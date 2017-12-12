Jonathan Aguallo, Special to the Observer
High School Sports

Observer-area boys basketball standings, tonight’s schedule 12.12.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 12, 2017 05:20 PM

I-MECK 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

North Meck

2

0

7

1

Hough

2

0

5

2

West Charlotte

2

1

3

3

Vance

1

1

3

5

Hopewell

1

1

5

2

Mallard Creek

0

1

1

4

Lake Norman

0

1

4

2

Mooresville

0

2

1

5

Tuesday

Hopewell at North Mecklenburg

Hough at Lake Norman

Mooresville at Vance

Mallard Creek at West Charlotte

Wednesday

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman

Friday

Hopewell at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman at Mooresville

North Mecklenburg at Hough

West Charlotte at Vance

Saturday

Mallard Creek at Jay M. Robinson

SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Ardrey Kell

2

0

6

1

Harding

2

0

6

3

Olympic

2

0

3

2

Berry Academy

0

1

3

4

South Meck

0

1

3

5

West Meck

0

2

2

5

Providence

0

2

1

5

Tuesday

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Harding at Berry Academy

Olympic at West Mecklenburg

Wednesday

Concord at Providence

Harding at Anson County

Friday

Ardrey Kell at Harding

Providence at West Mecklenburg

South Mecklenburg at Berry Academy

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Independence

2

0

5

0

Butler

1

0

5

0

Porter Ridge

1

0

3

2

Rocky River

1

1

4

2

Myers Park

1

1

4

3

Hickory Ridge

0

1

0

4

Garinger

0

2

1

5

East Meck

0

2

1

6

Tuesday

Butler at Myers Park

Garinger at East Mecklenburg

Independence at Porter Ridge

Rocky River at Hickory Ridge

Wednesday

Porter Ridge at Butler

Friday

Butler at Independence

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River

Hickory Ridge at Myers Park

Porter Ridge at Garinger

SANDHILLS 4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Hoke County

2

0

7

1

Pinecrest

2

0

7

1

Scotland

2

0

6

1

Lumberton

1

1

4

4

Richmond Senior

1

1

1

3

Fay. Britt

0

2

4

2

Fay. 71st

0

2

4

3

Purnell Swett

0

2

2

3

Tuesday

Richmond Senior at Fayetteville Jack Britt

Lumberton at Fayetteville 71st

Hoke County at Scotland County

Purnell Swett at Pinecrest

Thursday

Purnell Swett at Fayetteville Britt

Friday

Fayetteville 71st at Scotland County

Lumberton at Pinecrest

Richmond Senior at Hoke County

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Hickory

0

0

4

0

Freedom

0

0

3

0

McDowell

0

0

3

1

St. Stephens

0

0

3

1

Watauga

0

0

2

1

Alexander

0

0

2

2

West Caldwell

0

0

1

2

South Caldwell

0

0

0

4

Tuesday

Alexander Central at Statesville

St. Stephens at South Iredell

Watauga at Avery County

Mitchell at McDowell

Wednesday

Ashe County at Alexander Central

Avery County at West Caldwell

R-S Central at McDowell

Friday

Alexander Central at West Caldwell

Hickory at McDowell

St. Stephens at Freedom

South Caldwell at Watauga

Saturday

South Caldwell at Maiden

BIG SOUTH 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

North Gaston

0

0

5

1

Ashbrook

0

0

3

2

Kings Mountain

0

0

3

3

