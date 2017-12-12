Observer-area boys basketball standings, tonight’s schedule 12.12.17

I-MECK 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
North Meck
2
0
7
1
Hough
2
0
5
2
West Charlotte
2
1
3
3
Vance
1
1
3
5
Hopewell
1
1
5
2
Mallard Creek
0
1
1
4
Lake Norman
0
1
4
2
Mooresville
0
2
1
5
Tuesday
Hopewell at North Mecklenburg
Hough at Lake Norman
Mooresville at Vance
Mallard Creek at West Charlotte
Wednesday
Mallard Creek at Lake Norman
Friday
Hopewell at Mallard Creek
Lake Norman at Mooresville
North Mecklenburg at Hough
West Charlotte at Vance
Saturday
Mallard Creek at Jay M. Robinson
SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Ardrey Kell
2
0
6
1
Harding
2
0
6
3
Olympic
2
0
3
2
Berry Academy
0
1
3
4
South Meck
0
1
3
5
West Meck
0
2
2
5
Providence
0
2
1
5
Tuesday
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg
Harding at Berry Academy
Olympic at West Mecklenburg
Wednesday
Concord at Providence
Harding at Anson County
Friday
Ardrey Kell at Harding
Providence at West Mecklenburg
South Mecklenburg at Berry Academy
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Independence
2
0
5
0
Butler
1
0
5
0
Porter Ridge
1
0
3
2
Rocky River
1
1
4
2
Myers Park
1
1
4
3
Hickory Ridge
0
1
0
4
Garinger
0
2
1
5
East Meck
0
2
1
6
Tuesday
Butler at Myers Park
Garinger at East Mecklenburg
Independence at Porter Ridge
Rocky River at Hickory Ridge
Wednesday
Porter Ridge at Butler
Friday
Butler at Independence
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River
Hickory Ridge at Myers Park
Porter Ridge at Garinger
SANDHILLS 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Hoke County
2
0
7
1
Pinecrest
2
0
7
1
Scotland
2
0
6
1
Lumberton
1
1
4
4
Richmond Senior
1
1
1
3
Fay. Britt
0
2
4
2
Fay. 71st
0
2
4
3
Purnell Swett
0
2
2
3
Tuesday
Richmond Senior at Fayetteville Jack Britt
Lumberton at Fayetteville 71st
Hoke County at Scotland County
Purnell Swett at Pinecrest
Thursday
Purnell Swett at Fayetteville Britt
Friday
Fayetteville 71st at Scotland County
Lumberton at Pinecrest
Richmond Senior at Hoke County
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Hickory
0
0
4
0
Freedom
0
0
3
0
McDowell
0
0
3
1
St. Stephens
0
0
3
1
Watauga
0
0
2
1
Alexander
0
0
2
2
West Caldwell
0
0
1
2
South Caldwell
0
0
0
4
Tuesday
Alexander Central at Statesville
St. Stephens at South Iredell
Watauga at Avery County
Mitchell at McDowell
Wednesday
Ashe County at Alexander Central
Avery County at West Caldwell
R-S Central at McDowell
Friday
Alexander Central at West Caldwell
Hickory at McDowell
St. Stephens at Freedom
South Caldwell at Watauga
Saturday
South Caldwell at Maiden
BIG SOUTH 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
North Gaston
0
0
5
1
Ashbrook
0
0
3
2
Kings Mountain
0
0
3
3
Stuart Cramer
0
0
3
3
Burns
0
0
1
3
Forestview
0
0
1
4
Hunter Huss
0
0
0
2
Crest
0
0
0
5
Tuesday
Ashbrook at Burns
Crest at Forestview
Hunter Huss at North Gaston
Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer
Wednesday
Forestview at South Point
Clover (SC) at Hunter Huss
Thursday
Asheville Erwin at Crest
Friday
Burns at Hunter Huss
Forestview at Ashbrook
North Gaston at Kings Mountain
Stuart Cramer at Crest
Saturday
Shelby vs. Hunter Huss, in Holy Angels Tournament at Forestview
Collins Hill (GA) at Forestview, in Holy Angels Tournament
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Jesse Carson
0
0
5
0
South Iredell
0
0
4
1
East Rowan
0
0
2
3
Statesville
0
0
2
4
North Iredell
0
0
2
4
West Rowan
0
0
1
3
Tuesday
A.L. Brown at West Rowan
Alexander Central at Statesville
Central Cabarrus at Jesse Carson
North Iredell at Davie County
St. Stephens at South Iredell
Wednesday
North Rowan at West Rowan
South Rowan at East Rowan
Statesville at East Lincoln
Friday
A.L. Brown at Jesse Carson
Cox Mill at West Rowan
Davie County at North Iredell
Northwest Cabarrus at Statesville
South Iredell at Mount Airy
West Stanly at East Rowan
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Catholic
1
0
4
1
Marvin Ridge
1
0
5
3
Cuthbertson
1
0
2
4
Monroe
1
1
2
1
Weddington
1
1
4
4
Piedmont
0
1
4
2
Sun Valley
0
1
4
2
Parkwood
0
1
2
4
Tuesday
Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge
Monroe at Piedmont
Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic
Weddington at Sun Valley
Wednesday
Monroe at Forest Hills
Thursday
Central Academy at Sun Valley
Friday
Charlotte Catholic at Weddington
Marvin Ridge at Parkwood
Piedmont at Cuthbertson
Sun Valley at Monroe
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
A.L. Brown
1
0
3
2
Cox Mill
0
0
5
0
