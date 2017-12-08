Thursday’s Roundup: No. 13 Hickory rolls; capsules, #BIG5 performers

Thursday’s #BIG5 Performers
Trey Barnhardt, Ryan Bonnett, Mount Pleasant: Bonnett had 12 points, 16 rebounds and Barnhardt had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 75-66 win over South Stanly.
Cyncier Harrison, Davidson Day: promising freshman point guard had a team-high 16 points in a 77-55 win over Salem Baptist.
Najir Underwood, Jesse Jacobson, Woodlawn School: Game-high 26 points in a 68-63 win over Arborbrook. Jacobson had 22.
Kevin Silver, McDowell: game-high 26 points in an 85-39 win over East Burke. McDowell is 3-1.
Cody Young, Hickory: 27 points in a 77-58 win over Concord Robinson. Hickory, No. 13 in the Sweet 16, is 4-0. Young made nine 3-point shots.
Boys High School Capsules
NO. 6 MORGANTON FREEDOM 68, VALDESE DRAUGHN 60
FREEDOM: 09 11 26 22 = 68
DRAUGHN 12 18 08 22 = 60
Freedom: Fletcher Abee 14, Tobias Kanipe 14, Jakari Dula 13, Tolbert 9, Pearson 8, Logan 4, Birchfield 2, Moore 2, Johnson 2.
Draughn: Bryson Price 20, Davonte Reid 14, Jeremiah Daye 12, J. Abee 7, Poteat 5, Monroe 2.
Records: Freedom 3-0 next at home Friday, December 8 versus East Burke
NO. 13 HICKORY 77 ROBINSON 58
Hickory 13 17 22 25 - 77
Robinson 16 13 14 15 - 58
Hickory:
Cody Young 27, Jackson Bell 18, Torey James, 16, Jaquan Thurman 11 , james Freeman 3, jaylin Harper 2, richard ables, davis amos
Robinson : ViChon Means 15, max agnew 10, Barnes 7, paper 5, patterson 6, white 6 johnson 2 ,patterson 2 Boothe 5
Records: Hickory 4-0
DAVIDSON DAY 77, SALEM BAPTIST 55
DDS 16 17 20 24 - 77
SBCA 14 4 21 6 - 55
DDS - Cyncier Harrison 16, Will Coble 14, Mark Breunig 13, CJ Huntley 12, Matthew Hines 11, Bryce Alfino 9, Rickard 2
SBCA - Wilkins 20, Singletary 15, Leal 11, Watkins 9
MCDOWELL 85, EAST BURKE 39
McDowell 27 29 18 11 -- 85
East Burke 17 9 7 6 -- 39
McDowell 85 -- Kevin Silver 26, Antoine Lindsey 12, McKinney 7, C. Davis 6, McRary 5, Kehler 5, Corpening 5, Olivo 4, Grande 4, Randolph 2, Gragg 2
East Burke 39 -- Aaron Morrison 10, Lail 7, Dillon 6, Kistler 4, Lor 4, Melton 4, Gilbert 2, Teague 2
Records: McDowell 3-1, East Burke 0-6
MOUNT PLEASANT 75, SOUTH STANLY 66
Mt. Pleasant 16 19 24 16 75
South Stanly 14 11 16 25 66
Mt. Pleasant (3-3) Bryson Efird 17, Hunter Sloop 16, Gonion-Waldref 2, Meade 1, Pruitt, Trey Barnhardt 16, DeVitto 6, Ryan Bonnett 12, Smith 6
South Stanly Cooke 21, LeGrand 21, Gaddy 16, Colson 1, Tarlton 5
SOUTH IREDELL 71, LINCOLNTON 63
Lincolnton 14 21 9 19 == 63
South Iredell 20 20 174 14 == 71
Lincolnton: Robbie Cowie 20, Kris Robinson 20, Cordell Littlejohn 14, Jamal Littlejohn 9
South Iredell: Alex Angle 24, Ty Everhart 13, Greg Liechty 11, Quan Clark 8, Omar Chaaban 5, Derrek Duliu 4, Holland Dowdy 3, Cory Gaither 2 , Nick Hall 1
Records: LHS Overall 2-1, Conf. 0 - 0
Notes: LHS is scheduled to play Friday at Draughn
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 57, ELEVATION PREP 54
Boys- VCCS -6, 14, 11, 19, 3, 4 =57
Boys- Elevation Prep- 14, 14, 11, 11, 2, 2 =54
VCCS- Seth Smith- 18, Nasan Ayala- 13
VCCS record- 6-3 overall; 1-0 conference
WOODLAWN SCHOOL 68, ARBORBROOK 63
Woodlawn 11 23 16 18 - 68
Arborbrook 18 08 15 22 - 48
Woodlawn 68 - Najir Underwood 26, Jesse Jacobson 22, Dylan White 10, Nikolich 7, Grzeszczak 3
Arborbrook 63 - Ryan Norman 19, Andre Zolotarev 18, Perez Bowser 16, Zawacki 4, Friezz 3, Johnson 3
Girls High School Capsules
CAROLINA DAY 46, NO. 5 PROVIDENCE DAY 33
PDS 11-6-12-4-----33
CDS 8-15-12-10----46
PDS Kennedy Boyd 15 Clark 6 Smith 2 Godwin 3 Levitz 2 Owens 2 Ferguson 3
CDS Zaria Joyner 13 Nautica Smiley 11 Kidwell 8 Greiner 8 Sweeney 6
Records: PDS 6-3
DAVIDSON DAY 58, SALEM BAPTIST 50
DDS 23 15 8 12 58
SBC 11 12 7 20 50
DDS Josie Wiles 7 0 14 Ryann Sinclair 4 2 14 Jael Hall 6 0 12 Otto 1 2 4 Saunders 2 0 4 Roberts 1 0 3 Tejeda 1 1 3 Graham 1 0 2 Wiles 1 0 2
SBC Kavana Held 9 2 32 Cardwell 2 1 5 Gfeller 2 1 5 Cook 1 2 4 Rodriguez 1 0 3 Miller 0 1 1
Notables: Junior post Josie Wiles posted her first career double double with 14 pts. and 12 rebounds. Freshman guard Jael Hall added 7 assist and 3 steals.
Records: DDS now 6-1
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 61, BELMONT SOUTH POINT 21
LNC - 20 - 16 - 13 - 12 — 61
SPH - 6 - 10 - 2 - 3 — 21
LNC — Kezia Johnson 13; Moody 8; Bissinger 6; Benson 6; Jones 6; Behnke 5; Pierce 5; Thomas 5; Williams 4; Lynch 3
SPH — Asheton Queen 14; Morgan 3; Racz 2; Shreffles 2
Records: LNC 4-4; SPH 0-7
QUEENS GRANT 31, GRACE ACADEMY 27
QGHS - 8 6 8 9 = 31
Grace Academy – 7 8 9 3 = 27
QGHS: Ashely Aberly 15, Emeli Carrasco 6, Faoz Francis 5, Jewell Williams 4, Abby Tores 2
Records: Queens Grant : Overall 1 - 1, Conf. 0 - 0
Notes: Queens Grant next game will be at Home (5:30 pm) on Friday, 12/8 Langtree Academy
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 59, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 29
GIRLS- VCCS- 10. 15. 18. 27 =59
GIRLS- Charlotte Christian- 6, 7,4, 12 =29
VCCS- Assiyah Mitchell- 17 points, Varvara Papakonstantinou- 17 points
Charlotte Christian- Caroline Thompson- 11 points
VCCS record: 5-3 overall, 1-0 in conference
