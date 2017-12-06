Wake Forest recruit Jaylen Hoard top Big Shots’ top 250 NC Class of 2018 rankings

McDonald’s All-American candidate Jaylen Hoard of nationally ranked High Point Wesleyan is the No. 1 recruit for North Carolina in the class of 2018 according to Big Shots latest ranking of the top 248 players in the state.
Hoard, a 6-foot-8 forward, signed to Wake Forest, has helped his high school team to an 8-1 start.
Providence Day’s Devon Dotson, a Kansas recruit, is No. 2. Other area players in the top 20 were Cannon’s Jairus Hamilton (No. 6), Cox Mill’s Rechon Black (No. 8), Gaston Day’s Nate Hinton (No. 9), Unionville Piedmont’s Hunter Tyson (No. 11), Providence Day’s Trey Wertz (No. 15) and Gaston Day’s Quan McCluney (No. 18).
BIG SHOTS NORTH CAROLINA 2018 Rankings
RANK
Name
Year
Ht.
Wt.
Pos
School
ST
Travel Team
College
1
2018
6’8
SF
Wesleyan Christian
NC
Team CP3
WAKE FOREST
2
2018
6’1
PG
Providence Day
NC
Team Charlotte
KANSAS
3
2018
6’4
PG
Greenfield
NC
Team CP3
NORTH CAROLINA
4
2018
6’6
SG
Wesleyan Christian
NC
Team Charlotte
MARYLAND
5
2018
6’6
SF
Greensboro Day
NC
Team CP3
CLEMSON
6
2018
6’8
SF
Cannon School
NC
Team Loaded
7
2018
6’10
C
Northwood Temple
NC
Team Felton
NC STATE
8
Rechon Black
2018
6’6
PG
Cox Mill
NC
Team CP3
NORTH CAROLINA
9
2018
6’5
SG
Gaston Day
NC
Team Loaded NC
HOUSTON
10
Ian Steere
2018
6’9
PF
Wesleyan Christian
NC
Team Charlotte
NC STATE
11
2018
6’7
SF
Piedmont HS
NC
Team CP3
CLEMSON
12
2018
6’4
SG
Heritage
NC
Garner Road
VIRGINIA TECH
13
2018
6’7
PF
Heritage
NC
Team Loaded
ECU
14
Will Dillard
2018
6’3
SG
Greensboro Day
NC
Team CP3
GA SOUTHERN
15
2018
6’4
SG
Providence Day
NC
Team Loaded NC
SANTA CLARA
16
Kris Monroe
2018
6’8
SF
St David’s
NC
Team Wall
PROVIDENCE
17
Elijah McCadden
2018
6′ 5
SG
Greenfield
NC
Boo Williams
GA SOUTHERN
18
Quan McCluney
2018
6’5
SG
Gaston Day
NC
Team Loaded NC
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON
19
Joel Ntambwe
2018
6’8
SF
NC
Team Felton
20
Dakari Johnson
2018
6’0
PG
Village Christian
NC
Garner Road
21
2018
6’1
PG
Faith Assembly
NC
Team Felton
22
Jamarius Burton
2018
6’4
SG
Independence
NC
Team Loaded NC
23
Isaiah Wilkens
2018
6’5
SF
Mount Tabor
NC
Team CP3
24
Giir Ring
2018
6’7
F
Christ School
NC
25
Daiven Williamson
2018
6’1
PG
Winston Salem Prep
NC
Team Winston
26
Isaiah Bigalow
2018
6’5
SG
Ben L Smith
NC
Team Felton
27
2018
6’5
PG
Cannon School
NC
Team United
28
Andy Pack
2018
6’4
SG
Northern Guilford
NC
NC Spartans
29
2018
6’4
SG
Northwest Guilford
NC
Team CP3
VA TECH (football)
30
Tripp Greene
2018
6’1
SG
Forsyth Country Day
NC
Team United
31
Demetric Horton
2018
6’5
SF
Garner
NC
Garner Road
32
Jack Hemphill
2018
6’7
PF
Ravenscroft
NC
Team CP3
BOSTON U.
