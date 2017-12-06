Charlotte Catholic has near-sweep of All-Southern Carolinas conference football awards

Charlotte Catholic had a near-sweep of the Southern Carolinas all-conference football team. The team was voted on by the conference coaches.
Catholic players won three of the four player and coach of the year awards announced.
Charlotte Catholic coach Mike Brodowicz, who led his team to an unbeaten conference season and a league championship, was named coach of the year. This was Catholic’s first year in the league.
Catholic running back Milan Howard was named offensive player of the year. Heading into Saturday’s N.C. 3A state championship game, Howard has rushed 169 times for 1,848 yards and 26 touchdowns. He’s caught 27 passes for 446 yards and five scores.
Catholic’s Chase Foley, a Lehigh recruit, is the defensive player of the year. Foley, a senior linebacker, has 87 tackles and three sacks in nine games. He missed some games with injury.
Marvin Ridge kicker Jason Stricker and Weddington cornerback/wide receiver Max Brimigion were named co-special teams players of the year. Stricker had 52 touchbacks on kickoffs and was 6-for-7 on field goal attempts with a long of 51. Brimigion is a 6-foot, 175-pound junior. He had 1,366 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns.
All Southern Carolinas conference football team
Conference Champions: Charlotte Catholic
Coach of the Year: CCHS- Mike Brodowicz
Offensive POY: CCHS / Milan Howard / 2 / RB / 12th
Defensive POY: CCHS / Chase Foley / 10 / LB / 12th
Special Teams POY: MRHS / Jason Stricker / 14 / K / 11th
WHS / Max Brimigion / 2 / 11th
School Name # Grade Position
Parkwood Seth Shimer 14 Sr. LB
Monroe McKinley Nelson 33 Sr. RB
Parkwood Nick Saldiveri 59 Sr. OL
Monroe Chris Colon 4 Jr. LB
Sun Valley Sam Howell 14 Jr. QB
Monroe Trey Shepherd 10 Jr. QB
Sun Valley Luke Burnette 88 Sr. TE
Monroe Javon Robinson 55 Jr. OL/DL
Sun Valley Kendall Anderson 3 Sr. WR
Piedmont Matt Price 20 Sr. RB
Sun Valley Anthony Marple 5 Sr. WR
Piedmont Jacob Mosley 31 Sr. LB
Sun Valley Roy Artolazaga 15 Sr. LB
Piedmont Eddie Deberry 64 Jr. OL
Sun Valley Elijah Last 22 Sr. DL
Cuthbertson Myles Wallace 4 Jr. RB
Charlotte Catholic Jacob Smith 73 Sr. OG
Cuthbertson Bryce Blackwood 62 Sr. OL
Charlotte Catholic Billy Hambrook 77 Jr. OG
Cuthbertson Matthew Lopez 53 Sr. OL
Charlotte Catholic Malik McGowen 75 So. OT
Cuthbertson DeAndre Scott 21 Sr. DE
Charlotte Catholic Michael Neel 42 Jr. RB
Cuthbertson Josh Sepe 18 Jr. LB
Charlotte Catholic Brian Jacobs 21 Jr. FS
Weddington Eamon Murphy 11 Jr. DB
Charlotte Catholic Ari Rodriguez 45 Jr. DT
Weddington James Shipley 16 Jr. LB
Charlotte Catholic Kevin Coss 6 Jr. DE
Weddington Whitner Litton 12 Jr. DB
Charlotte Catholic Sam Broom 3 Sr. C
Weddington Will Shipley 9 Fr. QB
Charlotte Catholic Adam Robbe 5 Jr. SS
Weddington Trey Alsbrooks 33 So. DL
Marvin Ridge Bryce McLain 8 Sr. QB
Weddington Alec Mock 42 So. LB
Marvin Ridge Caleb Deveaux 12 Sr. LB
Weddington Branson McGee 8 Sr. LB
Marvin Ridge Devin Powell 5 Sr. TE
Marvin Ridge Zach Yaggi 55 Jr. OL
Marvin Ridge WIll Smith 30 Jr. LB
Marvin Ridge Carson Cross 3 Jr. DB
Marvin Ridge Ian White 52 Sr. OL/DL
Marvin Ridge Alejandro Lopez 26 Sr. Punter
