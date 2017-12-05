Tuesday’s girls high school basketball capsules 12.05.17

SWEET 16 RESULTS
NO. 1 ARDREY KELL 68, PROVIDENCE 26
PROVIDENCE - 7 6 6 7 = 26
ARDREY KELL - 18 16 23 11 = 68
PHS: Jaylynn Askew 3, Nyla McGill 5, Grace Shires 5, Lili Bowen 6, Marlow Chapman 5, Cameron Mulkey 2
AKHS: Cash 4, Lutz 5, Muhammed 21, Lute 6, Miller 7, Vanderbeck 9, Sherrill 4, Booker 6, Ojo 6
Records: Providence: Overall: 3-2 Conference: 0-1
NO. 2 MALLARD CREEK 65, VANCE 44
Mallard Creek 7 10 31 14 -- 65
Vance 15 4 13 12 -- 44
MALLARD CREEK 73-- Sanders 3, Caldwell 4, Ahlana Smith 10, Dazia Lawrence 17, E’Mya Price 12, Mitchell 5, Hunter 9, Walker 2, S. Hunter 4, Montgomery 1, Alexander 4, Anderson 3
Vance 44-- Marshall 3, Jackson 8, Reid 6, Johnson 1, Kyanna Morgan 12, Hayes 9, Moreland 3
Records: Mallard Creek 4-1, 1-0; Vance 5-2, 0-1
NO. 3 HICKORY RIDGE 75, INDEPENDENCE 33
Hickory Ridge 20 18 24 13 75
Independence 16 3 9 5 33
hickory Ridge Gabby Smith 19, Reigan Richardson 19, Rinnah Green 10, JA. Shears 9, Calhoun 6, Wagner 6, Ruggierio 4, Brooke 2,
Independence Milton 8, smith 3, Memanus 5, Flynn 3, Anderson 7, Grant 3, Barrrino 2,Perry 2
Records: Hickory Ridge is 4-1, 1-0; Independence 5-3, 0-1
Notes: Gabby Smith lead Hickory Ridge 19 points 17 rebounds and 4 steals, Reigan Richardson 19 points and 16 rebounds, 3 assist and 3 steals
HOPEWELL 66, NO. 6 HOUGH 50
Hopewell - 13 22 10 21 - 66
Hough - 9 10 11 20 - 50
Hopewell - Finger 26, Chambers 18, Cannon 13, Duncan 6, Harrison 3
Hough - Gipson 6, Pearce 3, Mroz 9, Swartz 6, Bell 8, Sutton 5, Alquiza 13
NO. 7 ROCK HILL 66, YORK 44
Rock Hill 23; 12; 14; 17 (66)
York. 07; 16; 14; 07 (44)
Rock Hill (66): Rikoya Anderson 28, Tee Ballard 23, Abriana Green 5, Jalen Armstrong 3, Rana Davis-Robinson 3, Erika McPhail 2, Canijah Taylor 2
York (44): Natalee Graham 11, Abby Baker 11, Ramsey Green 10, Jaleah Long 5, Sarah Smith 3, Jamaya Bruce 2, Diamond Worthy 2
Records: Rock Hill 4-0
NO. 8 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 73, CONCORD ROBINSON 37
SM 17 14 21 21 73
JMR 6 10 14 7 37
SM- Shariah Gaddy 18, Serina McDuffie 13, A'Lea Gilbert 11, Jadin Gladden 11, N. Gilbert 4, Olmeda 4, Sidey 4, Harley 3, Hand 2, Sharper 2, Diggs 2
JMR- Jada McMillian 20, Jayda Glass 13, Davis 3
Sm (6-1)
NO. 15 EAST RUTHERFORD 76, BREVARD 36
ER: Claire Jackson - 16, Osha Mackerson - 13 and 12 assists, Paris Baker - 14, Charmee Miller - 6 and Kendra Ross - DNP.
