High School Sports

Tuesday’s girls high school basketball capsules 12.12.17

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

December 12, 2017 10:25 PM

Sweet 16 Results

NO. 1 ARDREY KELL 70, NO. 5 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 62

Ardrey Kell 19 9 20 22 70

SM 9 13 18 22 62

SM- A'lea Gilbert 12, Shariah Gaddy 13, Serina McDuffie 11, Jadin Gladden 13, Naomi Gilbert 7, Harley 4, Blair-Young 2

Ardrey Kell - Muhammed 21,Booker 11,Lutz 15, Dio 8, Miller 5, Cash 8, Grippin 2

NO. 2 MALLARD CREEK 73, WEST CHARLOTTE 37

Mallard Creek 22 13 33 5 73

West Charlotte 5 19 7 6 37

Mallard Creek (73): JaNay Sanders 17 , N.Caldwell 3 , Ahlana Smith 12 , Dazia Lawerence 18 , T.Hortman 2 , T.Mines 5 , A.Anderson 4 , K.Mitchell 2 , Sydney Hunter 8 , S.Hunter 2 , A.Montgomery 2 .

West Charlotte (37) : D.Hamilton 4 , K.Moore 8 , T.Moore 5 , M.Morrissette 2 , D.China 5 , Q.Champy 3 , J.Mercer 2 , T.Nesbit 8 , C. Alexander 2.

NO. 3 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 69, ROCKY RIVER 20

Hickory Ridge 16 30 12 11 69

Rocky River 2 4 6 8 20

Hickory Ridge Reigan Richardson 20, Gabby Smith 11, Rinnah Green 10, Wagne 9, Ruggiero 6, Daniel 4, Widmar 4, Aardema 2, Ja. Shears 2, Calhoun 1

Rocky River Andresia Alexander 10, Scott 7, Harris 3

Records: Hickory Ridge 5-1, 2-0; Rocky River 1-7, 0-3

NO. 13 MONROE PARKWOOD 54, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 47

Parkwood 17 13 13 11 – 54

Catholic 13 17 9 8 – 47

Parkwood: Kennedie Gaither 13, Molly Setliff 13, Courtney Fink 13, Hardy 4, Bellinazza 2, Hardy 2, Yetter 3, Goff 2

Catholic: Emma Ullius 15, Clara Flatau 13, Dymock 8, Dupre’ 6, Bertolina 2, McArdle 2, Coleman 1

Records: Parkwood 8-0, 2-0; Catholic 4-2, 1-1

Other Results

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 52, HICKORY GROVE 37

Hickory Grove - 15 11 3 8

Carmel Christian School - 15 15 7 15

Hickory Grove - Imani Riddick-Chery 17, Jennings 6, Johnson 5, Bowers 3, Wray 3, Brown 2, Ganda 1

Carmel Christian School - Christiana McLean 17, Chloe Williams 15, DeJesse 6, Dotson 4, Nichols 3, S. Jones 3, G. Jones 2

Ashlynn Dotson 4 points, 8 steals

Noteables for CC: Chloe Williams 15 Points, 9 Rebounds ; Christiana McLean 17 Points, 2 Blocks

Record: Carmel Christian School 5-6

CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL 51, QUEENS GRANT 16

QGHS - 8 6 0 2 =16

Charlotte International 17 12 14 8= 51

QGHS: Ashely Aberly 4, Claudia Robinson 2, Jewell Williams 8, Abby Tores 2

Carolina International: J Zaghari 20, Michael 3, Ezeague 4, N. Zaghari 2,Mack 16 Vizzcara 4

Records: Queens Grant : Overall 1 - 2; Conf. 0 - 0

CHESTERFIELD 50, LEWISVILLE 49

50 Chesterfield 12, 16, 9, 13

49 Lewisville 14, 10, 14, 11

Lewisville: Amber Bass 25pts (7-17FG // 11-25 FT), 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 2assist, & 10 turnovers; Katlyn Fosset 7pts (3-7FG), 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 4 turnover; Allie Keels 6pts (2-2FG), 12 rebounds, 3 assist, 3turnovers

Chesterfield: S Evans 24pts (8-21FG), 8 steals, 6 rebounds; Z Joines 11pts (5-11FG)

CHARLOTTE LATIN 59, CHRIST THE KING 30

CLS - 10 12 18 19 = 59

CTK - 7 5 12 6 = 30

CLS: Neely Grace Tye 8, Elizabeth Rose 11, Anna Barnhardt 2, Ruthie Jones 19, Forrest Williams 7, Claudia Dickey 12

CTK: Kathleen Mundy 1, Amelia O’Malley 6, Jessica Hoagland 6, Sarah Rocher 1, Julia Fishbaugh 2, Kylie Panizza 14

Records: CLS 5 – 3, 0 – 0, CTK 3 – 6, 0 – 0

Notes: Latin’s next game is a local match-up at Charlotte Catholic, next Monday, Dec. 18th at 6:30pm.; Latin’s Claudia Dickey returns to the court with her third double double of the season with 12pts., 11 assts., 4 rebs., 3 blks. and 2 stls. in very limited action.

