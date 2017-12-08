Providence Day’s boys basketball team, playing in a tournament in China, has reached the championship game
Providence Day’s boys basketball team, playing in a tournament in China, has reached the championship game Providence Day School
Providence Day’s boys basketball team, playing in a tournament in China, has reached the championship game Providence Day School

High School Sports

Providence Day in China: Montverde rematch, professional teams and Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 08, 2017 10:22 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Providence Day boys basketball coach Brian Field said earlier this year that having the opportunity to take his team to China for a high school basketball tournament would be the “experience of a lifetime.”

Now, that it’s nearly over, Field said that it’s been everything he could’ve hoped for.

The Chargers have gone 3-1 in the first China-US Youth Basketball Spectacular. Providence Day, which will play in the championship game early Saturday morning, is one of three teams playing the nine-team round robin tournament. Chaminade (CA) College Prep and national power Montverde (Fla.) Academy are also in the event with six Chinese teams.

Providence Day beat two Chinese professional teams, the Shougang Youth Team and the Bayi Rockets to reach Saturday’s final.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Bayi Rockets are a professional men’s team that plays in the south division of the Chinese Basketball Association. The organization also sponsors youth teams made up of some of the best players in China. The Rockets are the Chinese team that got into an infamous brawl with Georgetown six years ago.

Providence Day lost to the Rockets in their opening pool play game 80-65, then beat a Chinese high school team, Beijing #22 67-31. In the tournament quarterfinals, the Chargers beat Shougang Youth, another Chinese powerhouse, 80-76 and then beat the Rockets in the semifinal rematch 75-72.

“The team we beat today was very, very good,” Field said of the Rockets via text. “One of the best wins we have had since I became head coach. We were tough in a very adverse environment against a bigger team. Huge win for us.”

The win over the Bayi Rockets was followed by an afternoon of cultural activities, including mask-making and learning about traditional Chinese teas.

Also on the trip, Providence Day got a chance to meet Marvel Comics’ founder Stan Lee, the guy behind Spider-Man, Thor and the Avengers.

pdstanlee
Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee enjoyed an authentic Chinese duck dinner with Providence Day’s boys basketball team in Beijing
Gordon Bynum, Providence Day School

▪ In Saturday’s championship game, Providence Day will play Montverde, the No. 2 ranked team in MaxPreps’ and USA Today’s national polls. The game will feature two players ranked in the top 30 nationally among seniors by ESPN: Chargers point guard Devon Dotson, a Kansas signee, is No. 26. Montverde’s RJ Barrett, the consensus No. 1 player, is heading to Duke.

It’ll be a rematch of the teams’ 2016 meeting at the DICKS’ national championships in New York, which Montverde won 70-54. At that time, Montverde was ranked No. 2 in the nation and Providence Day was No. 14. Barrett had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead his team.

Saturday’s championship game, which will begin at 2:15 a.m. local time, will be played in the Khoo Teck Puat Gymnasium at Peking University in Beijing. The gym was built for the 2008 Summer Olympics, which were held in Beijing, and hosted the Ping Pong portion of those games.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Vance football ready for Harding challenge

    Vance High visits Harding in a state football semifinal Friday. The Cougars hope to stop Harding’s Cinderella run and advance to the state championship for the

Vance football ready for Harding challenge

Vance football ready for Harding challenge 2:24

Vance football ready for Harding challenge
Hough 39, Myers Park 17 1:29

Hough 39, Myers Park 17
South Iredell QB Brady Pope 1:43

South Iredell QB Brady Pope

View More Video