Stuart Cramer

0

0

3

3

Burns

0

0

1

3

Forestview

0

0

1

4

Hunter Huss

0

0

0

2

Crest

0

0

0

5

Tuesday

Ashbrook at Burns

Crest at Forestview

Hunter Huss at North Gaston

Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer

Wednesday

Forestview at South Point

Clover (SC) at Hunter Huss

Thursday

Asheville Erwin at Crest

Friday

Burns at Hunter Huss

Forestview at Ashbrook

North Gaston at Kings Mountain

Stuart Cramer at Crest

Saturday

Shelby vs. Hunter Huss, in Holy Angels Tournament at Forestview

Collins Hill (GA) at Forestview, in Holy Angels Tournament

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Jesse Carson

0

0

5

0

South Iredell

0

0

4

1

East Rowan

0

0

2

3

Statesville

0

0

2

4

North Iredell

0

0

2

4

West Rowan

0

0

1

3

Tuesday

A.L. Brown at West Rowan

Alexander Central at Statesville

Central Cabarrus at Jesse Carson

North Iredell at Davie County

St. Stephens at South Iredell

Wednesday

North Rowan at West Rowan

South Rowan at East Rowan

Statesville at East Lincoln

Friday

A.L. Brown at Jesse Carson

Cox Mill at West Rowan

Davie County at North Iredell

Northwest Cabarrus at Statesville

South Iredell at Mount Airy

West Stanly at East Rowan

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Catholic

1

0

4

1

Marvin Ridge

1

0

5

3

Cuthbertson

1

0

2

4

Monroe

1

1

2

1

Weddington

1

1

4

4

Piedmont

0

1

4

2

Sun Valley

0

1

4

2

Parkwood

0

1

2

4

Tuesday

Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge

Monroe at Piedmont

Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic

Weddington at Sun Valley

Wednesday

Monroe at Forest Hills

Thursday

Central Academy at Sun Valley

Friday

Charlotte Catholic at Weddington

Marvin Ridge at Parkwood

Piedmont at Cuthbertson

Sun Valley at Monroe

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

League

All

W

L

W

L

A.L. Brown

1

0

3

2

Cox Mill

0

0

5

0

NW Cabarrus

0

0

4

4

Jay M. Robinson

0

0

2

3

Concord

0

0

2

5

Central Cabarrus

0

1

2

4

Tuesday

A.L. Brown at West Rowan

Central Cabarrus at Jesse Carson

Wednesday

Concord at Providence

Lincoln Charter at Cox Mill

Thursday

Jay M. Robinson at Concord First Assembly

Friday

A.L. Brown at Jesse Carson

Concord at Forest Hills

Cox Mill at West Rowan

Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus

Northwest Cabarrus at Statesville

Saturday

Mallard Creek at Jay M. Robinson

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Salisbury

4

0

4

0

Thomasville

3

1

3

1

North Davidson

1

0

1

0

South Rowan

2

1

2

2

Ledford

2

2

2

3

Lexington

2

2

2

3

East Davidson

1

2

1

5

C. Davidson

1

3

2

3

W. Davidson

1

3

2

4

Oak Grove

0

3

0

6

Tuesday

Salisbury at Ledford

Thomasville at South Rowan

Central Davidson at East Davidson

Lexington at North Davidson

Oak Grove at West Davidson

Wednesday

South Rowan at East Rowan

Walkertown at Lexington Senior

Thomasville at West Montgomery

South Davidson at West Davidson

Friday

Ledford at Oak Grove

East Davidson at Salisbury

North Davidson at Central Davidson

West Davidson at Thomasville

South Rowan at Lexington

NORTHWEST FOOTHILLS 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Hibriten

