Wesleyan Christian Academy's Jaylen Hoard, center, is ranked as the state’s top player by one recruiting service Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

Wake Forest recruit Jaylen Hoard top Big Shots’ top 250 NC Class of 2018 rankings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 06, 2017 09:14 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

McDonald’s All-American candidate Jaylen Hoard of nationally ranked High Point Wesleyan is the No. 1 recruit for North Carolina in the class of 2018 according to Big Shots latest ranking of the top 248 players in the state.

Hoard, a 6-foot-8 forward, signed to Wake Forest, has helped his high school team to an 8-1 start.

Providence Day’s Devon Dotson, a Kansas recruit, is No. 2. Other area players in the top 20 were Cannon’s Jairus Hamilton (No. 6), Cox Mill’s Rechon Black (No. 8), Gaston Day’s Nate Hinton (No. 9), Unionville Piedmont’s Hunter Tyson (No. 11), Providence Day’s Trey Wertz (No. 15) and Gaston Day’s Quan McCluney (No. 18).

BIG SHOTS NORTH CAROLINA 2018 Rankings

RANK

Name

Year

Ht.

Wt.

Pos

School

ST

Travel Team

College

1

Jaylen Hoard

2018

6’8

　

SF

Wesleyan Christian

NC

Team CP3

WAKE FOREST

2

Devon Dotson

2018

6’1

　

PG

Providence Day

NC

Team Charlotte

　KANSAS

3

Coby White

2018

6’4

　

PG

Greenfield

NC

Team CP3

NORTH CAROLINA

4

Aaron Wiggins

2018

6’6

　

SG

Wesleyan Christian

NC

Team Charlotte

MARYLAND

5

John Newman

2018

6’6

　

SF

Greensboro Day

NC

Team CP3

CLEMSON

6

Jairus Hamilton

2018

6’8

　

SF

Cannon School

NC

Team Loaded

　

7

Immanuel Bates

2018

6’10

　

C

Northwood Temple

NC

Team Felton

　NC STATE

8

Rechon Black

2018

6’6

　

PG

Cox Mill

NC

Team CP3

NORTH CAROLINA

9

Nate Hinton

2018

6’5

　

SG

Gaston Day

NC

Team Loaded NC

　HOUSTON

10

Ian Steere

2018

6’9

　

PF

Wesleyan Christian

NC

Team Charlotte

NC STATE

11

Hunter Tyson

2018

6’7

　

SF

Piedmont HS

NC

Team CP3

CLEMSON

12

Jarren Mcallister

2018

6’4

　

SG

Heritage

NC

Garner Road

VIRGINIA TECH

13

Jayden Gardner

2018

6’7

　

PF

Heritage

NC

Team Loaded

　ECU

14

Will Dillard

2018

6’3

　

SG

Greensboro Day

NC

Team CP3

GA SOUTHERN　

15

Trey Wertz

2018

6’4

　

SG

Providence Day

NC

Team Loaded NC

SANTA CLARA

16

Kris Monroe

2018

6’8

　

SF

St David’s

NC

Team Wall

PROVIDENCE

17

Elijah McCadden

2018

6′ 5

　

SG

Greenfield

NC

Boo Williams

　GA SOUTHERN

18

Quan McCluney

2018

6’5

　

SG

Gaston Day

NC

Team Loaded NC

　COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON

19

Joel Ntambwe

2018

6’8

　

SF

　

NC

Team Felton

　

20

Dakari Johnson

2018

6’0

　

PG

Village Christian

NC

Garner Road

　

21

Elbert Ellis

2018

6’1

　

PG

Faith Assembly

NC

Team Felton

　

22

Jamarius Burton

2018

6’4

　

SG

Independence

NC

Team Loaded NC

　

23

Isaiah Wilkens

2018

6’5

　

SF

Mount Tabor

NC

Team CP3

　

24

Giir Ring

2018

6’7

　

F

Christ School

NC

　

　

25

Daiven Williamson

2018

6’1

　

PG

Winston Salem Prep

NC

Team Winston

　

26

Isaiah Bigalow

2018

6’5

　

SG

Ben L Smith

NC

Team Felton

　

27

Qon Murphy

2018

6’5

　

PG

Cannon School

NC

Team United

　

28

Andy Pack

2018

6’4

　

SG

Northern Guilford

NC

NC Spartans

　

29

Tre Turner

2018

6’4

　

SG

Northwest Guilford

NC

Team CP3

VA TECH (football)　

30

Tripp Greene

2018

6’1

　

SG

Forsyth Country Day

NC

Team United

　

31

Demetric Horton

2018

6’5

　

SF

Garner

NC

Garner Road

　

32

Jack Hemphill

2018

6’7

　

PF

Ravenscroft

NC

Team CP3

　BOSTON U.

