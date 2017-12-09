Mistakes costly as Mallard Creek stumbles in 4AA state final

Wake Forest Cougars running back Marquis Dunn breaks free of the Mallard Creek Mavericks defense on a long touchdown run during second half action in the 4AA Football State Championship game at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, December 9, 2017. Wake Forest defeated Mallard Creek 21-0. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com