0

0

2

0

Draughn

0

0

4

2

Patton

0

0

4

2

Bunker Hill

0

0

3

5

West Iredell

0

0

1

4

Fred T. Foard

0

0

0

4

East Burke

0

0

0

6

Tuesday

Bunker Hill at Hibriten

Patton at Fred T. Foard

West Iredell at Draughn

Wednesday

Fred T. Foard at Newton-Conover

Thursday

West Lincoln at East Burke

Friday

Draughn at Patton

East Burke at West Iredell

Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill

Hibriten at Bessemer City

ROCKY RIVER 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Forest Hills

0

0

4

1

Mount Pleasant

0

0

3

3

E. Montgomery

0

0

1

1

West Stanly

0

0

1

4

Anson

0

0

0

7

Central Academy

0

0

0

9

Tuesday

Southern Pines O

Wednesday

Harding at Anson County

Monroe at Forest Hills

Uwharrie Charter at Mount Pleasant

Thursday

Central Academy at Sun Valley

West Stanly at South Stanly

Friday

Trinity Wheatmore at East Montgomery

Concord at Forest Hills

Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus

West Stanly at East Rowan

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

R-S Central

0

0

7

0

E. Rutherford

0

0

3

0

South Point

0

0

6

1

East Gaston

0

0

5

2

Shelby

0

0

2

3

Chase

0

0

0

7

Tuesday

Hendersonville at R-S Central

South Point at Bessemer City

Wednesday

Forestview at South Point

R-S Central at McDowell

Shelby at Lincolnton

Thursday

Brevard at East Rutherford

Friday

Chase at East Henderson

Saturday

East Rutherford vs. Lincoln Charter, in Holy Angels Tournament at Forestview

Shelby vs. Hunter Huss, in Holy Angels Tournament at Forestview

SOUTH FORK 2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Bandys

0

0

4

1

Maiden

0

0

3

1

North Lincoln

0

0

3

1

East Lincoln

0

0

2

1

Lincolnton

0

0

2

1

Lake Norman Ch

0

0

2

5

West Lincoln

0

0

1

3

Newton-Conover

0

0

0

4

Tuesday

Bandys at Maiden

Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln

Lincolnton at Newton-Conover

West Lincoln at North Lincoln

Wednesday

Fred T. Foard at Newton-Conover

Shelby at Lincolnton

Statesville at East Lincoln

Thursday

West Lincoln at East Burke

Friday

East Lincoln at Lincolnton

Maiden at West Lincoln

Newton-Conover at Bandys

North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

Saturday

South Caldwell at Maiden

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

West Wilkes

2

0

2

6

Wilkes Central

1

0

4

0

Ashe County

1

0

2

2

Starmount

0

0

2

1

North Wilkes

0

1

3

3

East Wilkes

0

1

0

3

Elkin

0

1

0

4

Alleghany

0

1

0

5

Tuesday

Wilkes Central at West Wilkes

Elkin at Starmount

Alleghany at Ashe County

East Wilkes at North Wilkes

Wednesday

Ashe County at Alexander Central

Thursday

East Wilkes at Forbush

Friday

West Wilkes at East Wilkes

Ashe County at Elkin

Alleghany at Starmount

Wilkes Central at North Wilkes

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Avery County

0

0

5

1

Mtn. Heritage

0

0

1

0

Polk County

0

0

1

4

Madison

0

0

1

8

Mitchell

0

0

0

5

Owen

0

0

0

9

Tuesday

Franklin at Mountain Heritage

Watauga at Avery County

Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College at Madison

East Henderson at Polk County

Mitchell at McDowell

Wednesday

Asheville Reynolds at Mountain Heritage

West Henderson at Swannanoa Owen

Avery County at West Caldwell

Mitchell at Asheville

Friday

Mountain Heritage at Canton Pisgah

Swannanoa Owen at Hendersonville

Polk County at Landrum (SC)

Saturday

Avery County at Cloudland (TN)

PAC 7 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Mtn. Isl. Charter

1

0

4

1

Comm. School

of Davidson

0

0

2

1

Queens Grant

0

0

2

1

Carolina Intl.

0

0

4

3

Pine Lake Prep

0

0

1

4

Bradford Prep

0

0

1

5

Union Academy

0

1

3

3

Tuesday

Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep

Mountain Island Charter at Union Academy

Queens Grant at Carolina International

Piedmont Charter at Community School of Davidson

Wednesday

Queens Grant at Mountain Island Charter

Friday

Bradford Prep at Queens Grant

Carolina International at Community School of Davidson

Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy

Cabarrus Charter at Mountain Island Charter

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

Lincoln Charter

1

0

6

0

Bessemer City

0

0

2

1

Piedmont Comm.