33
2018
6’0
PG
Lincoln Charter
NC
Team Charlotte
PRESYBTERIAN
34
Jamarhi Harvey
2018
6’4
SG
Freedom Christian
NC
Upward Stars SE
35
Sam Okauru
2018
6’5
SF
North Raleigh Christian
NC
NC Red Storm
36
Jonathan Hicklin Jr.
2018
6’4
G
Carmel Christian
NC
Team Wall
37
Andreas Wilson
2018
6’0
SG
Louisburg
NC
Garner Road Creecy
38
Chris Martin
2018
6’0
PG
Charlotte United Christian
NC
Team Charlotte
39
2018
5’11
PG
Christ School
NC
40
2018
6’0
PG
Northern Durham
NC
Durham Hurricanes
41
Jomaru Brown
2018
6’0
PG
Southern Durham
NC
Team Wall
42
KC Hankton
2018
6’8
F
United Faith
NC
Team United
43
Stephen Edoka
2018
6’5
SG
Concord First Assembly
NC
44
Dravon Mangum
2018
6’7
SG
Person County HS
NC
NC Red Storm
45
Marque Maultsby
2018
6’3
PG
Garner
NC
NC Runnin Rebels
46
Jordan Love
2018
6’5
SF
Voyager Academy
NC
Durham Hurricanes
47
Kenyon Burt
2018
6’4
F
Garner
NC
NC Runnin Rebels
48
Ryan Shaffer
2018
6’5
SG
Green Hope
NC
WCBA Elite
49
Trey Murphy
2018
6’6
SG
Cary Academy
NC
Durham Hurricanes
50
Cameron Lee
2018
6’5
SG
Albemarle
NC
Charlotte Clippers
51
2018
6’0
PG
Terry Sanford
NC
Team Wall
52
2018
5’10
PG
Rocky River
NC
Team United
53
Zach Newkirk
2018
6’0
PG
Word of God
NC
Garner Road
54
Nate Springs
2018
6’11
C
Myers Park
NC
Carolina Wolves NC
OHIO UNIVERSITY
55
Tavion Atkinson
2018
6’7
SF
Liberty Heights
NC
56
Jaylan Gainey
2018
6’9
C
Ben L. Smith HS
NC
Team Felton
57
Trayvon Ferrell
2018
5’11
G
Garner
NC
Garner Road
58
Andre Toure
2018
6’8
PF
Quality Education
NC
59
Aaron Simmons
2018
6’4
G
Word of God
NC
Juice All Stars
60
MJ Armstrong
2018
6’3
SF
Gaston Day
NC
61
Jaylen Sims
2018
6’5
SG
Charlotte United Christian
NC
Team CLT
UNC-WILMINGTON
62
Jaylin Gamble
2018
6’8
C/PF
Andrews
NC
Team Felton
63
Tai Giger
2018
6’1
PG
Carolina Day
NC
Carolina Raptors
64
Ricky Clemons
2018
5’11
PG
Rolesville HS
NC
WCBA White
65
Adrian Delph
2018
6’3
SG
Kings Mountain
NC
YKD
APP STATE
66
Kenny Dye
2018
5’10
PG
Northside
NC
Flight 22
67
Isaiah Tatum
2018
6’1
PG
Cape Fear Christian Academy
NC
NC Red Storm
68
Chris Barnette
2018
5’11
PG
Ravenscroft
NC
NC Runnin Rebels
69
Adafe Price
2018
6’6
SF
Albemarle
NC
QC Thunder
70
Bryant Randleman
2018
6’3
PG
Durham Academy
NC
Garner Road
71
Isaac Suffren
2018
6’2
SG
Providence Day
NC
Team Charlotte
72
Vaud Worthy
2018
6’2
PG
North Mecklenburg
NC
CBC Elite Moore
73
Andrew Tuazama
2018
6’6
PF
Knightdale
NC
WCBA
74
Jordan Campbell
2018
5’10
PG
Mallard Creek
NC
Charlotte Aces