33

Kody Shubert

2018

6’0

　

PG

Lincoln Charter

NC

Team Charlotte

　PRESYBTERIAN

34

Jamarhi Harvey

2018

6’4

　

SG

Freedom Christian

NC

Upward Stars SE

　

35

Sam Okauru

2018

6’5

　

SF

North Raleigh Christian

NC

NC Red Storm

　

36

Jonathan Hicklin Jr.

2018

6’4

　

G

Carmel Christian

NC

Team Wall

　

37

Andreas Wilson

2018

6’0

　

SG

Louisburg

NC

Garner Road Creecy

　

38

Chris Martin

2018

6’0

　

PG

Charlotte United Christian

NC

Team Charlotte

　

39

Damon Harge

2018

5’11

　

PG

Christ School

NC

　

　

40

Jalen Johnson

2018

6’0

　

PG

Northern Durham

NC

Durham Hurricanes

　

41

Jomaru Brown

2018

6’0

　

PG

Southern Durham

NC

Team Wall

　

42

KC Hankton

2018

6’8

　

F

United Faith

NC

Team United

　

43

Stephen Edoka

2018

6’5

　

SG

Concord First Assembly

NC

　

　

44

Dravon Mangum

2018

6’7

　

SG

Person County HS

NC

NC Red Storm

　

45

Marque Maultsby

2018

6’3

　

PG

Garner

NC

NC Runnin Rebels

　

46

Jordan Love

2018

6’5

　

SF

Voyager Academy

NC

Durham Hurricanes

　

47

Kenyon Burt

2018

6’4

　

F

Garner

NC

NC Runnin Rebels

　

48

Ryan Shaffer

2018

6’5

　

SG

Green Hope

NC

WCBA Elite

　

49

Trey Murphy

2018

6’6

　

SG

Cary Academy

NC

Durham Hurricanes

　

50

Cameron Lee

2018

6’5

　

SG

Albemarle

NC

Charlotte Clippers

　

51

Malik Johnson

2018

6’0

　

PG

Terry Sanford

NC

Team Wall

　

52

Mikey Maddox

2018

5’10

　

PG

Rocky River

NC

Team United

　

53

Zach Newkirk

2018

6’0

　

PG

Word of God

NC

Garner Road

　

54

Nate Springs

2018

6’11

　

C

Myers Park

NC

Carolina Wolves NC

　OHIO UNIVERSITY

55

Tavion Atkinson

2018

6’7

　

SF

Liberty Heights

NC

　

　

56

Jaylan Gainey

2018

6’9

　

C

Ben L. Smith HS

NC

Team Felton

　

57

Trayvon Ferrell

2018

5’11

　

G

Garner

NC

Garner Road

　

58

Andre Toure

2018

6’8

　

PF

Quality Education

NC

　

　

59

Aaron Simmons

2018

6’4

　

G

Word of God

NC

Juice All Stars

　

60

MJ Armstrong

2018

6’3

　

SF

Gaston Day

NC

　

　

61

Jaylen Sims

2018

6’5

　

SG

Charlotte United Christian

NC

Team CLT　

　UNC-WILMINGTON

62

Jaylin Gamble

2018

6’8

　

C/PF

Andrews

NC

Team Felton

　

63

Tai Giger

2018

6’1

　

PG

Carolina Day

NC

Carolina Raptors

　

64

Ricky Clemons

2018

5’11

　

PG

Rolesville HS

NC

WCBA White

　

65

Adrian Delph

2018

6’3

　

SG

Kings Mountain

NC

YKD

　APP STATE

66

Kenny Dye

2018

5’10

　

PG

Northside

NC

Flight 22

　

67

Isaiah Tatum

2018

6’1

　

PG

Cape Fear Christian Academy

NC

NC Red Storm

　

68

Chris Barnette

2018

5’11

　

PG

Ravenscroft

NC

NC Runnin Rebels

　

69

Adafe Price

2018

6’6

　

SF

Albemarle

NC

QC Thunder

　

70

Bryant Randleman

2018

6’3

　

PG

Durham Academy

NC

Garner Road

　

71

Isaac Suffren

2018

6’2

　

SG

Providence Day

NC

Team Charlotte

　