NW Cabarrus
0
0
4
4
Jay M. Robinson
0
0
2
3
Concord
0
0
2
5
Central Cabarrus
0
1
2
4
Tuesday
A.L. Brown at West Rowan
Central Cabarrus at Jesse Carson
Wednesday
Concord at Providence
Lincoln Charter at Cox Mill
Thursday
Jay M. Robinson at Concord First Assembly
Friday
A.L. Brown at Jesse Carson
Concord at Forest Hills
Cox Mill at West Rowan
Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus
Northwest Cabarrus at Statesville
Saturday
Mallard Creek at Jay M. Robinson
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Salisbury
4
0
4
0
Thomasville
3
1
3
1
North Davidson
1
0
1
0
South Rowan
2
1
2
2
Ledford
2
2
2
3
Lexington
2
2
2
3
East Davidson
1
2
1
5
C. Davidson
1
3
2
3
W. Davidson
1
3
2
4
Oak Grove
0
3
0
6
Tuesday
Salisbury at Ledford
Thomasville at South Rowan
Central Davidson at East Davidson
Lexington at North Davidson
Oak Grove at West Davidson
Wednesday
South Rowan at East Rowan
Walkertown at Lexington Senior
Thomasville at West Montgomery
South Davidson at West Davidson
Friday
Ledford at Oak Grove
East Davidson at Salisbury
North Davidson at Central Davidson
West Davidson at Thomasville
South Rowan at Lexington
NORTHWEST FOOTHILLS 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Hibriten
0
0
2
0
Draughn
0
0
4
2
Patton
0
0
4
2
Bunker Hill
0
0
3
5
West Iredell
0
0
1
4
Fred T. Foard
0
0
0
4
East Burke
0
0
0
6
Tuesday
Bunker Hill at Hibriten
Patton at Fred T. Foard
West Iredell at Draughn
Wednesday
Fred T. Foard at Newton-Conover
Thursday
West Lincoln at East Burke
Friday
Draughn at Patton
East Burke at West Iredell
Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill
Hibriten at Bessemer City
ROCKY RIVER 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Forest Hills
0
0
4
1
Mount Pleasant
0
0
3
3
E. Montgomery
0
0
1
1
West Stanly
0
0
1
4
Anson
0
0
0
7
Central Academy
0
0
0
9
Tuesday
Southern Pines O
Wednesday
Harding at Anson County
Monroe at Forest Hills
Uwharrie Charter at Mount Pleasant
Thursday
Central Academy at Sun Valley
West Stanly at South Stanly
Friday
Trinity Wheatmore at East Montgomery
Concord at Forest Hills
Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus
West Stanly at East Rowan
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
R-S Central
0
0
7
0
E. Rutherford
0
0
3
0
South Point
0
0
6
1
East Gaston
0
0
5
2
Shelby
0
0
2
3
Chase
0
0
0
7
Tuesday
Hendersonville at R-S Central
South Point at Bessemer City
Wednesday
Forestview at South Point
R-S Central at McDowell
Shelby at Lincolnton
Thursday
Brevard at East Rutherford
Friday
Chase at East Henderson
Saturday
East Rutherford vs. Lincoln Charter, in Holy Angels Tournament at Forestview
Shelby vs. Hunter Huss, in Holy Angels Tournament at Forestview
SOUTH FORK 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Bandys
0
0
4
1
Maiden
0
0
3
1
North Lincoln
0
0
3
1
East Lincoln
0
0
2
1
Lincolnton
0
0
2
1
Lake Norman Ch
0
0
2
5
West Lincoln
0
0
1
3
Newton-Conover
0
0
0
4
Tuesday
Bandys at Maiden
Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover
West Lincoln at North Lincoln
Wednesday
Fred T. Foard at Newton-Conover
Shelby at Lincolnton
Statesville at East Lincoln
Thursday
West Lincoln at East Burke
Friday
East Lincoln at Lincolnton
Maiden at West Lincoln
Newton-Conover at Bandys
North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
Saturday
South Caldwell at Maiden
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
West Wilkes
2
0
2
6
Wilkes Central
1
0
4
0
Ashe County
1
0
2
2
Starmount
0
0
2
1
North Wilkes
0
1
3
3
East Wilkes
0
1
0
3
Elkin
0
1
0
4
Alleghany
0
1
0
5
Tuesday
Wilkes Central at West Wilkes
Elkin at Starmount
Alleghany at Ashe County
East Wilkes at North Wilkes
Wednesday
Ashe County at Alexander Central
Thursday
East Wilkes at Forbush
Friday
West Wilkes at East Wilkes
Ashe County at Elkin
Alleghany at Starmount
Wilkes Central at North Wilkes
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Avery County
0
0
5
1
Mtn. Heritage
0
0
1
0
Polk County
0
0
1
4
Madison
0
0
1
8
Mitchell
0
0
0
5
Owen
0
0
0
9
Tuesday
Franklin at Mountain Heritage
Watauga at Avery County
Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College at Madison
East Henderson at Polk County
Mitchell at McDowell
Wednesday
Asheville Reynolds at Mountain Heritage
West Henderson at Swannanoa Owen
Avery County at West Caldwell
Mitchell at Asheville
Friday
Mountain Heritage at Canton Pisgah
Swannanoa Owen at Hendersonville
Polk County at Landrum (SC)
Saturday
Avery County at Cloudland (TN)
PAC 7 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Mtn. Isl. Charter
1
0
4
1
Comm. School
of Davidson
0
0
2
1
Queens Grant
0
0
2
1
Carolina Intl.