75
Josh Cottrell
2018
6’1
SG
Hayesville
NC
NC Storm
WESTERN CAROLINA
76
DaMar Sutton
2018
6’4
G
Northeastern
NC
Tidewater Wildcats
77
Ahmad Jeffries
2018
6’2
PG
New Friends Garden
NC
Team Cobras
78
Alex Michael
2018
6’5
SF
Greensboro Day
NC
Team CP3
79
2018
6’1
PG
Winston Salem Prep
NC
Team Winston
80
Cole Atwood
2018
6’3
SG
Wayne Country Day School
NC
Flight 22
81
Jaren Ellerbe
2018
6’4
SG
Garner
NC
Team Wall
82
Brett Swiling
2018
6’6
SF
United Faith
NC
Team United
83
Jimmie Sanders III
2018
5’9
PG
Wayne Country Day
NC
NC Red Storm
84
Ramello Williams
2018
6’3
SF
New Hanover
NC
Flight 22 Premier
85
Ben Craig
2018
Owen
NC
Team Vision
86
Montez Venable
2018
5’11
PG
Eastern Guilford HS
NC
Team Felton
87
Camron McNeil
2018
6’3
SG
St. David’s
NC
NC Runnin Rebels
88
Gerrale Gates
2018
6’6
F
Butler
NC
89
Jahlon Johnson
2018
6’8
PF
Lincoln Charter
NC
90
Carlos Nuttry Jr.
2018
6’3
PG
Forest Trail
NC
Big Shots Elite Carolina
91
DJ Little
2018
6’2
G
Butler
NC
QUEENS
92
Marcus Richardson
2018
6’8
SF
Lighthouse Christian HomeSchool
NC
NEW Elite
93
Rafael Jenkins
2018
5’9
PG
United Faith
NC
94
Deacon Heath
2018
6’0
PG
Avery County
NC
95
Ian Henderson
2018
5’10
PG
Reynolds
NC
Winston Salem Lakers
96
Charlie Mendys
2018
6’0
PG
Durham Academy
NC
Carolina Flyers
97
Connor Reed
2018
6’2
G
Lake Norman Charter
NC
99
Michael Wynn
2018
6’5
SF
Liberty Heights
NC
ECU
99
Jacob Crutchfield
2018
5’10
G
Ben l. Smith HS
NC
Team Felton
100
Silas Love
2018
6’6
PF
Hoke County
NC
101
Derek Brandon
2018
6’3
SG
New Garden Friends School
NC
Team Cobras / Squires
102
Malique Jacobs
2018
6’1
SG
Bull City Prep
NC
Wilmington Waves
103
D’Elliot Greenwade
2018
6’7
SF
Wake Forest
NC
Garner Road
104
Daquan McGriff
2018
6’2
G
Parkland
NC
Team Winston / NC Kings
105
Josiah Jeffers
2018
6’1
G
Burlington School
NC
Team Felton
106
Messiah Harvin-Cleveland
2018
5’9
PG
Rolesville
NC
Team Carolina Vortex
107
Josh Price
2018
6’3
SG
Covenant Day
NC
Charlotte Aces
108
Jalin Thorne
2018
6’8
PF
Westover
NC
Flight 22
109
Travon Mayo
2018
6’5
SF
Piedmont Classical
NC
Garner Road Creecy
110
Brennan Settle
2018
6’1
PG
Statesville Christian
NC
111
Greyson Collins
2018
6’0
PG
Caldwell Academy
NC
Carolina Wolves NC
112
Tyler Williams
2018
6’3
SF
Ravenscroft
NC
WCBA Robinson
113
Zyrion Wilkins
2018
6’3
SF
RS Central
NC
114
Tyler Steinman
2018
6’1
PG
Hoggard
NC
Flight 22 Premier
115
Maverick LaRue
2018
6’3
SF
West Forsyth HS
NC
Team Winston
116
