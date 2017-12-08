Hickory High’s boys basketball is No. 13 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 polls
High School Sports

Thursday’s Roundup: No. 13 Hickory rolls; capsules, #BIG5 performers

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 08, 2017 11:10 AM

Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers

Trey Barnhardt, Ryan Bonnett, Mount Pleasant: Bonnett had 12 points, 16 rebounds and Barnhardt had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 75-66 win over South Stanly.

Cyncier Harrison, Davidson Day: promising freshman point guard had a team-high 16 points in a 77-55 win over Salem Baptist.

Najir Underwood, Jesse Jacobson, Woodlawn School: Game-high 26 points in a 68-63 win over Arborbrook. Jacobson had 22.

Kevin Silver, McDowell: game-high 26 points in an 85-39 win over East Burke. McDowell is 3-1.

Cody Young, Hickory: 27 points in a 77-58 win over Concord Robinson. Hickory, No. 13 in the Sweet 16, is 4-0. Young made nine 3-point shots.

Boys High School Capsules

NO. 6 MORGANTON FREEDOM 68, VALDESE DRAUGHN 60

FREEDOM: 09 11 26 22 = 68

DRAUGHN 12 18 08 22 = 60

Freedom: Fletcher Abee 14, Tobias Kanipe 14, Jakari Dula 13, Tolbert 9, Pearson 8, Logan 4, Birchfield 2, Moore 2, Johnson 2.

Draughn: Bryson Price 20, Davonte Reid 14, Jeremiah Daye 12, J. Abee 7, Poteat 5, Monroe 2.

Records: Freedom 3-0 next at home Friday, December 8 versus East Burke

NO. 13 HICKORY 77 ROBINSON 58

Hickory 13 17 22 25 - 77

Robinson 16 13 14 15 - 58

Hickory:

Cody Young 27, Jackson Bell 18, Torey James, 16, Jaquan Thurman 11 , james Freeman 3, jaylin Harper 2, richard ables, davis amos

Robinson : ViChon Means 15, max agnew 10, Barnes 7, paper 5, patterson 6, white 6 johnson 2 ,patterson 2 Boothe 5

Records: Hickory 4-0

DAVIDSON DAY 77, SALEM BAPTIST 55

DDS 16 17 20 24 - 77

SBCA 14 4 21 6 - 55

DDS - Cyncier Harrison 16, Will Coble 14, Mark Breunig 13, CJ Huntley 12, Matthew Hines 11, Bryce Alfino 9, Rickard 2

SBCA - Wilkins 20, Singletary 15, Leal 11, Watkins 9

MCDOWELL 85, EAST BURKE 39

McDowell 27 29 18 11 -- 85

East Burke 17 9 7 6 -- 39

McDowell 85 -- Kevin Silver 26, Antoine Lindsey 12, McKinney 7, C. Davis 6, McRary 5, Kehler 5, Corpening 5, Olivo 4, Grande 4, Randolph 2, Gragg 2

East Burke 39 -- Aaron Morrison 10, Lail 7, Dillon 6, Kistler 4, Lor 4, Melton 4, Gilbert 2, Teague 2

Records: McDowell 3-1, East Burke 0-6

MOUNT PLEASANT 75, SOUTH STANLY 66

Mt. Pleasant 16 19 24 16 75

South Stanly 14 11 16 25 66

Mt. Pleasant (3-3) Bryson Efird 17, Hunter Sloop 16, Gonion-Waldref 2, Meade 1, Pruitt, Trey Barnhardt 16, DeVitto 6, Ryan Bonnett 12, Smith 6

South Stanly Cooke 21, LeGrand 21, Gaddy 16, Colson 1, Tarlton 5

SOUTH IREDELL 71, LINCOLNTON 63

Lincolnton 14 21 9 19 == 63

South Iredell 20 20 174 14 == 71

Lincolnton: Robbie Cowie 20, Kris Robinson 20, Cordell Littlejohn 14, Jamal Littlejohn 9

South Iredell: Alex Angle 24, Ty Everhart 13, Greg Liechty 11, Quan Clark 8, Omar Chaaban 5, Derrek Duliu 4, Holland Dowdy 3, Cory Gaither 2 , Nick Hall 1

Records: LHS Overall 2-1, Conf. 0 - 0

Notes: LHS is scheduled to play Friday at Draughn

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 57, ELEVATION PREP 54

Boys- VCCS -6, 14, 11, 19, 3, 4 =57

Boys- Elevation Prep- 14, 14, 11, 11, 2, 2 =54

VCCS- Seth Smith- 18, Nasan Ayala- 13

VCCS record- 6-3 overall; 1-0 conference

WOODLAWN SCHOOL 68, ARBORBROOK 63

Woodlawn 11 23 16 18 - 68

Arborbrook 18 08 15 22 - 48

Woodlawn 68 - Najir Underwood 26, Jesse Jacobson 22, Dylan White 10, Nikolich 7, Grzeszczak 3

Arborbrook 63 - Ryan Norman 19, Andre Zolotarev 18, Perez Bowser 16, Zawacki 4, Friezz 3, Johnson 3

Girls High School Capsules

CAROLINA DAY 46, NO. 5 PROVIDENCE DAY 33

PDS 11-6-12-4-----33

CDS 8-15-12-10----46

PDS Kennedy Boyd 15 Clark 6 Smith 2 Godwin 3 Levitz 2 Owens 2 Ferguson 3

CDS Zaria Joyner 13 Nautica Smiley 11 Kidwell 8 Greiner 8 Sweeney 6

Records: PDS 6-3

DAVIDSON DAY 58, SALEM BAPTIST 50

DDS 23 15 8 12 58

SBC 11 12 7 20 50

DDS Josie Wiles 7 0 14 Ryann Sinclair 4 2 14 Jael Hall 6 0 12 Otto 1 2 4 Saunders 2 0 4 Roberts 1 0 3 Tejeda 1 1 3 Graham 1 0 2 Wiles 1 0 2

SBC Kavana Held 9 2 32 Cardwell 2 1 5 Gfeller 2 1 5 Cook 1 2 4 Rodriguez 1 0 3 Miller 0 1 1

Notables: Junior post Josie Wiles posted her first career double double with 14 pts. and 12 rebounds. Freshman guard Jael Hall added 7 assist and 3 steals.

Records: DDS now 6-1

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 61, BELMONT SOUTH POINT 21

LNC - 20 - 16 - 13 - 12 — 61

SPH - 6 - 10 - 2 - 3 — 21

LNC — Kezia Johnson 13; Moody 8; Bissinger 6; Benson 6; Jones 6; Behnke 5; Pierce 5; Thomas 5; Williams 4; Lynch 3

SPH — Asheton Queen 14; Morgan 3; Racz 2; Shreffles 2

Records: LNC 4-4; SPH 0-7

QUEENS GRANT 31, GRACE ACADEMY 27

QGHS - 8 6 8 9 = 31

Grace Academy – 7 8 9 3 = 27

QGHS: Ashely Aberly 15, Emeli Carrasco 6, Faoz Francis 5, Jewell Williams 4, Abby Tores 2

Records: Queens Grant : Overall 1 - 1, Conf. 0 - 0

Notes: Queens Grant next game will be at Home (5:30 pm) on Friday, 12/8 Langtree Academy

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 59, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 29

GIRLS- VCCS- 10. 15. 18. 27 =59

GIRLS- Charlotte Christian- 6, 7,4, 12 =29

VCCS- Assiyah Mitchell- 17 points, Varvara Papakonstantinou- 17 points

Charlotte Christian- Caroline Thompson- 11 points

VCCS record: 5-3 overall, 1-0 in conference