72

Vaud Worthy

2018

6’2

　

PG

North Mecklenburg

NC

CBC Elite Moore

　

73

Andrew Tuazama

2018

6’6

　

PF

Knightdale

NC

WCBA

　

74

Jordan Campbell

2018

5’10

　

PG

Mallard Creek

NC

Charlotte Aces

　

75

Josh Cottrell

2018

6’1

　

SG

Hayesville

NC

NC Storm

WESTERN CAROLINA

76

DaMar Sutton

2018

6’4

　

G

Northeastern

NC

Tidewater Wildcats

　

77

Ahmad Jeffries

2018

6’2

　

PG

New Friends Garden

NC

Team Cobras

　

78

Alex Michael

2018

6’5

　

SF

Greensboro Day

NC

Team CP3

　

79

Justice Goodloe

2018

6’1

　

PG

Winston Salem Prep

NC

Team Winston

　

80

Cole Atwood

2018

6’3

　

SG

Wayne Country Day School

NC

Flight 22

　

81

Jaren Ellerbe

2018

6’4

　

SG

Garner

NC

Team Wall

　

82

Brett Swiling

2018

6’6

　

SF

United Faith

NC

Team United

　

83

Jimmie Sanders III

2018

5’9

　

PG

Wayne Country Day

NC

NC Red Storm

　

84

Ramello Williams

2018

6’3

　

SF

New Hanover

NC

Flight 22 Premier

　

85

Ben Craig

2018

　

　

　

Owen

NC

Team Vision

　

86

Montez Venable

2018

5’11

　

PG

Eastern Guilford HS

NC

Team Felton

　

87

Camron McNeil

2018

6’3

　

SG

St. David’s

NC

NC Runnin Rebels

　

88

Gerrale Gates

2018

6’6

　

F

Butler

NC

　

　

89

Jahlon Johnson

2018

6’8

　

PF

Lincoln Charter

NC

　

　

90

Carlos Nuttry Jr.

2018

6’3

　

PG

Forest Trail

NC

Big Shots Elite Carolina

　

91

DJ Little

2018

6’2

　

G

Butler

NC

　

　QUEENS

92

Marcus Richardson

2018

6’8

　

SF

Lighthouse Christian HomeSchool

NC

NEW Elite

　

93

Rafael Jenkins

2018

5’9

　

PG

United Faith

NC

　

　

94

Deacon Heath

2018

6’0

　

PG

Avery County

NC

　

　

95

Ian Henderson

2018

5’10

　

PG

Reynolds

NC

Winston Salem Lakers

　

96

Charlie Mendys

2018

6’0

　

PG

Durham Academy

NC

Carolina Flyers

　

97

Connor Reed

2018

6’2

　

G

Lake Norman Charter

NC

　

　

99

Michael Wynn

2018

6’5

　

SF

Liberty Heights

NC

　

　ECU

99

Jacob Crutchfield

2018

5’10

　

G

Ben l. Smith HS

NC

Team Felton

　

100

Silas Love

2018

6’6

　

PF

Hoke County

NC

　

　

101

Derek Brandon

2018

6’3

　

SG

New Garden Friends School

NC

Team Cobras / Squires

　

102

Malique Jacobs

2018

6’1

　

SG

Bull City Prep

NC

Wilmington Waves

　

103

D’Elliot Greenwade

2018

6’7

　

SF

Wake Forest

NC

Garner Road

　

104

Daquan McGriff

2018

6’2

　

G

Parkland

NC

Team Winston / NC Kings

　

105

Josiah Jeffers

2018

6’1

　

G

Burlington School

NC

Team Felton

　

106

Messiah Harvin-Cleveland

2018

5’9

　

PG

Rolesville

NC

Team Carolina Vortex

　

107

Josh Price

2018

6’3

　

SG

Covenant Day

NC

Charlotte Aces

　

108

Jalin Thorne

2018

6’8

　

PF

Westover

NC

Flight 22

　

109

Travon Mayo

2018

6’5

　

SF

Piedmont Classical

NC

Garner Road Creecy

　

110

Brennan Settle

2018

6’1

　

PG

Statesville Christian

NC

　

　

111

Greyson Collins

2018

6’0

　

PG

Caldwell Academy

NC

Carolina Wolves NC

　

112

Tyler Williams

2018

6’3

　

SF

Ravenscroft

NC

WCBA Robinson

　

113

Zyrion Wilkins

2018

6’3

　

SF

RS Central

NC

　

　

114

Tyler Steinman

2018

6’1

　

