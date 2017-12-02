Charlotte Latin star Claudia Dickey
Friday’s Girls HS Roundup: UNC recruit has monster game in Durham

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 02, 2017 01:37 AM

UPDATED December 02, 2017 01:39 AM

Elevator

Gastonia Ashbrook defense: The Green Wave, No. 4 in the Sweet 16, limited Lake Norman Charter to 15 points in the first three quarters of a 62-33 win. Trinity Jones led the Green Wave with 18 points. Ashbrook is 4-0.

Kennedy Boyd, Providence Day: UNC recruit had a game-high 24 points in a 55-48 win over Raleigh Ravenscroft. Boyd made 17-of-18 free throws.

Molly Setliff, Monroe Parkwood: In a 60-29 win over Buford, Setliff had 22 pionts, eight steals and four assists. Kennedie Gaither added eight points, 10 steals, eight assists and four rebounds.

Yasmine Love, Gastonia Forestview: 12 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, three blocks in a 50-30 win over Olympic.

Friday’s #BIG5 Performers

RiKoya Anderson, Makenna Thompson, Rock Hill: Anderson had 17 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two assists in a 63-43 win over South Pointe. Rock Hill (3-0) is No. 8 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll. Thompson had a game-high 20 points, four steals and two assists.

Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin: UNC recruit had 22 poitns, 15 rebounds, six assists and four steals in 52-40 win over Durham Academy.

A’Lea Gilbert, South Mecklenburg: With App State assistant coach Kate Dempsey on hand, Gilbert scored her 1,000th career point in a 73-48 win over Weddington. She finished with 24 points, 18 rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Sabres, ranked No. 11 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

Destiny Johnson, Caira McClain, East Lincoln: 34 points, 17 rebounds, four assists for Johnson in a 74-60 win over Fort Mill Comenius. McClain added 14 points, 15 rebounds and two steals.

Jordan McLaughlin, Berry: 26 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals in a 68-58 upset of No. 9 North Mecklenburg. She is averaging 18.4 points per game. Teammate Mariya Williams had 15 points, 13 rebounds.

Friday’s Sweet 16 Results

No. 10 Providence Day 55, Raleigh Ravenscroft 48: The Chargers held off a challenge from Ravenscroft behind a career-high 10 points, five rebounds from sophomore Grace Godwin. Sophomore Kailey Smith had eight points and three rebounds for Providence Day (5-2).