Freddie Taylor
2018
5’9
PG
New Hanover
NC
Wilmington Waves
117
Mitch Portman
2018
Orange
NC
CEBA
118
Dewan Lesane
2018
6’3
SG
Clinton
NC
Truth Generation
119
Caleb Maulden
2018
6’6
PF
West Rowan
NC
Team United
120
Ody Oguama
2018
6’7
C
Cardinal Gibbons
NC
Carolina Flyers
121
Caleb Arrington
2018
6’0
PG
Mount Airy
NC
122
Ricky Council III
2018
6’0
CG
Northern Durham
NC
N.E.W Elite/Team Disciples
123
Taji Moore
2018
6’0
PG
Kinston
NC
Carolina Wolves NC
124
Trey Cousins
2018
6’1
PG
Burlington School
NC
Mid State Magic
125
Anthony Hicks
2018
6’5
SF
North Forsyth
NC
Team Winston
126
Syvon Holland
2018
6’3
SG
Fuquay Varina
NC
Garner Road
127
Kalil Baker
2018
6’1
PG
Rocky Mount Prep
NC
128
Keyshawn Bryant
2018
6’4
SG
Rocky Mount Prep
NC
129
KJ Henry
2018
6’5
PF
West Forsyth
NC
Team United
130
Tyren Clark
2018
6’4
SG
North Mecklenburg
NC
Team Loaded
131
Messiah Pankey
2018
6’1
PG
Grace Christian
NC
132
Michael Armstrong
2018
6’4
F
Athens Drive
NC
Team Carolina Vortex
133
Donovan Evans
2018
5’9
PG
Garner
NC
WCBA Stevens
134
Heratio Carr
2018
6’10
C
Liberty Heights
NC
135
Niem Ratliffe
2018
5’8
PG
Scotland County
NC
136
Damon Sanders
2018
6’0
PG
Hillside
NC
Team Loaded NC
137
Marcus Caldwell
2018
6’0
PG
West Forsyth HS
NC
Team Felton
138
Luke Britt
2018
6’6
F
North Duplin
NC
WCBA Elite
139
Jabari Brown
2018
5’10
PG
Millbrook
NC
WCBA Stevens
140
Alec White
2018
6’3
PG
Greenfield
NC
Team Wall 16U
141
Trent Wilson
2018
5’11
PG
Monroe
NC
WCBA Elite White
142
Deland Thomas
2018
6’4
SF
Rosman
NC
143
Corey Rutherford
2018
6’3
SG
Atkins
NC
Team Winston
144
Andrew Banker
2018
6’3
SF
Parrott Academy
NC
145
Jordan Twyman
2018
5’11
G
High Point Central
NC
Team Cobras
146
Warren Ramsey
2018
6’1
G
Corinith
NC
Team Carolina Vortex
147
Hayden Mann
2018
6’4
SF
Eastern Alamance
NC
Mid State Magic
148
Josh Aldrich
2018
6’5
SF
New Hanover
NC
Flight 22 Premier
149
Noah Watkins
2018
5’11
PG
Millbrook
NC
Team Carolina
150
Jalen Finch
2018
5’11
PG
Broughton
NC
151
Jaylen Alston
2018
6’4
SF
Eastern Guilford
NC
152
Malik Sarratt
2018
6’0
G
Shelby High School
NC
Team Heat
153
Zaire Edwards
2018
6’5
SF
Crossroads Christian
NC
Team Disciples
154
Marquis Jordan
2018
6’4
G
Lexington
NC
155
Jackson Bell
2018
6’6
SF
Moravian Prep
NC
Team United
156
Keonte Bradley
2018
6’2
PG
Southeast Raleigh
NC
Carolina Flash
157
Kabian Mcclendon
2018
6’4
F
West Lincoln
NC
158
Caleb Matthews
2018
6’5
PF
Grimsley HS
NC
Team Felton
159
Demarcus Taylor
2018