PG

Hoggard

NC

Flight 22 Premier

　

115

Maverick LaRue

2018

6’3

　

SF

West Forsyth HS

NC

Team Winston

　

116

Freddie Taylor

2018

5’9

　

PG

New Hanover

NC

Wilmington Waves

　

117

Mitch Portman

2018

　

　

　

Orange

NC

CEBA

　

118

Dewan Lesane

2018

6’3

　

SG

Clinton

NC

Truth Generation

　

119

Caleb Maulden

2018

6’6

　

PF

West Rowan

NC

Team United

　

120

Ody Oguama

2018

6’7

　

C

Cardinal Gibbons

NC

Carolina Flyers

　

121

Caleb Arrington

2018

6’0

　

PG

Mount Airy

NC

　

　

122

Ricky Council III

2018

6’0

　

CG

Northern Durham

NC

N.E.W Elite/Team Disciples

　

123

Taji Moore

2018

6’0

　

PG

Kinston

NC

Carolina Wolves NC

　

124

Trey Cousins

2018

6’1

　

PG

Burlington School

NC

Mid State Magic

　

125

Anthony Hicks

2018

6’5

　

SF

North Forsyth

NC

Team Winston

　

126

Syvon Holland

2018

6’3

　

SG

Fuquay Varina

NC

Garner Road

　

127

Kalil Baker

2018

6’1

　

PG

Rocky Mount Prep

NC

　

　

128

Keyshawn Bryant

2018

6’4

　

SG

Rocky Mount Prep

NC

　

　

129

KJ Henry

2018

6’5

　

PF

West Forsyth

NC

Team United

　

130

Tyren Clark

2018

6’4

　

SG

North Mecklenburg

NC

Team Loaded

　

131

Messiah Pankey

2018

6’1

　

PG

Grace Christian

NC

　

　

132

Michael Armstrong

2018

6’4

　

F

Athens Drive

NC

Team Carolina Vortex

　

133

Donovan Evans

2018

5’9

　

PG

Garner

NC

WCBA Stevens

　

134

Heratio Carr

2018

6’10

　

C

Liberty Heights

NC

　

　

135

Niem Ratliffe

2018

5’8

　

PG

Scotland County

NC

　

　

136

Damon Sanders

2018

6’0

　

PG

Hillside

NC

Team Loaded NC

　

137

Marcus Caldwell

2018

6’0

　

PG

West Forsyth HS

NC

Team Felton

　

138

Luke Britt

2018

6’6

　

F

North Duplin

NC

WCBA Elite

　

139

Jabari Brown

2018

5’10

　

PG

Millbrook

NC

WCBA Stevens

　

140

Alec White

2018

6’3

　

PG

Greenfield

NC

Team Wall 16U

　

141

Trent Wilson

2018

5’11

　

PG

Monroe

NC

WCBA Elite White

　

142

Deland Thomas

2018

6’4

　

SF

Rosman

NC

　

　

143

Corey Rutherford

2018

6’3

　

SG

Atkins

NC

Team Winston

　

144

Andrew Banker

2018

6’3

　

SF

Parrott Academy

NC

　

　

145

Jordan Twyman

2018

5’11

　

G

High Point Central

NC

Team Cobras

　

146

Warren Ramsey

2018

6’1

　

G

Corinith

NC

Team Carolina Vortex

　

147

Hayden Mann

2018

6’4

　

SF

Eastern Alamance

NC

Mid State Magic

　

148

Josh Aldrich

2018

6’5

　

SF

New Hanover

NC

Flight 22 Premier

　

149

Noah Watkins

2018

5’11

　

PG

Millbrook

NC

Team Carolina

　

150

Jalen Finch

2018

5’11

　

PG

Broughton

NC

　

　

151

Jaylen Alston

2018

6’4

　

SF

Eastern Guilford

NC

　

　

152

Malik Sarratt

2018

6’0

　

G

Shelby High School

NC

Team Heat

　

153

Zaire Edwards

2018

6’5

　

SF

Crossroads Christian

NC

Team Disciples

　

154

Marquis Jordan

2018

6’4

　

G

Lexington

NC

　

　

155

Jackson Bell

2018

6’6

　

SF

Moravian Prep

NC

Team United

　

156

Keonte Bradley

2018

6’2

　

PG

Southeast Raleigh

NC

Carolina Flash

　

157

Kabian Mcclendon

2018

6’4

　

F

West Lincoln

NC

　

　

158

Caleb Matthews

2018

6’5

　

