entirely based on MaxPreps ranking. If you’re a 4A or 1A bubble team, it’ll be important to stay about No. 48; if you’re in 2A or 3A, the number is No. 64 (though automatic bids could go to teams ranked lower, which would move the wild-card cutoff higher).
Once the field is seeded, the largest playoff teams in one classification are put into one bracket and the smallest into the other, creating eight brackets in all: 4AA and 4A, 3AA and 3A, 2AA and 2A and 1AA and 1A. The official numbers used for determining the size of each school, the ADMs (average daily membership) won’t be released until the last week of the regular season, so for now we’re using last year’s numbers. With this being the first year of a new realignment period, there will be teams in different brackets than you may be used to seeing.
The brackets are divided into East and West based on geography. In the 24-team brackets of 4AA, 4A, 1AA and 1A, the top four seeds in each bracket get a first-round bye.
The MaxPreps rankings are updated each Sunday. This link will be updated throughout the season right up until the field is announced on Nov. 4.
We’ll use MaxPreps rankings to project conference champions, runner-ups and, when necessary, third-place teams. This is an if-the-season-ended-today projection.
Last update: Monday, Oct. 2, 1:20 a.m.
Automatic bids - 4A
Conf. (listed W to E)
1st
2nd
Northwestern
McDowell County
N/A
South Meck
Harding
West Mecklenburg
I-Meck
Mallard Creek
Vance
Southwestern
Butler
Myers Park
Central Piedmont
West Forsyth
Glenn
Metro
Page
Northwest Guilford
Sandhills Athletic
Scotland
Richmond
Triangle 6
Green Hope
Athens Drive
Patriot Athletic
South View
N/A
South Wake
Middle Creek
Fuquay-Varina
Cap-7
Cardinal Gibbons
Sanderson
Northern Athletic
Wake Forest
Heritage
Mideastern
Hoggard
N/A
Eastern Carolina
South Central
N/A
4AA East
1-Wake Forest vs BYE; 8-Pinecrest vs 9-Millbrook
4-Richmond County vs BYE; 5-Northwest Guilford vs 12-Laney
3-Green Hope vs BYE; 6-Fuquay-Varina vs 11-Leesville Road
2-Middle Creek vs BYE; 7-Athens Drive vs 10-Jack Britt
4AA West
1-Mallard Creek vs BYE; 8-North Mecklenburg vs 9-Hough
4-Page vs BYE; 5-Myers Park vs 12-Ardrey Kell
3-Butler vs BYE; 6-West Mecklenburg vs 11-Olympic
2-West Forsyth vs BYE; 7-Providence vs 10-South Mecklenburg
4A East
1-Scotland County vs BYE; 8-Sanderson vs 9-Seventy-First
4-South View vs BYE; 5-South Central vs 12-High Point Central
3-Cardinal Gibbons vs BYE; 6-Heritage vs 11-Ragsdale
2-Hoggard vs BYE; 7-Glenn vs 10-Purnell Swett
4A West
1-Harding vs BYE; 8-R.J. Reynolds vs 9-East Mecklenburg
4-Hickory Ridge vs BYE; 5-East Forsyth vs 12-Reagan
3-Vance vs BYE; 6-Davie County vs 11-West Charlotte
2-McDowell County vs BYE; 7-Porter Ridge vs 10-Mooresville
Automatic bids - 3A
Conf. (listed W to E)
1st
2nd
3rd
Western Mountain
A.C. Reynolds
Asheville
Tuscola
Northwestern
Alexander Central
Freedom
N/A
Big South
Crest
Kings Mountain
N/A
North Piedmont
South Iredell
Statesville
N/A
Southern Carolina
Charlotte Catholic
Marvin Ridge
N/A
South Piedmont
A.L. Brown
Jay M. Robinson
N/A
Piedmont Triad
Dudley
Mount Tabor
N/A
Mid-Piedmont
Eastern Guilford
Southeast Guilford
N/A
Mid-State
Western Alamance
Eastern Alamance
N/A
Big Eight
Hillside
Orange
N/A
Tri-County 6
Lee County
Triton
N/A
Patriot Athletic
Cape Fear
Terry Sanford
N/A
Greater Neuse River
Clayton
Cleveland
N/A
Big East
Southern Nash
Fike
N/A
Mideastern
New Hanover
Topsail
N/A
Eastern Carolina
D.H. Conley
Eastern Wayne
N/A
Coastal
Jacksonville
Havelock
N/A
3AA East
1-Dudley vs 16-Southern Durham; 8-Hillside vs 9-Havelock
4-Cape Fear vs 13-Topsail; 5-Jacksonville vs 12-Cleveland
3-Lee County vs 14-Triton; 6-Clayton vs 11-Southeast Guilford
2-New Hanover vs 15-Northern Durham; 7-D.H. Conley vs 10-Terry Sanford
3AA West
1-A.L. Brown vs 16-Ashbrook; 8-Weddington vs 9-Sun Valley
4-Marvin Ridge vs 13-Ben L. Smith; 5-Mount Tabor vs 12-Northern Guilford
3-South Iredell vs 14-Parkland; 6-Alexander Central vs 11-Watauga