CHINA GROVE CARSON 48, CENTRAL CABARRUS 38

CCHS: 9, 11, 10, 8 (38)

Carson: 13, 13, 7, 15 (48)

CCHS: Nevaeh Brown 10, Tate 9, Holit 6, Ussery 5, Benton 3, Webb 3, Ratzloff 2

Carson: Olivia Gabriel 19, Gadson 10, Perry 9, Cooper 6 Shumaker 4

GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 67, BOILING SPRINGS CREST 40

Forestview 16 19 15 17 67

Crest 9 3 15 13 40

Forestview Yasmine Love 18 pts, 10 rebs 2 stls 2 blks, O'Marri Holland 15 pts 5 asst 4 stls, Brianna Cherry 11 pts 8 rebs, Kenzley Dunlap 6 pts 6 asst 5 reb 2 stls, Miller 6, Duff 4, Floyd 4, Bowen 2, Nguyen 1

Notes: Crest’s Niyya Green had 15; Lady Chargers are now 0-5 as it hosts Stuart Cramer on Friday; Forestview 6-1 overall 1-0 Big South travels to South Point tomorrow

INDEPENDENCE 63, PORTER RIDGE 36

Indy 21 14 17 11 63

PR 14 6 8 8 36

Indy: Braylyn Milton 24, Brianna McManus 17, Smith 6, Perry 5, Anderson 4, Flynn 2, Grant 2, Az. Barrino 2, As. Barrino 1

Patriots record: 7-3 (2-1 Conference)

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 65, EAST LINCOLN 63

LNC - 13 - 19 - 16 - 17 — 65

ELH - 16 - 11 - 14 - 22 — 63

LNC — Kezia Johnson 24; Megan Moody 11; Alex Behnke 11; Bissinger 8; Benson 5; Williams 6

ELH - Destiny Johnson 44; B. Tadlock 11; Robinette 4; Painter 2; MCClain 2

Records: LNC 5-4; ELH 3-1

LEGACY CHARTER (SC) 63, CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 59

CFA Academy (6-2) 15 9 13 22- 59

Legacy Charter (7-1) 16 11 18 18- 63

CFA Academy- 59 Shamani Stafford 21, Jessy Leak 12, Camille Small 6, Demi Case 3, Courtney Meadows 15, Veronika Brooks 2

Legacy Charter - 63 Goolsby 11, Rice 13, Goudelock 5, Ferguson 12, Tyler 4, Eldridge 11, Rhodes 2, Macomson 5

CFA: Shamani Stafford- 21 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists,1 steal; Jessyka Leak- 12 points, 10 rebounds , 10 steals, 4 assists (TRIPLE DOUBLE); Courtney Meadows - 15 points, 2 assists

Notes: CFA Academy hosts J.M Robinson for a 5:30 tip-off on Thursday December 14th.

LINCOLNTON 54, NEWTON-CONOVER 46

LHS - 11 14 14 15 = 54

NC - 12 10 13 11 = 46

LHS: Mica Dyson 18, Hundley Rhyne 10, Ariana Bryant 10, Ashlyn Rhyne 7, Serenity Finger 5, Kayla Smith 4

NC: Chyna Cornwell 27, Jahlea Peters 9, Tamiya Artis 6, Emilie Sandel 2, Ivy Eller 2

Records: LHS Lady Wolves: Overall 3 - 1, Conf. 1 - 0

Notes: LHS Lady Wolves next game will be at Home (6:30 pm) on Wednesday, 12/13 when they host Shelby (Shelby, NC).

MAIDEN 61, CATAWBA BANDYS 45

BHS - 15 9 6 15 = 45

MHS - 21 16 11 13 = 61

BHS: Mallorie Haines 19, McKenzie Deal 16, Caroline Mirman 4, Kaitlyn Britton 2, Sydney Wilson 2, Olivia Little 2

MHS: Z. Huffman 13, C. Bass 12, G. Arrowood 11, G. Herman 10, L. Beard 8, N. Glover 2, E. Propst 2, D. Spring 2, M. Sigmon 1

Records: BHS Lady Trojans: Overall 4 - 2, Conf. 0 - 1

Notes: Next game for Bandys versus Newton-Conover High School Friday, December 15.