Records: ER 3-0
NO. 16 MONROE PARKWOOD 74, WEDDINGTON 65
Parkwood - 18 11 18 27 - 74
Weddington - 31 11 11 12 - 65
Parkwood: Gaither 23, Setliff 21, Fink 10, Hardy 8, Yetter 5, Handy 1, Belinazzi 1
Weddington: Erin Addison 29, Karrah Katzbach 16, Blaire Brown 6, Miranda Barron 5, Anna James 4, Tamryn Hill 3, Celeste Howard 2
Records: Weddington: 2-3 Overall, 0-1 Conference; Parkwood: 6-0 Overall. 1-0 Conference
OTHERS
BUTLER 62, ROCKY RIVER 43
Butler 62
Rocky River 43
Butler 8 19 16 19
RR 11 14 11 3
Butler : Lewis 4, Michaela Lane 28, Nia Nelson 11, Sutton 9, Dixon 7, Kennedy 3
RR: Andresia Alexander 17, Mashya Scott 12, Barrett 2, Powell 6, Harris 8
CATAWBA BANDYS 66, WEST IREDELL 50
BHS - 13 15 20 20 = 68
WIHS - 10 17 10 13 = 50
BHS: Mallorie Haines 45, Sydney Wilson 6, Kaitlyn Britton 4, McKenzie Deal 3, Caroline Mirman 3, Olivia Little 3, Leigh Thompson 2, Laci Paul 2
Records: BHS Lady Trojans: Overall 3 - 1, Conf. 0 - 0
Notes: Next game vs. Fred T Foard Wednesday, December 6th.
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 53, UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 43
Catholic 19 8 20 6 -- 53
Piedmont 11 11 16 5 -- 43
Catholic: Dane Bertolina 13, Ally Hendershott 10, McArdle 8, Kloiber, Dymock 5, Flatau 5, Dupre 2, Coleman 2
Piedmont: Sara Griffin 12, Caroline Tripp 10, Fagala 9, Caraway 4, Atwell 3, Whitley 3, Simpson 2
CHRIST THE KING 40 CABARRUS STALLIONS 32
CTK - 14 5 10 11 = 40
GCAA - 4 9 11 8 = 32
CTK: Sarah Kocher 16, Kylie Panizza 10, Hoagland 6, Mundy 2, O’Malley 2, Fishbaugh 2, Fisher 2
GCAA: Harell 8, Harold 7, Haviland 7, Griffen 6, Beaver 2, Hogan 2
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 58, DAVIDSON DAY 36
CFA Academy 19 14 16 9- 58
Davidson Day 9 10 11 6- 36
CFA Academy- 58 Shamani Stafford 18, Jessy Leak 5, Camille Small 9, Demi Case 5, Kylie Stinson 2, Courtney Meadows 13, Bailey Stinson 2, Allyson Redman 1, Veronika Brooks 3
Davidson Day - 36 Jessie Wiles 6, Josie Wiles 8, Madison Saunders 3, Ryan Sinclair 7, Jael Hall 10, Libby Otto 2
Notables: Shamani Stafford- 18 points, 7 steals, 2 assists; Camille Small- 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Courtney Meadows - 13 points, 3 steals, 3 rebounds, 2 assists...CFA Academy hosts Westminster Catawba for a 5:30 tip-off on Friday December 8th.
EAST MECKLENBURG 35, PORTER RIDGE 25
East Meck 35 – 5 7 11 12
PR 25 - 5 2 7 11
East Meck – Wilson 4, Green 6, Hall 4, Kelson 5, Stayley 13, McPherson 1
Porter Ridge – McKinny 3, Kerian Walker 4, Mumin 1, Taylor 2, McGuire 2, Warren 12
GASTON DAY LADY SPARTANS 65, WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY (HIGH POINT, NC) 44
GDS - 20 13 14 18 = 65
WCA - 12 7 15 10 = 44
GDS: Zaria Clark (F, G) 26 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, Olivia King (Jr., F) 13 points, 11 rebounds 10 steals, 3 blocks, Saniya Wilson (8th, PG) 10 points, McKaley Boston (S, G) 10 points
Records: GDS Lady Spartans: Overall 3-5, Conf. 0-0
Notes: GDS Lady Spartans next game will be AWAY on Friday, December 8 at Northside Christian Academy, this will be the Lady Spartans first conference game of the season.
GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 52, CLOVER (SC) 45
Forestview 8 10 15 19 52
Clover 9 8 12 16 45
Forestview Yasmine Love 15 pts 17 rebs 5 stls 3 blks, Sydney Bowen 14 pts. 6 asst, Dunlap 6, Floyd 6, Holland 6, Cherry 2, Jurs 2, D. Miller 1
Clover Aylesha Wade 20, Renee Carter 13, Ballard 8, Walls 2, Glenn 2
Notes: Forestview 5-1 travels to South Point Friday.