0
0
4
3
Pine Lake Prep
0
0
1
4
Bradford Prep
0
0
1
5
Union Academy
0
1
3
3
Tuesday
Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep
Mountain Island Charter at Union Academy
Queens Grant at Carolina International
Piedmont Charter at Community School of Davidson
Wednesday
Queens Grant at Mountain Island Charter
Friday
Bradford Prep at Queens Grant
Carolina International at Community School of Davidson
Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy
Cabarrus Charter at Mountain Island Charter
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
Lincoln Charter
1
0
6
0
Bessemer City
0
0
2
1
Piedmont Comm.
Charter
0
0
6
3
Highland Tech
0
0
3
3
T. Jefferson
Academy
0
0
0
3
Cherryville
0
1
4
3
Tuesday
Elevation Prep at Lincoln Charter (boys)
South Point at Bessemer City
Tri-County Christian at Cherryville
Asheville Trailblazers at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Wednesday
Lincoln Charter at Cox Mill
Piedmont Charter at Community School of Davidson
Thursday
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cabarrus Charter
Friday
Hibriten at Bessemer City
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville
Saturday
East Rutherford vs. Lincoln Charter, in Holy Angels Tournament at Forestview
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
North Rowan
3
0
3
0
W. Montgomery
1
0
1
4
Albemarle
2
1
5
2
North Stanly
1
1
3
2
South Stanly
1
1
2
3
North Moore
1
1
1
4
South Davidson
1
2
1
4
Uwharrie Charter
0
2
1
3
Gray Stone Day
0
2
0
4
Tuesday
North Rowan at North Moore
North Stanly at Uwharrie Charter
South Stanly at South Davidson
West Montgomery at Albemarle
Wednesday
South Davidson at West Davidson
Thomasville at West Montgomery
North Rowan at West Rowan
Uwharrie Charter at Mount Pleasant
Thursday
West Stanly at South Stanly
North Moore at Lexington Sheets Christian
Friday
Gray Stone Day at Albemarle
North Stanly at South Stanly
West Montgomery at North Rowan
CISAA
League
All
W
L
W
L
Clt. Christian
0
0
6
2
Country Day
0
0
8
3
Providence Day
0
0
5
3
Cannon School
0
0
5
4
Clt. Latin
0
0
3
4
Covenant Day
0
0
2
7
Tuesday
Cannon School at Greensboro Day
Christ the King at Charlotte Latin
Friday
Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Hickory Christian at Cannon School
Saturday
Charlotte Christian vs. Spring Valley (SC), at Columbia (boys only)
Hickory Grove Christian at Providence Day
METROLINA 8
League
All
W
L
W
L
Gaston Day
1
0
8
2
Hick. Grove Chr.
1
0
6
3
Concord
First Assembly
0
0
4
2
Southlake Chr.
0
0
4
6
Northside Chr.
1
2
4
4
Metrolina Chr.
0
1
7
4
Westminster
Catawba
0
1
5
5
Gaston Christian
0
1
1
6
Tuesday
Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Concord First Assembly at Legacy Charter (SC)
Spartanburg Day at Gaston Day
Thursday
Jay M. Robinson at Concord First Assembly
Friday
Charlotte Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Gaston Day at Carmel Christian
Metrolina Christian at Asheville School
Westminster Catawba at Covenant Classical
Saturday
Concord First Assembly vs. Ben Lippen, at Columbia (boys only)
Hickory Grove Christian at Providence Day
Metrolina Christian vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA), at Asheville School
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT
League
All
W
L
W
L
Statesville Chr.
1
0
9
0
Victory Christian
1
0
7
4
United Faith
1
0
5
3
Carmel Christian
0
0
10
0
North Hills Chr.
0
0
3
4
Christ the King
0
0
1
7
University Chr.
0
1
4
2
Hickory Christian
0
1
2
3
Woodlawn
0
1
2
5
Tuesday
Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Christ the King at Charlotte Latin
Hickory Christian at United Faith
Woodlawn School at Victory Christian
Thursday
Tabernacle Christian at Statesville Christian
Woodlawn School at North Hills Christian
Friday
Caldwell Academy at Christ the King
Gaston Day at Carmel Christian
Hickory Christian at Cannon School
Statesville Christian at Victory Christian
United Faith at University Christian
Saturday
United Faith at Fayetteville Northwood Temple (boys only)