MARVIN RIDGE 41, WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 22

MR: 13-7-13-8=41

CHS: 16-7-7-12=42

MR: Ava Fox 18, Sara Hardwick 10, Megan Glover 5, Savannah Richburg 5, Noble Tsumas 3

CHS: Anderson 11, Dillinger 9, Hardiman 9, Young 8, McKinney 5

MR Record: Overall: 6-3; Conference: 1-1

MYERS PARK 57, BUTLER 47

Butler - 17 13 12 05 47

Myers Park - 11 16 11 19 57

Butler - Michaela Lane 17, Renee Kennedy 14, Dixon 7, Sutton 4, Nelson 2, Lewis 3

Myers Park - Ariyanna Brown 19, Henderson 9, Zuyus 6, Proctor 6, Owens 5, Dunn 4, Funderburk 4, Shire 2, Harris 2

Records: Butler - 3-3 (2-1); MPHS - 5-3 (3-0)

NORTH MECKLENBURG 63, HOPEWELL 47

N.Meck 15 18 14 16 ---63

Hopewell 12 13 18 4 --- 47

N.Meck: Jessica Timmons 33, J.Wilson 9, Taylor 6, Hayes 8, Lewis 3, Golden 1, Moser 3

NM record: 7-2 Conf: 3-0

Hopewell: A.Finger 14, McManus 11, N.Chambers 10, Cannon 7, Duncan 3, Harrison 2

HW record: 6-5 Conf. 2-1

OLYMPIC 50, WEST MECKLENBURG 42

West Mecklenburg 11 6 14 11-- 42

Olympic 9 13 12 16-- 50

WEST MECKLENBURG 42- - Diamond Law 4, Janiya Jackson 2, Cayla Harris 6, Nyasia McMillan 10, Alize Brooks 20,

OLYMPIC 50-- J. Hutchinson 4, L. Grier 2, M. Terry 7, J. McGill 10, A. Terry 5, J. Badio 6, E. Barr 16

Records: West Mecklenburg 3-4 (1-2); Olympic 1-7 (1-2)

STATESVILLE 50, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 47

Alexander 6 3 16 17 -- 42

Statesville 8 11 17 14 -- 50

ALEXANDER 42 -- Hagy 4, Kacey Payne 11, Keykey Miller 16, Sharpe 4, Rhyne 1, Chapman 2, Hammer 4

STATESVILLE -- Danasia Gray 14, Privette 5, J’Kyla Miller 10, Sharpe 5, Simmons 2, Keaton 6, Bowman 3, Hoffman 5

Records: Alexander 1-3;

SPARTANBURG DAY 65, GASTON DAY 57

GDS - 15 18 16 8 = 57

SDS - 12 8 20 25 = 65

GDS: Zaria Clark (F, G) 18 points, 16 rebounds; Olivia King (Jr., F) 18 points, 12 rebounds, 9 blocks; Saniya Wilson (8th, PG) 8 points, 4 rebounds; Portia Shouse (So., F) 9 points, 6 rebounds

RECORD: Overall: 4-6, Conf. 1-0

NOTES: Gaston Day Lady Spartans next game will be AWAY at Carmel Christian School on Friday, December 15 (6:00 pm).

UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 36, MONROE 34

Monroe 6 15 4 9 – 34

Piedmont 12 8 9 7 - 36

Monroe 34– J. Parsons 14, I. Knotts 10;J. Reddick 4; K. Parker 4; A. Roland 2

Piedmont 36 – S. Griffin 8; C. Tripp 5; L. Whitley 5; A. Atwell 5; A. Caraway 5; K. Fagala 3; O. Jordan 3;

Records: Monroe 3-5; Piedmont 6-1

UNITED FAITH 49, HICKORY CHRISTIAN 19

UFCA: 19. 12. 16. 2 =49

Hickory: 4. 3. 0. 12 = 19

UFCA: Busby 18, Swilling 14, K. McDowell 5, Hopper 4, Robinson 4, Hartwell 2

UFCA Notables: Busby: 18 pts, 10 reb, 8 steals (9 deflections), 4 assists; Swilling: 14 pts, 6 reb, 4 steals (5 deflections), 1 assist, 1 block

VANCE 60, MOORESVILLE 53

VANCE - 16 17 13 14

MOORESVILLE - 10 13 8 22

VANCE: Tanajah Hayes 13, Magan Jackson 12, Ayanna Morgan 9, Tori Reid 9, Amhyia Moreland 5, Beyoncé Johnson 5, Sky Lennon 1.

Record- Vance Lady Cougars

Overall 6-3

Conference 1-2

Notes: Vance Lady Cougars will be hosting West Charlotte HS on December 15th at 6pm; Tanajah Hayes, a freshman, had 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 steals Tuesday.

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 57, WOODLAWN SCHOOL 10

VCCS- 9, 14, 22, 10=57

Woodlawn- 2, 6, 0, 2 =10

VCCS-Assiyah Mitchell 13, Jurnee Coleman 16, Varvara Papastantaniou 14

Record- 6-4; 2-0 conference

