Friday’s Girls HS Roundup: UNC recruit has monster game in Durham

↑Gastonia Ashbrook defense: The Green Wave, No. 4 in the Sweet 16, limited Lake Norman Charter to 15 points in the first three quarters of a 62-33 win. Trinity Jones led the Green Wave with 18 points. Ashbrook is 4-0.
↑Kennedy Boyd, Providence Day: UNC recruit had a game-high 24 points in a 55-48 win over Raleigh Ravenscroft. Boyd made 17-of-18 free throws.
↑Molly Setliff, Monroe Parkwood: In a 60-29 win over Buford, Setliff had 22 pionts, eight steals and four assists. Kennedie Gaither added eight points, 10 steals, eight assists and four rebounds.
↑Yasmine Love, Gastonia Forestview: 12 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, three blocks in a 50-30 win over Olympic.
Friday’s #BIG5 Performers
RiKoya Anderson, Makenna Thompson, Rock Hill: Anderson had 17 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two assists in a 63-43 win over South Pointe. Rock Hill (3-0) is No. 8 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll. Thompson had a game-high 20 points, four steals and two assists.
Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin: UNC recruit had 22 poitns, 15 rebounds, six assists and four steals in 52-40 win over Durham Academy.
A’Lea Gilbert, South Mecklenburg: With App State assistant coach Kate Dempsey on hand, Gilbert scored her 1,000th career point in a 73-48 win over Weddington. She finished with 24 points, 18 rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Sabres, ranked No. 11 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
so excited I got to catch this future mountaineer score her 1000th! Proud of you @alea_gilbert pic.twitter.com/JoDrmdeFK8— Kate Dempsey (@_KateDempsey) December 2, 2017
Destiny Johnson, Caira McClain, East Lincoln: 34 points, 17 rebounds, four assists for Johnson in a 74-60 win over Fort Mill Comenius. McClain added 14 points, 15 rebounds and two steals.
Jordan McLaughlin, Berry: 26 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals in a 68-58 upset of No. 9 North Mecklenburg. She is averaging 18.4 points per game. Teammate Mariya Williams had 15 points, 13 rebounds.
Friday’s Sweet 16 Results
No. 10 Providence Day 55, Raleigh Ravenscroft 48: The Chargers held off a challenge from Ravenscroft behind a career-high 10 points, five rebounds from sophomore Grace Godwin. Sophomore Kailey Smith had eight points and three rebounds for Providence Day (5-2).