2-A.C. Reynolds vs 15-Cuthbertson; 7-Asheville vs 10-Southwest Guilford
3A East
1-Southern Nash vs 16-Westover; 8-West Carteret vs 9-E.E. Smith
4-Eastern Alamance vs 13-Monroe; 5-Orange vs 12-Rockingham County
3-Eastern Guilford vs 14-Rocky Mount; 6-Fike vs 11-Northside (Jacksonville)
2-Western Alamance vs 15-Swansboro; 7-Eastern Wayne vs 10-Northeast Guilford
3A West
1-Charlotte Catholic vs 16-Burns; 8-Hunter Huss vs 9-Concord
4-Freedom vs 13-Hickory; 5-Jay M. Robinson vs 12-West Rowan
3-Kings Mountain vs 14-West Caldwell; 6-Statesville vs 11-Stuart Cramer
2-Crest vs 15-Erwin; 7-Tuscola vs 10-Northwest Cabarrus
Automatic bids - 2A
Conf. (listed W to E)
1st
2nd
3rd
Mountain Six
Franklin
Pisgah
N/A
Western Highlands
Mountain Heritage
N/A
N/A
Southwestern
Shelby
South Point
N/A
Northwestern Foothills
Hibriten
Patton
N/A
South Fork
Newton-Conover
Maiden
N/A
Mountain Valley
Wilkes Central
N/A
N/A
Western Piedmont
North Surry
West Stokes
N/A
Central Carolina
North Davidson
Ledford
Salisbury
Rocky River
Mount Pleasant
East Montgomery
N/A
PAC-7
Randleman
Wheatmore
N/A
Mid-State
Reidsville
Cummings
N/A
Three Rivers
South Columbus
Whiteville
N/A
Northern Carolina
South Granville
Roanoke Rapids
N/A
East Central
East Duplin
Wallace-Rose Hill
N/A
Eastern Plains
Nash Central
SouthWest Edgecombe
N/A
Eastern Carolina
Kinston
West Craven
N/A
Coastal 8
Southwest Onslow
Richlands
N/A
Northeastern Coastal
Northeastern
First Flight
N/A
2AA East
1-East Duplin vs 16-Washington; 8-Roanoke Rapids vs 9-West Craven
4-South Granville vs 13-Bunn; 5-Nash Central vs 12-T.W. Andrews
3-Randleman vs 14-East Davidson; 6-SouthWest Edgecombe vs 11-Cummings
2-North Davidson vs 15-St. Pauls; 7-Ledford vs 10-Richlands
2AA West
1-Hibriten vs 16-West Iredell; 8-Pisgah vs 9-Maiden
4-Mount Pleasant vs 13-West Lincoln; 5-North Surry vs 12-Foard
3-Newton-Conover vs 14-North Lincoln; 6-Wilkes Central vs 11-West Stokes
2-Franklin vs 15-Forest Hills; 7-South Point vs 10-Patton
2A East
1-Northeastern vs 16-Beddingfield; 8-First Flight vs 9-East Bladen
4-Southwest Onslow vs 13-Ayden-Grifton; 5-Wallace-Rose Hill vs 12-Greene Central
3-Kinston vs 14-Trask; 6-Whiteville vs 11-Farmville Central
2-South Columbus vs 15-Bertie; 7-Hertford County vs 10-Clinton
2A West
1-Shelby vs 16-West Wilkes; 8-East Rutherford vs 9-Brevard
4-East Montgomery vs 13-Smoky Mountain; 5-Wheatmore vs 12-Lexington
3-Mountain Heritage vs 14-Bandys; 6-Salisbury vs 11-North Wilkes
2-Reidsville vs 15-East Lincoln; 7-Hendersonville vs 10-Red Springs
Automatic bids - 1A
Conf. (listed W to E)
1st
2nd
Smoky Mountain
Murphy
Cherokee
Western Highlands
Mitchell County
N/A
Southern Piedmont
Bessemer City
Thomas Jefferson
Mountain Valley
East Wilkes
N/A
Northwest
Mount Airy
East Surry
Yadkin Valley
North Rowan
North Stanly
Three Rivers
South Robeson
N/A
Northern Carolina
Granville Central
N/A
Carolina 1A
North Duplin
Lakewood
Tar-Roanoke
Northampton County
Southeast Halifax
Coastal 8
East Carteret
N/A
Coastal Plains
Tarboro
Southside
Albemarle
Edenton Holmes
Manteo
Atlantic
Bear Grass Charter
N/A
1AA East
1-Tarboro vs BYE; 8-Gates County vs 9-Pender
4-Granville Central vs BYE; 5-Lakewood vs 12-Rosewood
3-East Carteret vs BYE; 6-West Montgomery vs 11-Union
2-Edenton Holmes vs BYE; 7-Princeton vs 10-Riverside (Williamston)
1AA West
1-East Wilkes vs BYE; 8-Swain County vs 9-South Stanly
4-North Stanly vs BYE; 5-East Surry vs 12-Avery County
3-Bessemer City vs BYE; 6-Polk County vs 11-South Stokes
2-North Rowan vs BYE; 7-Starmount vs 10-Cherryville
1A East
1-North Duplin vs BYE; 8-Albemarle vs 9-North Edgecombe
4-Manteo vs BYE; 5-Southside vs 12-Plymouth
3-Bear Grass Charter vs BYE; 6-Southeast Halifax vs 11-Northside (Pinetown)
2-Northampton County vs BYE; 7-Pamlico County vs 10-South Creek
1A West
1-Mount Airy vs BYE; 8-Mountain Island Charter vs 9-Union Academy
4-South Robeson vs BYE; 5-Cherokee vs 12-Community School of Davidson
3-Murphy vs BYE; 6-Thomas Jefferson vs 11-Alleghany County
2-Mitchell County vs BYE; 7-Robbinsville vs 10-Elkin