6’0
PG
Ravenscroft
NC
Garner Road
160
Hayden Edgar
2018
6’6
PF
New Hanover
NC
Flight 22
161
Liam Caswell
2018
5’10
PG
Ocracoke
NC
162
Kevin McLaughlin
2018
5’9
PG
Cape Fear
NC
NC Nets
163
Tavion Taylor
2018
6’6
PF
Knightdale
NC
164
Tye Mintz
2018
6’1
SG
Cherokee High School
NC
NC Storm
165
Xavier Williams
2018
6’4
SF
South Brunswick
NC
166
Maurice Wilcox
2018
5’10
PG
Neuse Christian
NC
WCBA Robinson
167
Trevon Spencer
2018
6’3
SF
Columbia
NC
168
Madison Monroe
2018
6’2
SG
Southlake Christian
NC
169
Jacob Feinstein
2018
6’3
SF
Sanderson
NC
WCBA White
170
Haydn Lyons
2018
6’2
SG
Voyager Academy
NC
NC Gaters East
171
Devin Bellamy
2018
6’0
PG
Enloe
NC
WCBA
172
Chris Clayton
2018
6’7
PF
Asheville Christian
NC
Team Vision
173
Elijah Haynes
2018
5’8
PG
Chapel Hill
NC
174
BJ Smith
2018
5’10
G
Northeast Guilford
NC
Team Phoenix Ritch
175
Jack Perry
2018
F
Lake Norman Christian
NC
176
Dwayne Crossen Jr.
2018
6’2
G
Dudley HS
NC
Team Felton
NORTH CAROLINA (FB)
177
Josh Searcy
2018
6’5
SG
North Central
NC
Team Heat Elite / Team Felton
178
Kareem Randolph
2018
6’1
PG
South Brunswick
NC
179
Donolly Tyrell Jr
2018
6’2
SG
Apex Friendship
NC
Cary Panthers
180
Isaiah Abbott
2018
5’11
PG
South Charlotte Thunder
NC
181
Tyzhaun Claude
2018
6’7
F
Cox Mill
NC
182
Leon Williams
2018
6’8
PF
Myers Park
NC
183
Darion Green
2018
6’2
SG
Franklinton HS
NC
Franklin County bulls
184
Reid Bowens
2018
6’4
SF
Rolesville
NC
WCBA
185
Coleson Leach
2018
6’2
G
East Lincoln
NC
186
Landry Gainey
2018
6’2
PG
White Oak
NC
Flight 22
187
Timothy Pettiford
2018
6’2
G
Franklinton HS
NC
Franklin County Bulls
188
Davis Crenshaw
2018
6’2
SG
Laney HS
NC
Flight 22
189
Ben Bowen
2018
6’8
PF
South Stokes
NC
190
Ayren Freeman
2018
5’8
PG
Flemington Academy
NC
191
Dean Gilmore
2018
5’11
PG
North Hill Christian
NC
192
Wesley Zemonek
2018
6’4
SF
Leesville Road
NC
WCBA White
193
Nick DeCapite
2018
6’3
PG
East Chapel Hill
NC
NC Nighthawks
194
Malcolm Wade
2018
6′
PG
Metrolina Christian
NC
195
Jahlen King
2018
5’11
PG
Page
NC
196
Darius Robinson
2018
6’8
PF
Southern Durham
NC
197
Bryce Ahrens
2018
6’4
SF
West Brunswick
NC
Flight 22
198
Josh Orugboh-Kershaw
2018
6’4
SG
Victory Christian
NC
199
Zion Autry
2018
6’5
SF
71st
NC
200
Patrick McCreary
2018
5’11
PG
Heritage Christian
201
Justin Tucker
2018
6’0
G
East Chapel Hill
NC
NC Nighthawks
202
Nico Barnes
2018
6′ 5
C/PF
North East Crolina Prep School
NC
NEW Elite
203
Scott Harvey
2018
6’8″
PF