HICKORY GROVE 46, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 39
Hickory Grove 12 12 5 16 –45
Country Day 9 5 13 12 – 39
HG (45) Imani Cherry 10, Savannah Brown 10, Ellie Johnson 10, Bowers 9, Ganda 5, Jennings 1
CD (39) Molly McLawhorn 14, Sophie Rucker 11, K. Batten 5, Bolin 4, L. Batten 3
Records HG 8-1 CD 3-4
Notables: Molly McLawhorn lead the Bucs in the loss with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Sophie Rucker added 11 points.
KINGS MOUNTAIN 97, EAST BURKE 46
KM: Adrian Delph 22, Zeke Littlejohn 24, Eli Paysour 25
LAKE NORMAN 54, WEST CHARLOTTE 42
Lake Norman 14 16 9 15 54
West Charlotte 11 12 10 9 42
Lake Norman (54) : A.Wilson 7 , R.Schiemer 11, L.Good 7 , A. Kennedy 3 , C.Dancy 4 , J.Yates 4 , L.Sullivan 17 , L.McWilliams 7
West Charlotte(42) : DaNya Hamilton 9, Kamiah Moore 4 , Mary Morrissette 8 , DaMolia China 7, Tykema Nesbit 10, Chavante Alexander 4.
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 62, COVENANT DAY 34
LNC - 20 - 11 - 18 - 13 — 62
CDS - 11 - 9 - 7 - 7 — 34
LNC — Kezia Johnson 20; Vanessa Bissinger 12; Moody 9; Seifert 5; Benson 5; Williams 3; Behnke 2; Pierce 2; Villianti 2; Jones 2
CDS - Taylor Weber 10, Alexis Klohr 10, Barcley 8, Crumpler 3, Bryan 3
Records: LNC 3-4; CDS 1-7
MARVIN RIDGE 42, MONROE 30
Monroe 8 2 13 7 - 30
Marvin Ridge 10 13 7 12 - 42
Monroe 30– J. Reddick 13; I. Knotts 7; A. Roland 4; J. Parsons 4; K. Clark 2
Marvin Ridge 42 – S. Richburg 12; N. Tsumas 7; S. Hardwick 5; M. Glover 5; R. Keefe 4; A. Emezie 4; H. Makarewicz 2; J. Seibold 2
Records: Monroe 2-3; Marvin Ridge 5-2
SOUTH CALDWELL 32 HIBRITEN 21
South Caldwell 7 8 6 11 -- 32
Hibriten 9 6 3 3 -- 21
South Caldwell – Evans 6, Austin 4, Mackenzie Starnes 10, Kale 6, Everhart 6, Propst, Cotter, Huggins, Jackson, Heavner, Hanson, Martin
Hibriten - Warren 2, Lee 3, Moore 4, Gibson 7, Monk 5, Riddle, Border, Littlejohn, Shillet, Church, Prestwood
Record: South Caldwell (2-1) Hibriten 0-1
SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 52, WOODLAWN CHRISTIAN 10
Sugar Creek Charter- 23 8 13 8 F: 52
Woodlawn - 0 6 2 2 F: 10
Sugar Creek: Cruz 2, Louissaint 4,
Shanyia Verene 10, Shamicah Sturdivant 12, Nijah Cunningham 14, Makila Ballard 10.
Woodlawn: Edwards 8, Blackwell 2,
Records/Notable: SCCS (7-3) Makila Ballard Finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assist, and 2 steals.
WEST MECKLENBURG 60, HARDING 59
West Mecklenburg 13 5 18 24-- 60
Harding 12 14 22 11-- 59
WEST MECKLENBURG 60- - Diamond Law 6, Janiya Jackson 2, Cayla Harris 3, Nyasia McMillan 29, Alize Brooks 19, Daziya Davis 1
Harding 59-- I. Coxton 8, K. White 3, T. Thompson 36, T. Russell 10, A. Avery 2
Records: West Mecklenburg 3-1 (1-0); Harding (1-7)
YORK PREP 61, UNITED FAITH 50
UFCA: 7 - 13 - 21 - 9 = 50
YPA: 21 - 10 - 17 - 13 = 61
UFCA: Busby 26 pts, 6 reb, 3 steals, 1 assist; Swilling 17 pts, 2 reb, 5 steals, 3 assists; K. McDowell 3 pts, 2 reb 1 assist; Robinson 2 pts, 12 reb, 1 steal, 1 block; Sorrentino 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 steal
