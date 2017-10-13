Hough battles back, edges North Mecklenburg in thriller

After an 0-2 start, the Hough Huskies are on a roll.
Down two touchdowns after one quarter and 19 points early in the second half, Hough rallied for a 35-34 victory at North Mecklenburg in a showdown of undefeated co-leaders in the IMeck 4A.
North Meck, off to its best start since 1992, was up 26-7 after Aaron Scott’s 80-yard touchdown pass to Jabril Griffin on the first play of the second half, but couldn’t hang on.
Records: Hough 6-2, 4-0 IMeck 4A; North Meck 7-1, 4-1.
Three who mattered
Kennique Bonner-Steward: The Huskies junior quarterback scored the game-winning points on a two-point conversion, and was a spark plug throughout. He ran for two touchdowns and passed for a 62-yard score to Austin Robertson in Hough’s third quarter comeback.
Emmanuel Wilson: The Vikings running back carried his team all evening, scoring on runs of 55, 10, 5 and 18 yards. He finished with 179 rushing yards on 22 carries.
Jarrett Nagy: Hough’s senior running back got big yards all night, scoring on a 5-yard run to start the Huskies third quarter rally and a 2-yard run for Hough’s last touchdown. He finished with 177 yards on 31 carries.
Worth mentioning
The Hough win, along with Mallard Creek’s victory over Hopewell, leaves the Huskies and the Mavericks tied at the top of the I-Meck 4A standings. Their meeting at Mallard Creek on Oct. 27 might determine the conference winner.
What's next
Hough hosts West Charlotte at 7 p.m. Friday. North Meck is at Mallard Creek at 7 on Friday. Both are I-Meck 4A conference games.
Comments