Christ the King
NC
204
Jalen Harris
2018
6’3
SG
Olympic
NC
205
Zion Hendrix
2018
5’10
PG
Cannon School
NC
SEBA
206
Ari Williams
2018
6’3
SG
Brevard
NC
207
Brian Bennett
2018
6’7
SG
Cannon
NC
Team United
208
Trey Jackson
2018
6’1
G
South Mecklenburg
NC
Team United
209
Jacob Erickson
2018
6’5
SF
Northside
NC
Flight 22
210
Brandon Murray
2018
6’3
SG
EE Smith
NC
211
Deon Haughton
2018
6’2
SG
Southlake Christian
NC
PSB
212
Justin McRae
2018
6’2
G
Scotland County
NC
213
Blake Buchanan
2018
6’4
SF
Voyager Academy
NC
Carolina Flyers
214
Tre Harvey
2018
6’4
F
Western Alamance
NC
215
KJ Walton
2018
6’4
SG
Winston Salem Prep
NC
216
Bailey Benham
2018
6’6
PF
Concord First Assembly
NC
Mint Hill Lakers
217
Zakius Woods
2018
6’5
SF
Cary
NC
Cary Panthers
218
Jeffery Branch
2018
6’2
SG
Westchester Country Day
NC
Triad Fire
219
Connor Sparrow
2018
6’4
F
East Forsyth
NC
NC Kings
220
Jalen Miller
2018
6’4
SG
Harrells Chistian Academy
NC
Truth Generation Elite
221
Ryan Pollock
2018
6’2
SG
Charlotte Catholic
NC
222
Khiree Wilkins
2018
5’10
PG
Wake Christian Academy
NC
Carolina Conquerors Travel Basketball Team (NC)
223
Juwuan Tate
2018
6’7
F
Mallard Creek
NC
Team United
224
Alon Parker
2018
5’9
PG
Concord
NC
225
Brendan Palmer
2018
6’6
F
Calvary Baptist
NC
NC Spartans
226
Corey Marrow
2018
5’11
PG
Garner
NC
WCBA Stevens
227
Kristien Cuthbertson
2018
6′
PG
East Chapel Hill
NC
228
Kyle Watkins
2018
6’2
G
High Point Christian
NC
229
London England
2018
6’5
F
Lincoln Charter
NC
230
Styles McClain
2018
6’1
SG
Wakefield
NC
Carolina Flash
231
AJ Gallagher
2018
6’7
PF
JM Robinson
NC
232
Anthony Williams
2018
NC
Team Major
233
Brock Kloeppel
2018
Franklin
NC
234
Caleb Schmidt
2018
SG
Foard
NC
235
Caleb Simmons
2018
G
Bethel Assembly Christian Academy
236
Christopher Miller
2018
6’0
PG
East Nicolaus
NC
Truth Generation
237
CJ Mack
2018
6’3
F
West Forsyth
NC
Triad Fire
238
Clay Noble
2018
NC
Upward Stars Raleigh
239
Cole Johnson
2018
6’2
SG
Knightdale
NC
WCBA
240
Corey Foster
2018
5’11
PG
Northern Nash
NC
Rock City Thunder
241
Cyier Foy
2018
Heritage
NC
NC Gaters East
242
DaJuan Waters
2018
5’9
PG
Wayne Country Day
NC
243
Damian Moore
2018
6’1
PG
Northern Nash
NC
NEW Elite
244
Darren Oates
2018
6’1
PG
Wayne Christian
NC
245
Dashaun Adams
2018
SG
Reynolds
NC
Team Major
246
Davier Dixon
2018
5’11
PG
Winston Salem Prep
NC
Team Loaded
247
Davion Gilbert
2018
NC
Upward Stars
248
Devin Smith
2018
G
Trinity Christian Greenville
NC