PF

Grimsley HS

NC

Team Felton

　

159

Demarcus Taylor

2018

6’0

　

PG

Ravenscroft

NC

Garner Road

　

160

Hayden Edgar

2018

6’6

　

PF

New Hanover

NC

Flight 22

　

161

Liam Caswell

2018

5’10

　

PG

Ocracoke

NC

　

　

162

Kevin McLaughlin

2018

5’9

　

PG

Cape Fear

NC

NC Nets

　

163

Tavion Taylor

2018

6’6

　

PF

Knightdale

NC

　

　

164

Tye Mintz

2018

6’1

　

SG

Cherokee High School

NC

NC Storm

　

165

Xavier Williams

2018

6’4

　

SF

South Brunswick

NC

　

　

166

Maurice Wilcox

2018

5’10

　

PG

Neuse Christian

NC

WCBA Robinson

　

167

Trevon Spencer

2018

6’3

　

SF

Columbia

NC

　

　

168

Madison Monroe

2018

6’2

　

SG

Southlake Christian

NC

　

　

169

Jacob Feinstein

2018

6’3

　

SF

Sanderson

NC

WCBA White

　

170

Haydn Lyons

2018

6’2

　

SG

Voyager Academy

NC

NC Gaters East

　

171

Devin Bellamy

2018

6’0

　

PG

Enloe

NC

WCBA

　

172

Chris Clayton

2018

6’7

　

PF

Asheville Christian

NC

Team Vision

　

173

Elijah Haynes

2018

5’8

　

PG

Chapel Hill

NC

　

　

174

BJ Smith

2018

5’10

　

G

Northeast Guilford

NC

Team Phoenix Ritch

　

175

Jack Perry

2018

　

　

F

Lake Norman Christian

NC

　

　

176

Dwayne Crossen Jr.

2018

6’2

　

G

Dudley HS

NC

Team Felton

NORTH CAROLINA (FB)

177

Josh Searcy

2018

6’5

　

SG

North Central

NC

Team Heat Elite / Team Felton

　

178

Kareem Randolph

2018

6’1

　

PG

South Brunswick

NC

　

　

179

Donolly Tyrell Jr

2018

6’2

　

SG

Apex Friendship

NC

Cary Panthers

　

180

Isaiah Abbott

2018

5’11

　

PG

South Charlotte Thunder

NC

　

　

181

Tyzhaun Claude

2018

6’7

　

F

Cox Mill

NC

　

　

182

Leon Williams

2018

6’8

　

PF

Myers Park

NC

　

　

183

Darion Green

2018

6’2

　

SG

Franklinton HS

NC

Franklin County bulls

　

184

Reid Bowens

2018

6’4

　

SF

Rolesville

NC

WCBA

　

185

Coleson Leach

2018

6’2

　

G

East Lincoln

NC

　

　

186

Landry Gainey

2018

6’2

　

PG

White Oak

NC

Flight 22

　

187

Timothy Pettiford

2018

6’2

　

G

Franklinton HS

NC

Franklin County Bulls

　

188

Davis Crenshaw

2018

6’2

　

SG

Laney HS

NC

Flight 22

　

189

Ben Bowen

2018

6’8

　

PF

South Stokes

NC

　

　

190

Ayren Freeman

2018

5’8

　

PG

Flemington Academy

NC

　

　

191

Dean Gilmore

2018

5’11

　

PG

North Hill Christian

NC

　

　

192

Wesley Zemonek

2018

6’4

　

SF

Leesville Road

NC

WCBA White

　

193

Nick DeCapite

2018

6’3

　

PG

East Chapel Hill

NC

NC Nighthawks

　

194

Malcolm Wade

2018

6′

　

PG

Metrolina Christian

NC

　

　

195

Jahlen King

2018

5’11

　

PG

Page

NC

　

　

196

Darius Robinson

2018

6’8

　

PF

Southern Durham

NC

　

　

197

Bryce Ahrens

2018

6’4

　

SF

West Brunswick

NC

Flight 22

　

198

Josh Orugboh-Kershaw

2018

6’4

　

SG

Victory Christian

NC

　

　

199

Zion Autry

2018

6’5

　

SF

71st

NC

　

　

200

Patrick McCreary

2018

5’11

　

PG

Heritage Christian

　

　

　

201

Justin Tucker

2018

6’0

　

G

East Chapel Hill

NC

NC Nighthawks

　

202

Nico Barnes

2018

6′ 5

　

C/PF

North East Crolina Prep School

NC

NEW Elite

　

