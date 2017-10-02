Butler's Nijere Peoples (32) had the second-best rushing performance in school history last week.
Butler's Nijere Peoples (32) had the second-best rushing performance in school history last week. JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

Players of the week: Butler High star has huge night against Porter Ridge

By Langston Wertz Jr.

adunn@charlotteobserver.com

October 02, 2017

Nijere Peoples, Butler: Senior running back ran 22 times for 275 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 40-17 victory over Porter Ridge. That’s the 45th best single-game performance in Mecklenburg County history. It ties for the second-best in school history behind the 297 yards Peoples ran for in 2016.

Quavaris Crouch, Harding: Ran for 350 yards, four touchdowns in a 46-23 victory over Providence. Crouch had scoring runs of 85, 76, 53 and 18 yards. He did it in 10 carries. Crouch set a school record for single-game rushing and turned in the ninth-best rushing performance in Mecklenburg County history.

Caleb Small, Hickory Grove: In a 49-26 victory over Asheville School, Small rushed 36 times for a school-record 276 yards and three touchdowns. He had two 2-point conversion runs. Small will use his team’s bye week to head to Houston next week to help with hurricane disaster relief efforts.

Jake Alexander, Belmont South Point: In a 35-13 victory over Ashbrook, Alexander had 22 carries for 267 yards and three scores. He ran for 219 yards in the second half.

Clayton Cribb, North Lincoln: Had 173 yards rushing, four touchdowns in a 55-7 victory at Lake Norman Charter on Charter’s homecoming.

Ishod Finger, Metrolina Christian: On 20 carries, had 240 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-6 victory over Northside Christian. He added 100 yards in punt returns on three attempts. Teammate Angel Gonzalez threw three touchdown passes.