Charter

0

0

6

3

Highland Tech

0

0

3

3

T. Jefferson

Academy

0

0

0

3

Cherryville

0

1

4

3

Tuesday

Elevation Prep at Lincoln Charter (boys)

South Point at Bessemer City

Tri-County Christian at Cherryville

Asheville Trailblazers at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Wednesday

Lincoln Charter at Cox Mill

Piedmont Charter at Community School of Davidson

Thursday

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cabarrus Charter

Friday

Hibriten at Bessemer City

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville

Saturday

East Rutherford vs. Lincoln Charter, in Holy Angels Tournament at Forestview

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

League

All

W

L

W

L

North Rowan

3

0

3

0

W. Montgomery

1

0

1

4

Albemarle

2

1

5

2

North Stanly

1

1

3

2

South Stanly

1

1

2

3

North Moore

1

1

1

4

South Davidson

1

2

1

4

Uwharrie Charter

0

2

1

3

Gray Stone Day

0

2

0

4

Tuesday

North Rowan at North Moore

North Stanly at Uwharrie Charter

South Stanly at South Davidson

West Montgomery at Albemarle

Wednesday

South Davidson at West Davidson

Thomasville at West Montgomery

North Rowan at West Rowan

Uwharrie Charter at Mount Pleasant

Thursday

West Stanly at South Stanly

North Moore at Lexington Sheets Christian

Friday

Gray Stone Day at Albemarle

North Stanly at South Stanly

West Montgomery at North Rowan

CISAA

League

All

W

L

W

L

Clt. Christian

0

0

6

2

Country Day

0

0

8

3

Providence Day

0

0

5

3

Cannon School

0

0

5

4

Clt. Latin

0

0

3

4

Covenant Day

0

0

2

7

Tuesday

Cannon School at Greensboro Day

Christ the King at Charlotte Latin

Friday

Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Hickory Christian at Cannon School

Saturday

Charlotte Christian vs. Spring Valley (SC), at Columbia (boys only)

Hickory Grove Christian at Providence Day

METROLINA 8

League

All

W

L

W

L

Gaston Day

1

0

8

2

Hick. Grove Chr.

1

0

6

3

Concord

First Assembly

0

0

4

2

Southlake Chr.

0

0

4

6

Northside Chr.

1

2

4

4

Metrolina Chr.

0

1

7

4

Westminster

Catawba

0

1

5

5

Gaston Christian

0

1

1

6

Tuesday

Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Concord First Assembly at Legacy Charter (SC)

Spartanburg Day at Gaston Day

Thursday

Jay M. Robinson at Concord First Assembly

Friday

Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Gaston Day at Carmel Christian

Metrolina Christian at Asheville School

Westminster Catawba at Covenant Classical

Saturday

Concord First Assembly vs. Ben Lippen, at Columbia (boys only)

Hickory Grove Christian at Providence Day

Metrolina Christian vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA), at Asheville School

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

League

All

W

L

W

L

Statesville Chr.

1

0

9

0

Victory Christian

1

0

7

4

United Faith

1

0

5

3

Carmel Christian

0

0

10

0

North Hills Chr.

0

0

3

4

Christ the King

0

0

1

7

University Chr.

0

1

4

2

Hickory Christian

0

1

2

3

Woodlawn

0

1

2

5

Tuesday

Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Christ the King at Charlotte Latin

Hickory Christian at United Faith

Woodlawn School at Victory Christian

Thursday

Tabernacle Christian at Statesville Christian

Woodlawn School at North Hills Christian

Friday

Caldwell Academy at Christ the King

Gaston Day at Carmel Christian

Hickory Christian at Cannon School

Statesville Christian at Victory Christian

United Faith at University Christian

Saturday

United Faith at Fayetteville Northwood Temple (boys only)