203

Scott Harvey

2018

6’8″

　

PF

Christ the King

NC

　

　

204

Jalen Harris

2018

6’3

　

SG

Olympic

NC

　

　

205

Zion Hendrix

2018

5’10

　

PG

Cannon School

NC

SEBA

　

206

Ari Williams

2018

6’3

　

SG

Brevard

NC

　

　

207

Brian Bennett

2018

6’7

　

SG

Cannon

NC

Team United

　

208

Trey Jackson

2018

6’1

　

G

South Mecklenburg

NC

Team United

　

209

Jacob Erickson

2018

6’5

　

SF

Northside

NC

Flight 22

　

210

Brandon Murray

2018

6’3

　

SG

EE Smith

NC

　

　

211

Deon Haughton

2018

6’2

　

SG

Southlake Christian

NC

PSB

　

212

Justin McRae

2018

6’2

　

G

Scotland County

NC

　

　

213

Blake Buchanan

2018

6’4

　

SF

Voyager Academy

NC

Carolina Flyers

　

214

Tre Harvey

2018

6’4

　

F

Western Alamance

NC

　

　

215

KJ Walton

2018

6’4

　

SG

Winston Salem Prep

NC

　

　

216

Bailey Benham

2018

6’6

　

PF

Concord First Assembly

NC

Mint Hill Lakers

　

217

Zakius Woods

2018

6’5

　

SF

Cary

NC

Cary Panthers

　

218

Jeffery Branch

2018

6’2

　

SG

Westchester Country Day

NC

Triad Fire

　

219

Connor Sparrow

2018

6’4

　

F

East Forsyth

NC

NC Kings

　

220

Jalen Miller

2018

6’4

　

SG

Harrells Chistian Academy

NC

Truth Generation Elite

　

221

Ryan Pollock

2018

6’2

　

SG

Charlotte Catholic

NC

　

　

222

Khiree Wilkins

2018

5’10

　

PG

Wake Christian Academy

NC

Carolina Conquerors Travel Basketball Team (NC)

　

223

Juwuan Tate

2018

6’7

　

F

Mallard Creek

NC

Team United

　

224

Alon Parker

2018

5’9

　

PG

Concord

NC

　

　

225

Brendan Palmer

2018

6’6

　

F

Calvary Baptist

NC

NC Spartans

　

226

Corey Marrow

2018

5’11

　

PG

Garner

NC

WCBA Stevens

　

227

Kristien Cuthbertson

2018

6′

　

PG

East Chapel Hill

NC

　

　

228

Kyle Watkins

2018

6’2

　

G

High Point Christian

NC

　

　

229

London England

2018

6’5

　

F

Lincoln Charter

NC

　

　

230

Styles McClain

2018

6’1

　

SG

Wakefield

NC

Carolina Flash

　

231

AJ Gallagher

2018

6’7

　

PF

JM Robinson

NC

　

　

232

Anthony Williams

2018

　

　

　

　

NC

Team Major

　

233

Brock Kloeppel

2018

　

　

　

Franklin

NC

　

　

234

Caleb Schmidt

2018

　

　

SG

Foard

NC

　

　

235

Caleb Simmons

2018

　

　

G

Bethel Assembly Christian Academy

　

　

　

236

Christopher Miller

2018

6’0

　

PG

East Nicolaus

NC

Truth Generation

　

237

CJ Mack

2018

6’3

　

F

West Forsyth

NC

Triad Fire

　

238

Clay Noble

2018

　

　

　

　

NC

Upward Stars Raleigh

　

239

Cole Johnson

2018

6’2

　

SG

Knightdale

NC

WCBA

　

240

Corey Foster

2018

5’11

　

PG

Northern Nash

NC

Rock City Thunder

　

241

Cyier Foy

2018

　

　

　

Heritage

NC

NC Gaters East

　

242

DaJuan Waters

2018

5’9

　

PG

Wayne Country Day

NC

　

　

243

Damian Moore

2018

6’1

　

PG

Northern Nash

NC

NEW Elite

　

244

Darren Oates

2018

6’1

　

PG

Wayne Christian

NC

　

　

245

Dashaun Adams

2018

　

　

SG

Reynolds

NC

Team Major

　

246

Davier Dixon

2018

5’11

　

PG

Winston Salem Prep

NC

Team Loaded

　

247

Davion Gilbert

2018

　

　

　

　

NC

Upward Stars

　

248

Devin Smith

2018

　

　

G

Trinity Christian Greenville

NC

　

　

